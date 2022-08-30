Read full article on original website
Marty Parks
3d ago
Why is it when it’s one of us civilians they release every little detail possible, but when it’s one of their own they hide all the details they can n try to hide it from the public they are commissioned to protect???
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Police Issue Statement on Arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper
The Cheyenne Police Department has issued a press release on the arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Gabriel Testerman. Testerman was arrested last week. He posted bond and was released after a preliminary hearing. Here is the press release from the Cheyenne Police Department:. Tuesday, August 30, a Wyoming Highway...
capcity.news
Cheyenne man charged for aggravated robbery, interference with a peace officer
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man is facing charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and battery and possession of stolen property stemming from a Wednesday, Aug. 31 run-in with the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Darrell Mike Dotson heard the charges in Laramie County Circuit Court on Friday, and a judge...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/31/22–9/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Mystery as Wyoming Highway Patrol officer arrested
A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested this week by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, but no charges have been released yet. The mysterious story started on May 2, when the Patrol was contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department about an investigation involving a trooper, who is stationed in Cheyenne. The officer was immediately removed from service, and placed on administrative.
capcity.news
Suspect accused of threat to pull hand grenade pin in Cheyenne standoff, authorities say
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office reported in a department news release Friday that a man entered into a standoff Thursday with deputies during which he allegedly threatened to pull the pin of a hand grenade. The incident occurred on the 800 block of East Jefferson...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Man arrested after threatening police with hand grenade
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - One man has been arrested on three counts of Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats, and a California warrant following a stand off with police Thursday evening. According to the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, dispatchers received a call that indicated a suspect with a felony warrant...
cowboystatedaily.com
Girlfriend of Missing Laramie Man Asks Public for Help
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Nikki Gallegos ticks off the days since 39-year-old Chris Mauk went missing. A hand-drawn calendar in neon pink and green marks all the crucial dates that continue to haunt her: July 2, the last day she saw or heard from Mauk. Aug. 5, the date Laramie police searched the trailer the couple shared together with cadaver dogs.
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (8/24/22–9/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Cheyenne Police Planning DUI Enforcement Effort This Weekend
Cheyenne Police will be out in force over the Labor Day weekend. The extra enforcement effort will include the deployment of the DUI Command Van, which allows officers to make arrests, take care of some of the paper involved, and get back out on the street more quickly.
Cheyenne Police Looking For Woman Reported Missing
UPDATE: The Cheyenne Police Department has revised its original description of Melissa Martinez slightly. Here is the revised post:. "The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance in locating 57 year old Melissa Martinez. She has black hair, brown eyes is approximately 4’10”, 91 pounds. Her family is trying to get in contact with her.
pinedaleroundup.com
Jackson Fork Ranch oral arguments now in Cheyenne
SUBLETTE COUNTY – With the assignment of a different judge to a Bondurant citizens’ civil complaint against Sublette County commissioners and Jackson Fork Ranch’s resort rezone comes a new location for oral arguments. The January petition, filed to remand Sublette Board of County Commissioners’ majority approval of...
Man in custody after stealing truck, crash with train
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office and the Weld County Sheriff's Office responded to a stolen vehicle report that ended with a construction worker in custody.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/31/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Joseph Nathaniel Hernandez, 33 –...
Train collides with pickup truck, police set to make possible arrest in Weld County
A train collided with a pickup truck in Weld County on Thursday morning. It happened on Highway 85 near the intersection with Highway 104. It then turned into a standoff with responding law enforcement officers that remained active as of 10 a.m. So far it's not known if there were injuries resulting from the collision.Engineers on the train were being kept in the train cars for safety reasons. Law enforcement officers were set to make a possible arrest at the scene.Southbound lanes of Highway 85 were blocked as part of the police operation just before 11 a.m.
Cheyenne Sees Hottest Summer on Record
The summer of 2022 was Cheyenne's hottest summer on record, according to the National Weather Service. The average temperature between June 1 and Aug. 31 was 70.7 degrees, beating the old record of 70.0 degrees set in 2020. "While the afternoon high temperatures were indeed toasty this year, with 99...
capcity.news
Cause of Tuesday morning house fire in Cheyenne under investigation
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — No injuries were reported after Cheyenne Fire Rescue quelled a fire at a Cheyenne home on Tuesday, Aug. 30, according to an agency release. The cause remains under investigation. Crews responded at 8:58 a.m. Tuesday to the reported structure fire on the 500 block of East...
Legal expert weighs in on possible insanity plea in Greeley hatchet killing
A judge denied bail Wednesday to the man accused of using a hatchet to kill a 22-year-old Greeley woman.
Northern Colorado Drug Task Force Makes Fentanyl Bust in Fort Collins
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has announced that a woman is under arrest for allegedly selling fentanyl in Fort Collins. According to a Facebook post from LCSO, the arrest occurred on Tuesday (Aug. 30) morning, when the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) carried out a search warrant for a home in the 1300 block of Kirkwood Drive.
2 dogs attacked, 1 dies after man assaults them, sheriff's office says
WELLINGTON, Colo. — A dog died after a man attacked it and another dog in a fenced yard Monday night, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said. The attack happened off 6th Street near the McDonald's in Wellington late Monday, LCSO said. The surviving dog was seriously injured in the attack but is expected to recover.
Family of Loveland woman killed searching for answers
The family of a woman found dead at a Loveland park earlier this month hope they find justice for their loved one.
