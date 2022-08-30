Read full article on original website
Billion-dollar, mixed-use resort in the works in Osceola County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Activity is ramping up on a billion-dollar, mixed-use resort project in northwest Osceola County near Disney. Site-clearing and pre-construction work is ongoing for the $1...
click orlando
Polk County teacher says typo may cost her homeowner assistance funds
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Dwann Davis admits a one-letter typo on her email address created a one-in-a-million mistake that could leave her without funds from the homeowner assistance fund, or HAF, for up to 6 months. “When I registered, I hit a V instead of a C for cloud,”...
ABC Action News
FAA: 1 dead, another injured after wind gust flips plane over at Orlando airport
ORLANDO — Authorities in Florida believe severe weather may have played a part in a fatal airplane crash Thursday at an Orlando airport. According to its preliminary accident and incident data, the Federal Aviation Administration said two people were onboard the Diamond DA42 Twin Star as it was taxing for departure when the plane flipped over due to a wind gust.
This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
mynews13.com
First day of trial concludes in Seminole County campaign finance case
ORLANDO, Fla. — Wednesday was the first day of trial for Seminole County's GOP Chairman Ben Paris, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of making a campaign donation under someone else's name. What You Need To Know. Ben Paris is accused of making a campaign contribution in his...
click orlando
‘We don’t know what to do or where to turn:’ DeLand trailer park hikes rent 52%
DELAND, Fla. – Residents in a DeLand mobile home park are scrambling to figure out how to keep their homes with just a month until their rent goes up beyond many of their means. There’s over 40 mobile home and RV owners in the Lakeside Village, 55+ community, right...
Bay News 9
Report accuses OCPS administrators of not reporting incidents
Grand jury findings that prompted Governor Ron DeSantis to suspend four school board members in Broward County, also include concerns about incidents within Orange County Public Schools. The report cites incidents at schools in the Apopka area involving a sexual assault between students, a sexual assault on a student by a teacher, and students attacking school resource officers.
mynews13.com
OFD: 1 dead after planes flip in strong winds at Orlando Executive Airport
According to information from the Orlando Fire Department, one person was killed and another was injured after two aircraft flipped in strong winds at Orlando Executive Airport Thursday evening. What You Need To Know. One person was killed and another was injured when strong winds flipped over two airplanes at...
Jungle Boys 2nd Florida Dispensary Now Open In Orlando
The Jungle Boys Orlando dispensary offers a product portfolio including 16 unique strains of Premium indoor flower
theapopkavoice.com
Orange County investing $4.4 million to ensure all households have high-speed internet
With up to $4.4 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), Orange County will ensure that all homes have access to high-speed internet. Currently, several rural residential properties – located in South Apopka and East Orange County – have no access to the modern fixed broadband infrastructure necessary to participate in online employment, education, telehealth opportunities, services, and more.
click orlando
‘It has to happen today:’ Orlando woman dedicates retirement to Second Harvest Food Bank
ORLANDO, Fla. – Ever since Wendy Wing found out about Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, she said it’s been rewarding to get results in her community. “I heard about it, but I didn’t know about it. So, I had to go and find out about it,” Wing recalled, “just being able to be a servant and do this again. I was so used to doing that it was very natural for me to do that.”
click orlando
‘Deeply regret this mistake:’ Teresa Jacobs contacts Ethics Commission over campaign emails
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs released a letter on Friday she sent to the Florida Commission on Ethics in which she said her campaign “may have inadvertently used a portion of an email list from Orange County Public Schools.”. Jacobs, who won re-election...
villages-news.com
Canadian snowbird to pay $116 fine in crash at Winn-Dixie that killed couple
An 89-year-old Canadian snowbird has been fined $116 in a crash that claimed the lives of a Stonecrest couple who had been buying groceries at a Winn-Dixie in The Villages. Wilfred Maybee offered a plea in abstenia last month in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of driving on an expired license (of less than six months.) The Collingwood, Ontario resident was fined $116 and ordered to pay $100 in prosecution costs, according to a plea agreement.
click orlando
Downtown Orlando shooting victim praises safety changes, not ready to return
ORLANDO, Fla. – One month ago, someone opened fire into a crowd of people in downtown Orlando, injuring several. As the search for the suspect continues, one victim says it may be a while before he goes back downtown. [TRENDING: Ask Trooper Steve: Is it illegal in Florida to...
WESH
Orange County house fire leads to roof collapse, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue received reports of a fire Friday. Fire officials said on Friday, they received a 911 call around 3:09 a.m. The fire was located on East Colonial Drive at an abandoned home, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. As fire crews responded...
mynews13.com
More changes coming to deadly stretch of Orange Blossom Trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s called the deadliest mile in Central Florida and now even more changes are coming to Orange Blossom Trail, south of I-4. Carmen Molina lost her son, Victor Perez, when he was hit and killed on Orange Blossom Trail in January 2019. What You...
click orlando
Bojangles opens 1st of 15 planned Central Florida locations
SANFORD, Fla. – More than a year after it was first announced, Bojangles has opened the first of 15 planned restaurants around the greater Orlando area. The new location sits at 101 S. Oregon Ave. in Sanford. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The North Carolina-based chain...
WESH
Energy bill assistance program available for qualified households
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Many people need a little help just to get by each day as inflation tightens the budgets of Americans everywhere. One government program is crucial for helping thousands of Floridians keep the lights on, but you may not have heard of it. "You don't know...
villages-news.com
Developer has enough clout to get something done about insurance crisis
We need to get the governor fully involved in this looming problem. Florida may soon reach a point where the reality will be: Don’t move to Florida unless you can really afford home ownership with all the costs associated with it. A time may be soon reached that it...
Olympia HS students’ concern over threatening video prompts investigation in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies were highly visible on the campus of Olympia High School Wednesday morning. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it received several reports of a video circulating among students about a possible threat there. While investigators determined that the threat was not...
