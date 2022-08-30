Read full article on original website
Mexicans charged with murder of North Carolina sheriff’s deputy in US illegally: ICE
Two Mexican nationals charged with the murder of a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy were in the country illegally, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed to Fox News Digital on Friday. ICE confirmed that it had issued immigration detainers for Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo, 25, and Arturo Marin Sotelo 29,...
Eight migrants found dead at Texas border, 53 apprehended trying to cross Rio Grande
The bodies of eight migrants were found Thursday, and 53 were apprehended trying to cross the border between Mexico and the United States, including 37 who were rescued while trying to cross the Rio Grande into Texas, authorities said. Agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Del Rio Sector...
Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A man lauded as a hero for confronting a shooter inside an Oregon grocery store Sunday was convicted of child sex crimes while in the Army decades ago. Donald Surrett, Jr. died while trying to stop 20-year-old Ethan Blair Miller’s shooting rampage. Police said Surrett’s decision cost him his life but The post Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past appeared first on KTVZ.
My Clallam County
OPNET warns of latest drug threat targeting young people
PORT ANGELES – The Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team, or OPNET, has issued multiple warnings over the years about the dangers of fentanyl, and recent alarming overdose statistics are reason for even more concern. Today, OPNET asked us to help get the word out about information they’ve received from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
18-year-old charged with rape, robbery after escaping juvenile facility in Ephrata
SEATTLE — An 18-year-old who escaped from a juvenile detention facility in eastern Washington before allegedly sexually assaulting two women in the Seattle area was supposed to be in state custody until 2023. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was not notified by the Department of Children, Youth and...
US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in south Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash. The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman wanted in several Ohio counties captured following pursuit
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman wanted in several counties in Ohio has been apprehended following a high-speed chase in Perry County. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Cora Baker was wanted for outstanding warrants in Morgan, Noble, Washington, and Athens County. Reports say investigators obtained...
Man armed with sword, rifle arrested after Kirkland standoff
KIRKLAND, Wash. — A man was arrested on Wednesday, accused of threatening to kill someone while brandishing a rifle and sword, according to Kirkland police. Police were called to the Ridgewood Condos in the 12500 block of NE 117th Place at 2:19 p.m. for reports of an armed man threatening a worker at the condominium complex.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Transnational drug-trafficking leader pleads guilty in Seattle court
A man, who prosecutors say led a violent international drug-trafficking organization, has pled guilty in Seattle federal court. The Seattle U.S. Attorney’s office says 37-year-old Jose Elias Barbosa of Kent will spend anywhere from 10 years to life behind bars. Barbosa and his organization have been linked to cooking...
Idaho Law Enforcement Captures Mexican Cartel Guns and Drugs
Two Idaho law enforcement agencies, used 'flash bang' and tear gas devices in an early dawn raid against alleged members of the Mexican Drug Cartel. On Tuesday morning, SWAT teams from the Canyon County Sheriff's Office and the Caldwell Police Department served a warrant at a Caldwell residence. No one was hurt serving the high-risk search warrant.
iheart.com
Two Arrested - Half Million In Cocaine Seized On Turnpike
A joint federal-state task force made a major drug bust in western Massachusetts this week. Two Mexican nationals were arrested Monday at the Ludlow Service Plaza on the Mass Turnpike. They're accused of bringing 15 kilos of cocaine with an estimated street value of over 500-thousand-dollars into the state from...
Colorado man convicted of murdering both parents of 5 children during a sale scam
A Colorado jury on Wednesday convicted a man of fatally shooting the parents of five children who were trying to buy an SUV in 2020 using the online marketplace app Letgo. Arapahoe County jurors convicted Kyree Brown, 20, of multiple counts, including first-degree murder, in the killings of Joe and Jossline Roland on Aug. 14, 2020, KUSA-TV reported.
KAAL-TV
Minnesota man sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for rape
(ABC 6 News) – A Red Lake man was sentenced on Tuesday to 239 months in prison for aggravated sexual assault, announced United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger. According to court documents, on November 7, 2020, John Paul Sayers, 30, stopped his truck beside a woman who was walking on the road.
Washington woman shoots 2 burglars breaking into her home: police
A Washington woman shot two burglars who tried to break into her home early Thursday morning, according to police. Two males attempted gain entry into the woman’s residence in the 14600 block of 1st Ave S. in Parkland, Washington around 4 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said.
wearegreenbay.com
Man gets prison time for ‘drug-induced’ crime spree in Wisconsin & Minnesota
(WFRV) – It was described as a ‘drug-induced crime rampage’, one man was sentenced for his cross-state crime spree that included, among other things, trying to rob a bank, stealing guns & wallets and driving the wrong way on a bridge. According to the Wisconsin Department of...
Residents on 'high alert' after 2 arrested for separate attempted child kidnappings in Seattle
SEATTLE — Two men were arrested in separate attempted kidnappings in Seattle Tuesday, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police received a report around 11:15 a.m. of a man who tried to force a 10-year-old girl into a vehicle in Seattle's View Ridge neighborhood. A witness told officers...
CT state police investigate death after trooper deploys stun gun
Connecticut state police are investigating a man's death four days after a state trooper shot him with a stun gun, authorities said Friday. Ryan Marzi, 38, of Hebron, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Aug. 28, according to an obituary prepared by his family. A memorial service was scheduled for Friday afternoon.
Washington State: The Only Place Shooting This Thing Is Illegal
Did you know that Washington State is the one single place in the entire United States where you can not shoot or hunt this very famous thing!. What is this thing, where does it live, and why is Washington State the only place where it is illegal to kill it?
Suspect in Greenwood chase charged with human trafficking, kidnapping, rape
SEATTLE — A sexual assault suspect arrested after clipping multiple vehicles while trying to escape Seattle police and then crashing was charged with several crimes on Wednesday. Maygag Ali Warsame is charged with first-degree rape, kidnapping, human trafficking and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle. According to court...
Tribe: Arizona built border barrier against its wishes
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Cocopah Indian Tribe said Friday that the state of Arizona acted against its wishes by stacking shipping containers on its land to prevent illegal border crossings. The tribe determined that the state put 42 double-stacked containers on its land near Yuma, said Michael Fila from its office of emergency management. The tribe wrote state officials Tuesday to inform them of their findings and concerns. Fila said the containers block half of a two-lane road, closing a “vital evacuation route.” The containers pose other safety concerns, including if the containers fall, Fila wrote. Two containers toppled during construction last month for reasons that are unclear.
