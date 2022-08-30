ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Rare model locomotives sold for 'astonishing' £25,000

Three rare model locomotives have sold for thousands at auction. The Fine Scale O Gauge models, made by James Stanley Beeson, went for £25,000 - nearly four times the total estimate. A LNWR Ramsbottom 0-6-0T "Special Tank", listed for £1,500-£2,000, was auctioned for £14,000. A 1958...
SlashGear

The Electric Car Charging Problem Is Worse Than You Realized

Electric vehicles are becoming more and more mainstream every day. The success of Tesla has made Elon Musk the world's richest man while rival EV companies like Lucid have the backing of the Saudi Arabian royal family. Traditional car companies are shifting their focus to electric cars too. Ford is offering electric versions of some of its most popular vehicles — even gas-guzzling muscle cars like the iconic Mustang and workhorses like the F-150 have electric alternatives. And then there's Dodge which is retiring its two muscle car lines, the Charger and Challenger, in 2024. Dodge's gas-powered muscle is set to be replaced by at least one EV — they've gone so far as to unveil a concept car which was met with a mixed response.
gmauthority.com

1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online

The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
CAR AND DRIVER

The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car

The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down

GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
torquenews.com

Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming

What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
The US Sun

How long does it take to charge an electric car?

GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
The Independent

Ford recalls SUVs; heating and cooling fans can catch fire

Ford is recalling nearly 200,000 large SUVs in the U.S. because the heating and cooling fan motors can fail and catch fire.The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years. The Dearborn, Michigan, company says in government documents that it has reports of 25 fires caused by the motors, which are behind the glove box. Thirteen fires were limited to the blower motor area, while 12 involved extensive damage to the SUVs. Three fires damaged structures and one damaged another vehicle. One person reported injuries to their hand and fingers, and all fire reports indicated that the vehicles were running at the time of the incident, Ford said in documents posted Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.The company says it's not telling people to park the SUVs outdoors. It says some customers have reported inoperative fans, burning smells or smoke coming from the vents while the vehicle is on. Dealers will replace the front blower motor assembly at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting Sept. 12.
Carscoops

Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes

Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
24/7 Wall St.

The Best and Worst Car Brands

There’s obviously no shortage of cars and trucks to choose from — and there’s no shortage of car ratings to help a prospective buyer. The choice of which one to buy often boils down to price and quality. After handing over their hard-earned dollars, buyers want a reliable car that does not break down or […]
The Independent

Engineers inspect damaged propeller shaft of broken down aircraft carrier

Engineers have been carrying out inspections of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down on its way to the US.The £3 billion warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred while it was off the south-east coast of the Isle of Wight.The departure of the Nato flagship had already been delayed from Friday because of a technical problem, although it is not known if the incidents are related.Shortly after the 65,000-tonned ship sailed on Saturday, a mechanical fault was discovered with the starboard shaft.The carrier limped back to Stokes Bay...
