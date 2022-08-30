Read full article on original website
Related
South African Lion King actor ‘baffled’ over Meghan Markle comments
A Lion King actor and friend of Nelson Mandela says he is “baffled” after Meghan Markle claimed she was told people in South Africa “rejoiced in the streets” over her marriage to the Duke of Sussex. In a recent interview, the Duchess of Sussex told The Cut magazine that an unnamed South African actor from the cast of the 2019 film of The Lion King made the surprise proclamation during the London premiere. “He looked at me, and he’s just like light,” Meghan recalled. “‘I just need you to know: When you married into [the royal family], we...
Queen's Victoria's voluminous nightdress measuring 51in wide will be auctioned alongside her daughter Beatrice's bloomers after being uncovered during a house clear out
Queen Victoria's voluminous nightgown - measuring 51in wide - and her daughter Princess Beatrice's bloomers are set to fetch more than £3,000 after being discovered in a property at the Isle of Wight. Queen Victoria's pale cream lawn cotton nightdress is edged with Honiton lace and embroidered with 'VR',...
Elle
Royal Family Reportedly Mad at Meghan Markle for Talking About What She Went Through While Working for Them
Like many other former employees wronged by an institution, Meghan Markle is speaking out about what caused her to leave the loftiest of gigs: life as a working princess in the U.K. And like many other former employers, the royal family, a source told Entertainment Tonight, isn't happy about her public disclosures.
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
RELATED PEOPLE
Queen Elizabeth news – Angry Prince Harry & Meghan set to SKIP meeting Her Maj unless ‘security issues are resolved’
THE Sussexes are set to miss seeing the Queen during their visit to the UK this September unless a key security issue can be resolved. According to the Telegraph, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will snub Her Majesty's invite to Balmoral during their trip to the UK on September 5.
In Style
Princess Diana's Close Friend Says She "Never Wanted to Divorce Prince Charles"
August 28 marked the 26th anniversary of Princess Diana and Prince Charles's divorce. And while the occasion seems like a strange moment for reflection, the late princess's spiritual healer, Simone Simmons, spoke to The Mirror and revealed that during their conversations together, Diana actually said that she didn't want to divorce Charles.
Washington Examiner
Meghan moans about her life as a Hollywood trophy wife
For someone who incessantly complains about being silenced, Meghan Markle never seems to shut up. The B-list actress formerly known as the Duchess of Sussex has officially spent more time whining about her royal in-laws than she actually spent as a working royal — fewer than two years, including an extended maternity vacation. Now, she is in The Cut moaning about her horrible life as a Hollywood trophy wife to a literal prince.
Meghan Markle Photo Call Comment About Taking Archie to School ‘Simply Wrong’ — Commentator
Meghan Markle suggested school drop-off for Archie wouldn't happen without lots of cameras in an August 2022 interview while some in the U.K. media disputed the claim.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kate Middleton Rocks a Low-Maintenance Look as a ‘Reality Check’ for Her Kids
According to royal sources, Kate Middleton takes a "family-first" approach to life. Even her low-maintenance look supposedly has a message for her kids.
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
Anett Kontaveit leaves her press conference in tears after Serena Williams US Open loss and admits the raucous Arthur Ashe crowd was 'very difficult'... as the Estonian journalist who asked the last question insists 'it wasn't my intention'
Annett Kontaveit left her media obligations with tears in her eyes following the second-round loss to Serena Williams at the US Open on Wednesday night. The Estonian world No. 2 couldn't contain her emotions any longer, beginning to cry when asked a question by a reporter in her native tongue.
Anderson Cooper Lives in a Rustic New York City Firehouse! Tour His Unique Apartment
News personality Anderson Cooper has built a tremendous career for himself in his native New York City. While he owns other vacation properties all over the world, his abode in the Big Apple is the one he calls home. The 60 Minutes anchor has shown glimpses of the converted firehouse apartment on social media over the years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Anniversary of Diana’s death: Doctor at scene of crash recalls princess’ final moments
The French doctor who happened across the crash which claimed the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, looks back at that fateful evening on the 25th anniversary of her death.Dr. Frederic Mailliez was driving home from a party through Paris’s Alma Tunnel in 1997 when he saw the smoking car and tried to save the princess’s life.“I feel a little bit responsible for her last moments,” the doctor said.Mailliez said he did not recognise Diana in the moment, as he was focused on his efforts to help her.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Princess Diana’s old Ford Escort sold for £650,000 at auctionAustralian morning show host says Meghan Markle is ‘full of it’ and a ‘t*****’Nando’s launch new heat-reactive clothing line
Prince Harry’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family Over the Years, From Royal Exit to Meghan Markle Tell-All and More
Not all tea and sympathy. Prince Harry has always been one of the most jovial members of the British royal family, but he hasn’t always gotten along with his own relatives. The Invictus Games founder is the youngest son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana. As children, he and his older brother, Prince William, seemed inseparable, but as they got older, cracks began to form in their relationship.
'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' Co-Stars to Reunite for Holiday Movie
A magical reunion for the most magical time of the year. Jane Seymour is set to share the screen once again with her Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman co-star Joe Lando in a Christmas movie airing on Lifetime later this year. Seymour played the titular Dr. Quinn in six seasons of...
David Beckham Laughs At Wife Victoria As She Almost Throws Up Riding A Roller Coaster With Him
“So, we’re here in Aspen,” Victoria Beckham said at the start of the TikTok she posted on Aug. 28. In the video, Victoria, 48, sat in front of her husband, David Beckham, as they rode on an amusement park ride. “David, what are we doing?” she asked her husband, to which David, 47, said, “You tell me. We’re going on a roller coaster.” The former Posh Spice said she was “so scared” of roller coasters, and she proved it in the video. As the two-person car zips around the track, Victoria screams – “OH MY GOD. STOP. NO-NO-NO! I FEEL SICK” – while trying to keep her lunch down. ‘
Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are Remodeling Her Home To Get Rid Of 'Past Memories'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have ended their house hunting process without making a purchase. The newlyweds were disappointed by their months-long search for a new home and have decided to remodel the "Dance Again" singer's California property. Article continues below advertisement. “JLo and Ben looked at so many houses...
Australian morning show host calls Meghan Markle a ‘tosser’ live on air
Australian morning show host Natalie Barr called Meghan Markle a “tosser” live on air following the duchesses’ recent tell-all interview.“I couldn't even stomach getting through the whole article,” Barr, who is reportedly known for her candour, told her cohost David Koch.“I think in Australia we’d say she’s just full of it. She’s a tosser. She’s a total tosser,” she continued.“That’s how we would describe her. I just can’t… the way she speaks.”Another host on the show, Edwina Bartholomew, suggested more sympathetically: “I think she has a very different narrative, perhaps, in the US to what is being accepted in...
Prince Harry is using security issues as 'emotional blackmail' after Princess Diana's death as he struggles to 'put the past behind him', royal reporter claims
Prince Harry has been accused of using his security issues as 'emotional blackmail' after Princess Diana's death, by the British journalist who broke the news of her fatal car crash. The Duke of Sussex, 37, is suing the Home Office over its decision in 2020 to remove his taxpayer-funded protection,...
Parade
51K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.https://parade.com/
Comments / 0