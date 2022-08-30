ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

New Orleans Saints’ best trade asset after 53-man roster cuts

The New Orleans Saints have put themselves in a position to make a massive playoff push. With star power and depth on both sides of the ball, they have a strong roster. With the NFC being wide open, the Saints could have a strong 2022 season. The offense is headlined by quarterback Jameis Winston, running […] The post New Orleans Saints’ best trade asset after 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Ex-Rams star, LSU football alum Andrew Whitworth will have fans ready to run through a wall in epic hype video

LSU football fans are already excited enough for the 2022 season, which will kick off for the Tigers on Sunday against Florida State. However, fans will practically be ready to suit up and take the field on Sunday once they see this epic LSU football hype video narrated by Tigers alum and Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl champion Andrew Whitworth. Check it out.
BATON ROUGE, LA
