Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
CHP releases image of possible suspect vehicles in Jasper Wu shooting
OAKLAND Calif. (KRON) — California Highway Patrol released a picture of two cars (above) that are believed to be involved in the shooting that killed toddler Jasper Wu. Wu was 23 months old when he was struck and killed by a stray bullet on Interstate-880 on Nov. 6, 2021. One of the vehicles is believed […]
12-year-old shot in Pittsburg road rage incident
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A 12-year-old girl was shot in a road rage incident in Pittsburg on Friday afternoon, the Pittsburg Police Department (PPD) said on Facebook. A suspect has been taken into custody for the shooting, police said. Officers were called to the area of Harbor Street and Atlantic Avenue scene at 1:54 p.m. […]
Photo of suspect in East Oakland attempted rape, robbery released
OAKLAND – Police have released the photo of a man suspected in an attempted rape and robbery in East Oakland earlier this week.Around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 2900 block of Parker Avenue in the city's Eastmont Hills neighborhood. The victim told officers they were walking in the area when an armed suspect approached and said to "shut up." Police said the victim was tackled to the ground by the suspect and was sexually assaulted. The victim screamed for help and yelled for someone to call police, prompting the suspect to run away.Before leaving the scene, the suspect took the victim's cell phone, police said.In the photo, the man is seen wearing a red jacket with what appears to be University of Wisconsin logo on his sleeve and a beanie. A police description said he was wearing a blue beanie, a red jacket with "Wisconsin" on the front, dark pants and red shoes. He is described as a man in his 30s and standing 5'10" tall.Anyone who may recognize the suspect or who may have information about the case is asked to call the department's Special Victims Unit at 510-238-9641 or the tip line at 510-238-7950.
1 person in custody after stealing OPD cruiser
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A person is in custody after an Oakland Police Department (OPD) cruiser was stolen overnight Thursday, the department announced in a press release. An OPD officer was responding to a medical emergency around 1:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of Broadway when the vehicle was stolen. As the officer was helping […]
Rainbow fentanyl seized at Berkeley traffic stop
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — “Rainbow fentanyl” was recovered at a traffic stop Tuesday night in Berkeley, police announced on Friday in a Nixle alert. Police conducted the traffic stop near San Pablo Avenue and Stanford Avenue where officers did a search and found a large amount of illegal drugs. The traffic stop happened on Aug. […]
NBC Bay Area
Man Allegedly Tries to Kidnap Girl Walking to School in Lafayette: Officials
A man reportedly tried to kidnap a 14-year-old girl as she walked to school in Lafayette Friday morning, authorities said. The girl, who was grabbed by the unknown man at about 8 a.m. near Stanley Middle School, managed to break free from the man's grasp and run away, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo to settle lawsuits in police killing of Angel Ramos, violent arrest of Marine
VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo has tentatively settled two high-profile federal lawsuits, including a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Angel Ramos, who was shot and killed by police Officer Zachary Jacobsen during a family fight in January 2017, court records show. The city has also...
SFist
Oakland Police Release Photo of Car Seen Leaving Scene of Triple Homicide
The Oakland Police Department is seeking help from the public in finding a suspect vehicle in last weekend's triple-homicide in West Oakland. The incident happened Friday around 7:15 p.m. on the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Two men were shot in an apparent shootout, one of them while driving a vehicle, and that vehicle then struck and killed a man on a bicycle. All three men died at the scene.
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley man, 18, charged with 2 armed robberies and a vehicle theft
A local man has been charged with a mini-crime spree in Berkeley in June involving two armed robberies and a separate vehicle theft, according to authorities and court papers. On Thursday morning, Berkeley robbery detectives made a second arrest in the case as well. Available details of that arrest, which took place in Oakland, have been limited because the suspect was a juvenile at the time of the crimes, BPD told Berkeleyside.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported on Interstate 80 in Richmond
Authorities in Richmond reported a fatal multi-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 80 in Richmond on August 31, 2022. The incident took place around 2:50 a.m. near Hilltop Drive, the California Highway Patrol said. Details on the Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash in Richmond. A preliminary report revealed that a pickup truck collided...
