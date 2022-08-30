Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers
The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
Chiefs Reportedly Sign Former Steelers Quarterback
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a depth quarterback. According to Doug Kyed, the team has added former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun to their practice squad. Oladokun was a seven-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. Oladokun was cut last week after he wasn't given many reps in...
Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday
The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seahawks Call on Trade for Jets WR Denzel Mims: NFL Tracker
Follow our live tracker as the team moves towards the 53-man limit. ... and more.
Watch: Rapper Jack Harlow Gives Interesting Reason For Picking UC Against Arkansas
Harlow is the guest picker this week on College GameDay.
Browns Release Player Following Their Quarterback Signing
After claiming former Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond off waivers, the Cleveland Browns released a member of the defense on Wednesday. The team released defensive end Isaac Rochell in the corresponding move. Rochell was signed by the Browns this spring after spending a year with the Colts. The former seventh-round pick...
NFL History: All Super Bowl MVPs
There have been a total of 57 Super Bowl MVPs handed out in the history of the NFL, yet only
NFL・
Comments / 0