ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 6

Julia Hammonds
3d ago

They should close it down, The city is not safe down there anymore, Nobody wants to go down there , There are more murders than ever before, And nothing is being done about it.everything thing good always gets destroyed by criminals and thugs. Baltimore was once a famous place where people all around the world 🌎 would come to, Now people are running as fast as they can to get away from all crimes and murders.

Reply
2
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baltimorefishbowl.com

Urban Landscape: Baltimore’s first heavy timber office building rises in Canton; TouchPoint Empowerment Center advances; Patagonia opening in Harbor East; Goats return to Wyman Park Dell

At first glance, the construction site along Boston Street may look like others in Canton or elsewhere in the city – crane in the sky, columns and beams rising from the ground. But there’s one trait that sets it apart from others in Baltimore: the method of construction.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Several major weekend events could bring economic boom to Baltimore

Several major events will take place this weekend in Baltimore that could serve as an economic boom, but also a traffic nightmare. The weekend starts early Saturday morning with the Under Armour Charles Street 12 and two-person relay, a race that starts in Baltimore County, travels down Charles Street into Baltimore City and ends at Under Armour headquarters.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Food & Drinks
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Wbaltv.com

Here's what you need to know for the Maryland Cycling Classic: Road closures, parking restrictions

The Bike Jam Community Bike Ride kicked off Thursday at Patterson Park as part of the excitement surrounding the inaugural, world-class Maryland Cycling Classic. The Maryland Cycling Classic is the top-ranked one-day professional cycling race in the United States. The best of the best in cycling will ride more than 120 miles of roads Sunday from Baltimore County into Baltimore City. The race ends with a big finish at the Inner Harbor.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Fire damages several rowhomes in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Units are on the scene of a house fire that has engulfed several rowhomes in West Baltimore, the Baltimore firefighter's union said Friday. The fire is on the 2300 block of Christian Street, the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said shortly before 3 p.m. Chopper 13 over the...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

National Cinema Day Is This Saturday

(Baltimore, MD) -- It's National Cinema Day tomorrow. That means movie-goers in Maryland can score a good deal at the box office. More than 3,000 movie theaters across the country will offer $3 tickets. There are nearly two-dozen participating theaters in Baltimore, including Cinemark Towson and XD, Horizon Cinemas Beltway...
BALTIMORE, MD
restaurantclicks.com

Baltimore Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try

Also known as “Charm City,” Baltimore offers plenty to see and do. I love stopping by the National Aquarium and visiting the thriving harbor area. If you’re a fan of cultural attractions, Baltimore is also home to several museums and performance centers. Although Baltimore’s signature dishes incorporate...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Avenue#Patron#Art#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#The North Avenue Market
baltimorefishbowl.com

FashionEASTa returning for 9th annual Baltimore fashion show next month

The Harbor East fashion show event FashionEASTa is returning for its 9th year to the waterfront community. Due to the pandemic, the event hasn’t been held in person since 2019. But local retailers will once again have the opportunity to showcase their fall fashions down Aliceanna Street from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 17.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

SpringHill Suites hotel opens in historic building near Baltimore Convention Center

Baltimore's new SpringHill Suites by Marriott added 157 new hotel rooms to the city when it opened earlier this year and is the latest bright spot on downtown's west side. Located in the Bromo Arts and Entertainment District at 100 N. Eutaw St., the hotel is close to a number of popular destinations, many of which are in the midst of major renovations -- and general manager Jason Davis says SpringHill Suites is looking to capitalize on those improvements.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Amazon to close two warehouses in Baltimore area

Amazon has announced that they will be closing two different warehouses in Essex and Hanover affecting over 300 employees. According to Alisa Carroll, a spokesperson for Amazon, these two delivery stations are closing, but each of the employees at these facilities — around 350 — are being offered to transfer to new, nearby facilities with upgraded amenities. She added:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Nottingham MD

No Baltimore County trash, recycling or yard materials collection on Labor Day; drop-off centers closed

TOWSON, MD – On Monday, September 5, trash, single stream recyclables, and yard materials will not be collected in Baltimore County and all drop-off centers will be closed. Residents are reminded that this holiday will follow the County’s new “slide” schedule for make-up collection days. All trash, recycling and yard material curbside collections scheduled on or after Monday, September 5, will shift and occur one day later that week:
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore County plans to buy former Sears property at Security Square Mall

Efforts in bringing new life to the Woodlawn area are advancing as Baltimore County plans to purchase the former Sears property at Security Square Mall. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. announced a $10 million deal with property owner TF Baltimore MD LLC, that will give the county ownership of 18 acres of land and the 202,653 square-foot anchored facility.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WOLB 1010AM

MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event

  The Maryland Health Department is currently investigating after several people reported feeling sick after attending a Best of Baltimore event last month. Organizers of the event held on Aug. 18 reached out to the health department after several people were reported sick. MDH sent out a survey to attendees to try and located the […] The post MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Powerball drawing creates Maryland millionaire

BALTIMORE, MD—A lucky Maryland Powerball player has a million reasons to celebrate after the Wednesday, August 31 drawing. The player became the state’s newest millionaire, only missing the right to claim the jackpot by one ball. Even though there was no jackpot winner in the 8/31 drawing, a...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Historic funding will go toward preserving Black history at Maryland state parks

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Part of historic funding intended to improve Maryland's state parks will go toward telling the story of Black people in Annapolis. A part of Carr's Beach in Annapolis will be developed thanks to funding from the Great Maryland Outdoors Act. The property is the last undeveloped parcel of the famous Black beach that served as a safe, welcoming recreational and entertainment destination for African Americans during the segregation era.
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Babyface will not perform at Charm City Live festival after ‘miscommunication’ between city and promoter

Singer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds will not headline the Charm City Live festival later this month as city officials had previously announced. In a statement Wednesday on the Baltimore City Recreation and Parks’ Instagram page, the city’s senior director of communications Monica Lewis wrote there had been “miscommunication” between the city and the festival’s promoter, Blackout Management.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy