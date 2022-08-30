Read full article on original website
BBC
Rare model locomotives sold for 'astonishing' £25,000
Three rare model locomotives have sold for thousands at auction. The Fine Scale O Gauge models, made by James Stanley Beeson, went for £25,000 - nearly four times the total estimate. A LNWR Ramsbottom 0-6-0T "Special Tank", listed for £1,500-£2,000, was auctioned for £14,000. A 1958...
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
What’s the Worst Full-Size Truck You Can Buy?
If you're looking for your next pickup truck, there are some half-ton models you should avoid. Which ones are they? The post What’s the Worst Full-Size Truck You Can Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
The Electric Car Charging Problem Is Worse Than You Realized
Electric vehicles are becoming more and more mainstream every day. The success of Tesla has made Elon Musk the world's richest man while rival EV companies like Lucid have the backing of the Saudi Arabian royal family. Traditional car companies are shifting their focus to electric cars too. Ford is offering electric versions of some of its most popular vehicles — even gas-guzzling muscle cars like the iconic Mustang and workhorses like the F-150 have electric alternatives. And then there's Dodge which is retiring its two muscle car lines, the Charger and Challenger, in 2024. Dodge's gas-powered muscle is set to be replaced by at least one EV — they've gone so far as to unveil a concept car which was met with a mixed response.
gmauthority.com
1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online
The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
How Much Does It Cost to Charge the Ford F-150 Lightning for a Month?
The Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is incredibly popular. How much does it cost to charge the EV? The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge the Ford F-150 Lightning for a Month? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car
The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down
GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
torquenews.com
Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming
What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
How long does it take to charge an electric car?
GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
Ford recalls SUVs; heating and cooling fans can catch fire
Ford is recalling nearly 200,000 large SUVs in the U.S. because the heating and cooling fan motors can fail and catch fire.The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years. The Dearborn, Michigan, company says in government documents that it has reports of 25 fires caused by the motors, which are behind the glove box. Thirteen fires were limited to the blower motor area, while 12 involved extensive damage to the SUVs. Three fires damaged structures and one damaged another vehicle. One person reported injuries to their hand and fingers, and all fire reports indicated that the vehicles were running at the time of the incident, Ford said in documents posted Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.The company says it's not telling people to park the SUVs outdoors. It says some customers have reported inoperative fans, burning smells or smoke coming from the vents while the vehicle is on. Dealers will replace the front blower motor assembly at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting Sept. 12.
Carscoops
Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes
Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
Pilot Shows Hidden Compartment Found on Planes Complete With Bunk Beds
The room featured 12 beds and was hidden underneath the main cabin, as shown in the video with over 600,000 views.
The Gas Monkey Garage Guy Is Offloading His Car Collection
Gas Monkey Garage & Richard RawlingsThe sale includes everything from old hotrods to barn find trucks and even one obscure Fiero-based luxury car.
A lavish, Gilded Age estate once owned by one of the richest men in the world just hit the market for under $6.5 million. Take a look inside.
The owner wants to sell Villa Nuit — one of the last lavish mansions built by the super wealthy — to someone who would preserve the estate's history.
A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker
Tesla customers have filed thousands of complaints, citing issues with the electric-car maker's services centers, according to a report from Vox.
These Kia and Hyundai Models Could Qualify for a Free New Engine Replacement
Am recent settlement of a lawsuit could mean that specific Kia and Hyundai models qualify for a free new engine replacement from the Korean automaker. The post These Kia and Hyundai Models Could Qualify for a Free New Engine Replacement appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best and Worst Car Brands
There’s obviously no shortage of cars and trucks to choose from — and there’s no shortage of car ratings to help a prospective buyer. The choice of which one to buy often boils down to price and quality. After handing over their hard-earned dollars, buyers want a reliable car that does not break down or […]
Engineers inspect damaged propeller shaft of broken down aircraft carrier
Engineers have been carrying out inspections of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down on its way to the US.The £3 billion warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred while it was off the south-east coast of the Isle of Wight.The departure of the Nato flagship had already been delayed from Friday because of a technical problem, although it is not known if the incidents are related.Shortly after the 65,000-tonned ship sailed on Saturday, a mechanical fault was discovered with the starboard shaft.The carrier limped back to Stokes Bay...
Motor1.com
