Orange County, FL

ABC Action News

FAA: 1 dead, another injured after wind gust flips plane over at Orlando airport

ORLANDO — Authorities in Florida believe severe weather may have played a part in a fatal airplane crash Thursday at an Orlando airport. According to its preliminary accident and incident data, the Federal Aviation Administration said two people were onboard the Diamond DA42 Twin Star as it was taxing for departure when the plane flipped over due to a wind gust.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Report accuses OCPS administrators of not reporting incidents

Grand jury findings that prompted Governor Ron DeSantis to suspend four school board members in Broward County, also include concerns about incidents within Orange County Public Schools. The report cites incidents at schools in the Apopka area involving a sexual assault between students, a sexual assault on a student by a teacher, and students attacking school resource officers.
APOPKA, FL
mynews13.com

OFD: 1 dead after planes flip in strong winds at Orlando Executive Airport

According to information from the Orlando Fire Department, one person was killed and another was injured after two aircraft flipped in strong winds at Orlando Executive Airport Thursday evening. What You Need To Know. One person was killed and another was injured when strong winds flipped over two airplanes at...
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Orange County investing $4.4 million to ensure all households have high-speed internet

With up to $4.4 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), Orange County will ensure that all homes have access to high-speed internet. Currently, several rural residential properties – located in South Apopka and East Orange County – have no access to the modern fixed broadband infrastructure necessary to participate in online employment, education, telehealth opportunities, services, and more.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

‘It has to happen today:’ Orlando woman dedicates retirement to Second Harvest Food Bank

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ever since Wendy Wing found out about Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, she said it’s been rewarding to get results in her community. “I heard about it, but I didn’t know about it. So, I had to go and find out about it,” Wing recalled, “just being able to be a servant and do this again. I was so used to doing that it was very natural for me to do that.”
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Canadian snowbird to pay $116 fine in crash at Winn-Dixie that killed couple

An 89-year-old Canadian snowbird has been fined $116 in a crash that claimed the lives of a Stonecrest couple who had been buying groceries at a Winn-Dixie in The Villages. Wilfred Maybee offered a plea in abstenia last month in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of driving on an expired license (of less than six months.) The Collingwood, Ontario resident was fined $116 and ordered to pay $100 in prosecution costs, according to a plea agreement.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

Orange County house fire leads to roof collapse, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue received reports of a fire Friday. Fire officials said on Friday, they received a 911 call around 3:09 a.m. The fire was located on East Colonial Drive at an abandoned home, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. As fire crews responded...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Bojangles opens 1st of 15 planned Central Florida locations

SANFORD, Fla. – More than a year after it was first announced, Bojangles has opened the first of 15 planned restaurants around the greater Orlando area. The new location sits at 101 S. Oregon Ave. in Sanford. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The North Carolina-based chain...
SANFORD, FL

