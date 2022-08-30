ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Meghan moans about her life as a Hollywood trophy wife

For someone who incessantly complains about being silenced, Meghan Markle never seems to shut up. The B-list actress formerly known as the Duchess of Sussex has officially spent more time whining about her royal in-laws than she actually spent as a working royal — fewer than two years, including an extended maternity vacation. Now, she is in The Cut moaning about her horrible life as a Hollywood trophy wife to a literal prince.
Parade

Jane Fonda Announces That She's Been Diagnosed with Cancer

Jane Fonda took to Instagram earlier today to share the news of her recent cancer diagnosis. The Grace and Frankie actress posted a selfie of herself on Friday afternoon, Sept. 2, accompanied by a lengthy message to her fans. “So, my dear friends,” she addressed them, adding, “I have something personal I want to share.”
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Here’s What to Give the Most Creative People in Your Life—a Gallery of 20 Gifts for Every Level of Artist

Art is all around us. From the TV shows we’re obsessed with to the nail designs we've been saving for our next manicure, we interact with so many forms of art on a day-to-day basis. You might even be an artist yourself if you’re reading this! From those just starting to unlock their artistic potential to that friend who’s been painting since they were a kid, finding gifts for artists can be tricky.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Parade

Internet Reacts to the Familiar Plot of J.K. Rowling’s New Book

J.K. Rowling recently released a new book as part of her Cormoran Strike murder mystery series, and the synopsis is a little...familiar, to say the least. The official synopsis for the new book, titled The Ink Black Heart, reads, "When frantic, disheveled Edie Ledwell appears in the office begging to speak to her, private detective Robin Ellacott doesn’t know quite what to make of the situation. The cocreator of a popular cartoon, The Ink Black Heart, Edie is being persecuted by a mysterious online figure who goes by the pseudonym of Anomie. Edie is desperate to uncover Anomie’s true identity."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Parade

Rosie O’Donnell Owns 2,500 McDonald's Happy Meal Toys + 10 More Facts About the Comedian

Rosie O’Donnell takes on the role of Detective Sunday in the new 10-episode series American Gigolo (streaming Sept. 9 and on-air Sept. 11 on Showtime), a remake of the 1980 movie that starred Richard Gere. She plays the detective investigating a murder that wrongly sent male escort Julian Kaye (Jon Bernthal) to prison. Here are some fun facts about the Emmy-winning talk show host.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Reps Oversized Denim Shirt & Joplin Booties to Share Mom Lifestyle

Tia Mowry changed from a sweatsuit to a chic denim oversized blouse with sparkling Joplin ankle booties as she strutted about her house. In her Instagram video promoting CVS Pharmacy’s CarePass, Mowry showed what the mom’s life is all about. The rhinestoned ankle boots stole the show, with a heel to add height to the entire outfit. The buckle on the top of the bootie cinched the shoe to her leg. The sparkles on the shoe tied in the shine of her hoop earrings, making the accessories elevate the denim top. The actress left her denim blouse unbelted, which billowed out...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Parade

Meet the 'Survivor 43' Cast! Jeanine Zheng is Playing for Her Superfan Father

UX designer Jeanine Zheng is ready to navigate a different web out on the island. The 24-year-old comes to the game to make both her and her father's dreams come true, having watched the show together through the years. And while she's excited about the looseness and unpredictability the "new era" provides, she hopes her resume of high achievement will lead to yet another hard-earned success in her life.
TV SHOWS
Parade

Parade

