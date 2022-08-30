LKPD search for missing man

LAWRENCE ( KSNT ) – The Lawrence Kansas Police Department is looking for a missing man on Tuesday night.

According to the LKPD, John “Gib” Sosman has been declared missing. He was last seen in the woods near Riverfront Park Saturday night around 8 p.m. He is 72-years-old and is 5’10” and weighs 165 lbs.

If you see Sosman, you are encouraged to call 785-832-7509 or 911.

