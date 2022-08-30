Baltimore's new SpringHill Suites by Marriott added 157 new hotel rooms to the city when it opened earlier this year and is the latest bright spot on downtown's west side. Located in the Bromo Arts and Entertainment District at 100 N. Eutaw St., the hotel is close to a number of popular destinations, many of which are in the midst of major renovations -- and general manager Jason Davis says SpringHill Suites is looking to capitalize on those improvements.

