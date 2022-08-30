ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Nikki Haley accuses NY AG Letitia James of leaking donor list, breaking law

By Carl Campanile
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xHrhG_0hbi6mRO00

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley accused state Attorney General Letitia James’ office of breaking tax laws by leaking the list of donors to her conservative not-for-profit advocacy group, Stand for America.

Haley, the former South Carolina governor and Trump administration ambassador who is mentioned as a potential Republican presidential candidate, referred to a recent article in Politico, which obtained a copy of an unredacted copy of Stand For America’s tax return from a watchdog group called Documented.

The copy included a list of donors that is typically kept secret.

“We look at the last page from what Politico provided and it has the New York state attorney general’s office stamp on it. So that office leaked it to the press,” Haley told Fox News Tuesday.

The state attorney general regulates all tax-exempt charitable and not-for-profit groups that operate in New York. So it receives copies of tax filings that also go to the IRS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02H3tM_0hbi6mRO00
Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley accused state Attorney General Letitia James’ office of breaking tax laws.
EPA/ Caroline Brehman

Haley said she is filing a lawsuit against James’ office and will call on US Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the state attorney general.

“This is a federal tax crime,” she told host Dana Perino.

“And so now we are basically saying we’re not going to cry about this or whine about this, we’re going to fight this. We are filing a lawsuit against the New York state attorney general’s office and going to Merrick Garland and saying it is a tax crime and want him to investigate that office,” she said.

“Liberal AGs have weaponized their offices to target pro-life groups, the NRA, President Trump, and many other conservatives. We aren’t going to take this any more.”

Haley said such leaks don’t happen at left-leaning groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b50n0_0hbi6mRO00
Haley plans to get AG Merrick Garland involved and have James investigated.
William Farrington

“They’re trying to intimidate conservatives,” she said.

Haley said policy advocacy groups are not required to disclose their donors under federal law. She said people who believe donor lists for Stand for America and other advocacy groups should be released to the public should fight for Congress to change the law to do so.

“The idea that New York State Attorney General can violate state law, can turn around and violate federal tax law, I mean, there is no excuse whatsoever for this lawlessness,” she said.

“Well, you know, we are not going to throw cotton balls at them, we’re going to throw a grenade and we’re going to make sure they know enough is enough.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MhBOI_0hbi6mRO00
Donald Trump is currently under investigation by James’ office.
GC Images/James Devaney

Democrat James, who is running for re-election this fall, had no immediate comment.

James, is currently conducting a criminal probe of former President Donald Trump’s business dealings.

Last year, she issued a devastating investigative report that forced the resignation of former Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo after concluding he mistreated nearly a dozen women. An allegation he has denied.

Haley’s group received contributions from some of the biggest Republican donors in the business world, including New York hedge honcho Paul Singer, investor Stanley Druckenmiller, Miriam Adelson and her late husband, casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, according to the 2019 Internal Revenue Service filings provided to Politico.

Comments / 58

Joe Ciccio
3d ago

James is a moron. She made policies that made it harder for landlords to get their rents making theft of service legal in real estate and when the rents went up because of it she again blamed landlords. She is the type of idiot that would force a square peg in a round hole.

Reply(1)
9
Ernie Sanita
3d ago

that AG from NYS needs to be severely punished for her crime ! She's nothing more than a glory hound and at the end of the day she's a nothing !

Reply
13
Mista Mr
3d ago

These Republicans want so bad for their poor Criminal to no longer be the center of every investigation. When no one in his home Tri-State area is defending him but those that live amongst the bears and deers and mosquitos are, you should have your reasons RIGHT there!

Reply(10)
6
Related
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
POTUS
OK! Magazine

Disgraced Andrew Cuomo Resurfaces In The Hamptons While Assisting Motorist With Stalled Corvette

Although Andrew Cuomo may not be helping the state of New York anymore, he has been helping people with their broken down cars. The former New York governor was seen in the Hamptons over the weekend assisting a motorist after their 1969 Corvette stalled. “The car was stalled out on the side of the road, and [Andrew] jumped it with cables,” an eyewitness revealed. “When the passenger asked who he was, he gave a pseudonym.”ANDREW CUOMO'S ATTORNEY SLAMS ETHICS PANELS 'POLITICAL' DECISION AFTER THEY ORDER THE EX-GOV. TO FORFEIT $5M FROM BOOK DEAL: REPORTLater in the day, Andrew reportedly met...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Attorney General#Irs#Politics#Celebrities#Ny Ag#Un#Republican#Stand For America#Fox News#Epa
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

Trump team sent MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell an email fundraising off Mar-a-Lago raid

Lawrence O’Donnell kicked off Tuesday’s The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell by showing an email he’d received from former President Donald Trump’s fundraising team. On Monday, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., reportedly searching for classified material that the former president took with him when he left office in violation of the Presidential Records Act. O’Donnell showed the email on the screen as he read it aloud.
PALM BEACH, FL
Business Insider

Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
POTUS
The Independent

Ex-Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says FBI informant likely ‘very close’ to ex-president

One of former president Donald Trump’s former chiefs of staff says that the source of information which led to the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago would have had to be someone “very close” to Mr Trump and who knew where he kept the documents he took from the White House before leaving office. Mick Mulvaney, who served as the director of the Office of Management and Budget before Mr Trump tapped him as acting chief of staff from January 2019 to March 2020, told CNN on Thursday that the search of Mr Trump’s property most likely came after federal investigators...
POTUS
RadarOnline

Donald’s Secret Golf Date With Ivanka: Trump ‘Desperately Tried To Convince’ Daughter & Husband Jared Kushner To Back His 2024 Bid

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner had a secret rendezvous on the golf course last week with dad Donald Trump — in a bid to thaw any icy tensions between the one-time first family.Radar has learned exclusively that the 76-year-old former commander-in-chief “desperately tried to convince” Ivanka and Jared to back his inevitable campaign for 2024.Both Ivanka and Jared were White House aides during Trump’s troubled four-year presidency, a period of their lives that supposedly convinced the pair that Donald shouldn’t seek reelection. Ivanka, 40, is said to have pleaded with her dad to retire from politics because she...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Federal judge rules New York can restrict gun carrying

A federal judge on Wednesday ruled New York state can restrict citizens from concealing and carrying guns in public through a new law that was challenged by national firearm organizations. Judge Glenn Suddaby of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York dismissed a motion for an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Don Jr. and Ivanka are 'absolutely obsessed' with the power and influence associated with being in the White House, Trump documentary filmmaker says

Trump's eldest children only care about preserving their brand, UK filmmaker Alex Holder said. Ensuring that Trump "is not associated with defeat" is their top priority. "They can't accept anything else," Holder said of the family-wide fixation. Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump aren't ready to give up the prestige...
POTUS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
47K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy