ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeview, IL

‘Really violating’: Sacred Rose attendees wake up to thousands in charges

By Andy Koval
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RTlBw_0hbi4VJV00

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Some attendees of the inaugural Sacred Rose Music Festival noticed charges in the thousands on Monday.

The festival, held outside SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, took place Friday through Sunday — but was canceled on the last day due to inclement weather.

Several attendees woke up Monday to a variety of pending charges after purchasing drinks.

Multiple attendees WGN News spoke with were charged over $1,000 and one said two of their friends were charged around $3,300 and $4,300 respectively.

After a firestorm on social media Monday, the festival said on Facebook Tuesday morning that SeatGeek Stadium, the vendor who ran beverage sales, had a “configuration error.”

SeekGeek Stadium said they are reversing all of the charges within “3-5” business days.

Rob Collier, of Milwaukee, either had the choice of canceling his card or contacting SeatGeek Stadium.

“I could cancel my card, get a new card or contact SeatGeek Stadium — and I don’t want to cancel my card,” Collier said. “So I tried going online to talk to SeatGeek Stadium to no avail.”

Others had no choice to cancel their credit card and some felt uneasy about the point-of-sale system used. Attendees said beverage workers had them say their tip amounts out loud and then the workers entered it in themselves. Previously, an attendee told WGN News some people were accidently leaving large tips on tablets due to an issue over decimal points.

Caroline Woods, of Chicago, said she only attended the festival Friday and noticed the real charges and subsequent tips over the weekend. Then on Monday, she woke up to a $1,085 charge.

“My first instinct was ‘oh my God, there was someone there trying to steal credit card numbers,'” Woods said. “It felt really violating and was scary.”

The experience made Woods question if she will bring a card to the next music festival she is going to.

“I’m going to Riot Fest in a couple of weeks and I’m going to bring cash for everything,” she said.

Despite the headaches Monday, the attendees WGN spoke with did say they had a good time with the live acts and understood why the festival had to be canceled Sunday due to weather. At this time, it’s unknown if attendees will receive refunds or partial refunds for the cancellation.

Midday Fix: Live performance from Dylan Lloyd

Phil Lesh’s and Jeff Tweedy’s “Philco,” the War on Drugs and Umphrey’s McGee were some of the headliners for the inaugural jam band-style festival.

In a Facebook post showing SeatGeek’s statement, Sacred Rose said they will “have more to say soon on other matters, but wanted to make sure everyone knew this will be fully resolved.”

SeatGeek Stadium’s full statement, issued through Sacred Rose, is below.

“You may have accidently been charged a large amount from F&B at the stadium when using a credit card. Our payment processing is secure but had a configuration error. There was no exposure and/or fraud; we are PCI compliant. We are reversing all of these charges and you should see the amount credited to your card in 3-5 business days.

We are very sorry the mix up (sic) and offer sincerest apologies for any inconvenience. If you have any further questions please don’t hesitate to reach out to us as (sic) SGSorders@spectraxp.com .”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnradio.com

The reason behind the deadly overdose surge in McHenry County

Laura Crain, drug free program coordinator at McHenry County Substance Abuse Coalition, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why there’s been a rise in fatal overdoses in McHenry County and how people can take action to prevent overdoses and related deaths. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s...
firefighternation.com

Stealing an Ambulance Not a Crime in Chicago – At Least for Some

In April of 2022, a man stole an ambulance in Chicago and led police on a 70-mile chase, causing $8,000 in damage to the vehicle. Yet Chicago and Cook County prosecutors have declined to press charges in the case. Only Grundy County, one of the counties that the ambulance passed...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeview, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Bridgeview, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Attendees of festival at SeatGeek Stadium find surprise four-figure charges on credit cards

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) -- If you were part of the crowd at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview over the weekend, you are advised to check your bank account. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, concertgoers who attended the Sacred Rose Festival are discovering some shocking charges on their credit cards. The stadium is blaming it on a glitch. Anyone and just everyone who attended the weekend festival at the stadium is encouraged to check their credit card or bank statements. There were huge billing errors at the festival – not even a matter of a few hundred dollars, but...
BRIDGEVIEW, IL
WGN News

Woman, 77, missing from Wauconda

WAUCONDA, Ill. — Wauconda police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Thursday in Chicago. According to police, Judith Kokos was last seen at 6 p.m. Thursday on the 3300 block of North Kostner Avenue. She drives a blue 2007 Toyota Rav4 with Arizona license plate 208 WWJ. The woman has blonde hair […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Tweedy
WCIA

12 racoons, 7 opossums, 1 skunk and other wild animals discovered in Illinois woman’s home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said Conservation Police discovered many wild animals inside a home. Officials said a year-long investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police on Tuesday, August 30th revealed the animals, alive and dead. The home is located in Sandwich, Illinois, which is in Dekalb County. A 33-year-old woman […]
SANDWICH, IL
CBS Chicago

Crown Point firefighter gets donated time off to be near his son at Lurie's

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An entire town comes together to help one of their own.CBS 2 first told you about Miles Dickerson last week. He was born premature seven weeks ago and is being cared for at Lurie Children's Hospital.Now, city workers in Crown Point, Indiana are making sure their colleague can be at his son's side. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has a story you'll see Only on 2. "He's still improving. He's still gaining weight. He's tolerating his medications. His nutrition is going up." Dave Dickerson is talking about his son Miles. Dave is a Crown Point Indiana firefighter and...
CROWN POINT, IN
WAND TV

Pet bird flies 150 miles from home, reunites with owner

CERRO GORDO, Ill. - (WAND) The power of social media has reunited a Naperville family with their pet bird, after he flew over 150 miles to central Illinois. Last week, Brandon Walker of Cerro Gordo found a bright blue parakeet in his backyard. “I reached down and picked him up...
CERRO GORDO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Wgn#Wgn News
hometownnewsnow.com

Family Wakes Up to Stranger in Home

(Westville, IN) - A Westville family was sleeping until a stranger made his way inside their house. Kevin Hughes, 29, is charged with residential entry. According to La Porte County Police, Hughes was intoxicated when he showed up at a home on 500 West on a bicycle wearing no shoes. Judging by footprints from his wet socks, police said he made his way into several rooms.
WESTVILLE, IN
FOX59

Indiana man accused of murdering uncle, stabbing father

MICHIANA SHORES, Ind. — A 42-year-old man from Michiana Shores is accused of murdering his uncle and stabbing his own father. Kyle K. Earley was officially charged by the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Friday with one count of murder and another count of attempted murder. According to the La Porte County Sheriff’s […]
MICHIANA SHORES, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Chicago

Mail thieves strike in Norridge and Harwood Heights, leaving at least 40 victims

NORRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- New video released Tuesday shows a thief swiping letters from a blue mailbox in the northwest suburbs.Police in both Norridge and Harwood Heights say they are tracking a surge in mail theft and check fraud – with at least 40 victims in the last six months.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported, police in those suburbs have issued a warning about what not to do with their mail.Police say thieves somehow opened up a blue mailbox near the Norridge Village Hall and stole mail twice in the past three and a half months. It is a brazen...
CBS Chicago

Northwest Indiana postal worker charged with drunk driving after falling out of her truck while on the job

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mail carrier in northwest Indiana is charged with drunk driving after police said the woman fell out of her mail truck while on the job.A homeowner in Chesterton called police after the woman's mail truck ran off the road into the man's driveway Friday afternoon. Police arrested 48-year-old mail carrier Rebecca Conrad.Officers said Conrad claimed she had a seizure but police smelled alcohol on her breath. Police records show Conrad was also arrested for drunk driving just six months ago in February.
CHESTERTON, IN
FOX59

FOX59

39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy