LKPD search for missing man
LAWRENCE ( KSNT ) – The Lawrence Kansas Police Department is looking for a missing man on Tuesday night.
According to the LKPD, John “Gib” Sosman has been declared missing. He was last seen in the woods near Riverfront Park Saturday night around 8 p.m. He is 72-years-old and is 5’10” and weighs 165 lbs.‘Ongoing incident’ reported by Junction City PD
If you see Sosman, you are encouraged to call 785-832-7509 or 911.