Man grabs girl, 14, in attempted kidnapping near Bay Area school, police say
A 14-year-old girl broke away from the grip of a man who grabbed her as she walked to her school, police said.
Stockton homicide suspect arrested in Bay Area by Marshals
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Aug. 11. The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Leonard Allen Alexander. According to police, Alexander allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man near a Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue. Police said he was […]
eastcountytoday.net
DA Report: No Evidence of Criminal Offense in Death of Angelo Quinto
Martinez, Calif. – The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office concludes there is no evidence of criminal offense by Antioch Police officers in the death of 30-year-old Angelo Voithugo Quinto. The District Attorney’s Office released a Law Enforcement Involved Fatal Incident (LEIFI) report today as part of Contra Costa...
San Jose homicide suspect captured trying to escape into Mexico
SAN JOSE -- A woman was killed and a man wounded Thursday night in a San Jose shooting, triggering a statewide manhunt that ended with the California Highway Patrol arresting the suspect as he tried to flee into Mexico at the San Ysidro border crossing.San Jose police said officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 1100 block of East William Street at 10:31 p.m. Once at the scene, the officers discovered two victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound each.The woman was declared dead at the scene. Her identity was being withheld pending the notification of her next of kin. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and expected to survive.In the hours since the shooting, San Jose detectives developed information about a possible suspect and initiated a statewide search.That search ended Friday morning with an arrest by the CHP of the male suspect at the San Ysidro border crossing. The suspect's name has not been released.No other information was immediately available.The death was San Jose's 27th homicide of the year. At this time last year, police had investigated 24 homicides in the city.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Three-Vehicle Collision on Cherry Street in Alameda County
Officials in Alameda County reported a fatal car accident on Cherry Street on the morning of Saturday, August 27, 2022. According to the Newark Police Department, the incident happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Cherry Street in the vicinity of Mowry Avenue. Authorities said this was the second fatal motor vehicle collision in Newark.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident on Highway 84 in Alameda County
A fatal car crash recently occurred on SR-84 near Newark in Alameda County, the California Highway Patrol said. The incident was reported at approximately 9:10 p.m. on eastbound State Route 84 in the vicinity of the Newark Boulevard on-ramp, CHP traffic officers reported. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on...
berkeleyside.org
Antioch man charged with northwest Berkeley carjacking after being spotted in stolen car
A man has been charged with carjacking a Berkeley man at knifepoint Sunday night after authorities say they found him driving the stolen car in Antioch the next day. The Berkeley resident had just parked in the 1000 block of Virginia Street, near Ninth Street, on Sunday at 9:20 p.m. when the carjacking took place, police said.
40-year-old man arrested after robbing 3 SF Bay Area banks, police say
A 40-year-old man allegedly went on an East Bay bank robbery spree that included stops in Berkeley, Dublin and Walnut Creek.
East Oakland illegal casino bust nets firearms, 15 pounds of marijuana
OAKLAND – Semiautomatic firearms, along with drugs and cash, were seized after police said they busted another illegal casino in East Oakland.Officers executed a search warrant on the 1900 block of 17th Avenue on Wednesday, following a month-long investigation prompted by complaints by members of the community.During the search, police said they recovered four semiautomatic firearms and 15 pounds of suspected marijuana, along with 12 gaming machines and $3,000 cash. Police also detained four people. Their identities were not released.Additional details about the bust were not immediately available. Police said the investigation is ongoing.Over the past 14 months, police said they have shut down multiple illegal gambling operations in the area, seizing guns and drugs in the process. Warrants have been served on establishments located on the 1400 block of 14th Avenue, the 1400 block of 17th Avenue and the 2300 block of East 16th Street.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Oakland Police at 510-238-3728.
Police arrest thief who was critically injured after crashing stolen motorcycle
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – Officers arrested a man after he crashed a stolen motorcycle in San Francisco's Bayview District on Wednesday evening and suffered critical injuries, according to police.The crash was reported around 5:10 p.m. in the area of Van Dyke Avenue and Lane Street.After reportedly stealing the motorcycle, the 25-year-old man then crashed the bike and officers responded and found him, police said.The man has been arrested but his name was not immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or can send a tip by text message to TIP411 and start the message with "SFPD."
