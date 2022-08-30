Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Eater
A New Oyster Bar Is Shucking Its way to Oakland’s Temescal District
Branden Nichols is readying to open an oyster bar this December in the Temescal neighborhood of Oakland, and one thing he’s firmly settled on is he doesn’t want to open that kind of oyster bar. “We’re differentiating and getting away from your traditional oyster bar that’s full of anchors and buoys and boats,” he says. “I just don’t want my place to look like a shipwreck because everyone’s done that.” That’s just one of the ways Nichols is looking to separate himself from the pack as he moves into the former Doña Tomas space at 5000 Telegraph Avenue to serve up oysters under the name Small Change.
SFist
35-Year-Old Restaurant Phuket Thai Closed After Building Fire; Fundraiser Launched For Displaced Tenants
A major apartment building fire on Wednesday at Divisadero and Haight displaced 12 residents, some of them low-income and/or elderly — and a fundraiser has been launched to help them out. Also, the ground-floor restaurant, Phuket Thai, is likely to remain closed for a long while. The three-alarm fire...
'Horrifying': San Francisco artists, families lose everything in Lower Haight fire
Multiple families had lived in the building for decades. An artist lost 10 years' worth of works.
Raising Cane's Berkeley store will no longer open as planned, according to the Louisiana-based fast food chain
"We are actively looking for other sites in the area."
7x7.com
French Country–style home with lush landscape in San Anselmo asks $5.25 million
This Marin County home on a verdant property in San Anselmo is swoon-worthy from the start thanks to a charming arched entryway and a front lawn with formal box hedges and ball shrubs. Set back across the bluestone cobbled driveway, the 3,500-square-foot-home has a quaint farmhouse-style facade with a storybook...
SFist
Oakland Hip Hop Festival Heiro Day Returns for 10th Annual Celebration Monday, But Really All Weekend
Multi-platinum Oakland native Keyshia Cole headlines Monday’s 10th annual Heiro Day, with Mistah F.A.B. and of course Hieroglyphics in the mix too, but this year the festival has events all Labor Day weekend long. There is no shortage of music festivals in the Bay Area these days, but there...
Burning Man opens up space for fun in San Francisco
Not going to Burning Man, said the people who didn’t, is much easier than going. And with nearly 100,000 people hunkered down in the middle of the Nevada desert, there’s a lot more room in San Francisco this weekend. More room to drive a car, or wander a museum, or buy a designer ice cream cone or throw a ball to your dog. “It’s way more pleasant staying right here,”...
Will San Francisco feel the heat during Bay Area heat wave?
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Karl The Fog is not invited to Labor Day weekend festivities in San Francisco this year. Sunny skies are forecast to turn up the heat in the city. The hottest heat wave of the year arrived in the Bay Area on Thursday and temperatures will continue rising even higher through the […]
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Farewell, San Francisco Newspaper Racks
Just in time for the new school year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has approved the Omicron-specific vaccine booster shot, and these shots will start going into arms next week. There is both a Pfizer and a Moderna shot that’s geared toward halting the Omicron variant, but the Moderna booster is only approved for thos 18 and older, whereas the Pfizer booster is approved for everyone 12 and older. [CNBC]
SFist
Convicted Real Estate Investor Victor Makras’s Son Trying to Open Pot Shop In Ingleside
Just after SF real estate magnate Victor Makras was found guilty of bank fraud, we learn his son is trying to turn over a new leaf with a proposed Ingleside-Mission Terrace cannabis dispensary. It was stunning news last week when politically well-connected San Francisco real estate mogul Victor Makras was...
SFist
Muni Fans Losing Their Lunch Over Lunchables Ad Blitz, Now Wrapped Around Buses All Over Town
Social media is going crackers over a very cheesy saturation ad campaign spreading takeover Lunchables ads all over Muni buses, and some people just don’t have the appetite for this. We all recall the Augusts and Septembers of our bygone childhoods, when the dreaded return to school at least...
beyondthecreek.com
Allbirds Coming to Broadway Plaza in Downtown Walnut Creek
Thanks to a reader for sending word that the shoe store Allbirds is coming to Broadway Plaza in downtown Walnut Creek where half of Amazon Books used to be. They’ll be located next to Aritzia. Check out their online selection here. From their website:. After years of researching and...
San Francisco's 104-year-old diner St. Francis Fountain to be sold
"I love the place with all my heart and soul."
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Someone Took an Oakland Police Cruiser on a Joy Ride This Week
Deputies from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office arrested someone who allegedly stole an Oakland Police cruiser — which was later crashed. An on-duty officer was apparently responding to a medical emergency on the 1200 block of Broadway just before 1 a.m. Thursday when another individual approached the officer to report a stolen vehicle; the alleged car thief took advantage of the officer's split attention and forced himself into the patrol cruiser; the chase ended with the suspect crashing into a parked, unoccupied car and brick wall, and they were promptly apprehended by police. [Chronicle]
climaterwc.com
‘Live Music Concert Series’ returning to Hillsdale Shopping Center
Hillsdale Shopping Center’s “Outdoor Live Music Concert Series” is readying to rock back into its North Block Plaza with five different musical acts lined up for Sept. 9 through Oct. 7. The free concerts will hit the plaza Friday nights from 6-8 p.m. on the following schedule:...
Where, when $3 movie tickets are coming to Bay Area theaters
Thousands of theaters across the country are participating in National Cinema Day on Saturday, when popcorn will cost more than your movie ticket.
7x7.com
21 Fun Things to Do This Week (9.5.22)
It may be after Labor Day, but summer is just heating up in the Bay Area and we've collected all the best ways to get the heck outside. From waterfront silent disco yoga and Sundown Cinema in Alamo Square Park, to the 50th Mountain View Art & Wine Festival and an adult's-only night at Children's Fairyland, there's something for everyone this week.
'I had no idea of the wealth in this park': Fight for SF's car-free JFK Drive continues
Two competing ballot measures could decide the fate of the street's car-free status this fall.
SF Bay Area heat wave: Here's a timeline of dangerously high temperatures
It will be dangerously hot, hot, hot in the Bay Area over the holiday weekend (except San Francisco, thanks Karl the Fog). Here's when and where you can expect the highest temps.
KTVU FOX 2
Firefighters battle blaze at San Francisco building
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco firefighters responded to a blaze at a multi-residential complex Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported around 3:41 p.m. in the area of Haight and Divisadero streets. According to the San Francisco Fire Department, the fire is burning at a multi-residential unit that sits over a...
