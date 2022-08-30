ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Eater

A New Oyster Bar Is Shucking Its way to Oakland's Temescal District

Branden Nichols is readying to open an oyster bar this December in the Temescal neighborhood of Oakland, and one thing he’s firmly settled on is he doesn’t want to open that kind of oyster bar. “We’re differentiating and getting away from your traditional oyster bar that’s full of anchors and buoys and boats,” he says. “I just don’t want my place to look like a shipwreck because everyone’s done that.” That’s just one of the ways Nichols is looking to separate himself from the pack as he moves into the former Doña Tomas space at 5000 Telegraph Avenue to serve up oysters under the name Small Change.
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Burning Man opens up space for fun in San Francisco

Not going to Burning Man, said the people who didn’t, is much easier than going. And with nearly 100,000 people hunkered down in the middle of the Nevada desert, there’s a lot more room in San Francisco this weekend. More room to drive a car, or wander a museum, or buy a designer ice cream cone or throw a ball to your dog. “It’s way more pleasant staying right here,”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Farewell, San Francisco Newspaper Racks

Just in time for the new school year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has approved the Omicron-specific vaccine booster shot, and these shots will start going into arms next week. There is both a Pfizer and a Moderna shot that’s geared toward halting the Omicron variant, but the Moderna booster is only approved for thos 18 and older, whereas the Pfizer booster is approved for everyone 12 and older. [CNBC]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beyondthecreek.com

Allbirds Coming to Broadway Plaza in Downtown Walnut Creek

Thanks to a reader for sending word that the shoe store Allbirds is coming to Broadway Plaza in downtown Walnut Creek where half of Amazon Books used to be. They’ll be located next to Aritzia. Check out their online selection here. From their website:. After years of researching and...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Someone Took an Oakland Police Cruiser on a Joy Ride This Week

Deputies from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office arrested someone who allegedly stole an Oakland Police cruiser — which was later crashed. An on-duty officer was apparently responding to a medical emergency on the 1200 block of Broadway just before 1 a.m. Thursday when another individual approached the officer to report a stolen vehicle; the alleged car thief took advantage of the officer's split attention and forced himself into the patrol cruiser; the chase ended with the suspect crashing into a parked, unoccupied car and brick wall, and they were promptly apprehended by police. [Chronicle]
OAKLAND, CA
climaterwc.com

'Live Music Concert Series' returning to Hillsdale Shopping Center

Hillsdale Shopping Center’s “Outdoor Live Music Concert Series” is readying to rock back into its North Block Plaza with five different musical acts lined up for Sept. 9 through Oct. 7. The free concerts will hit the plaza Friday nights from 6-8 p.m. on the following schedule:...
7x7.com

21 Fun Things to Do This Week (9.5.22)

It may be after Labor Day, but summer is just heating up in the Bay Area and we've collected all the best ways to get the heck outside. From waterfront silent disco yoga and Sundown Cinema in Alamo Square Park, to the 50th Mountain View Art & Wine Festival and an adult's-only night at Children's Fairyland, there's something for everyone this week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Firefighters battle blaze at San Francisco building

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco firefighters responded to a blaze at a multi-residential complex Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported around 3:41 p.m. in the area of Haight and Divisadero streets. According to the San Francisco Fire Department, the fire is burning at a multi-residential unit that sits over a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

