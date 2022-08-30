► From the Seattle Times — Seattle Children’s nurses new contract brings ‘unprecedented’ raises — Seattle Children’s nurses on Thursday night voted to approve a new three-year contract that includes significant raises over the next year, particularly for newly graduated nurses. The new Children’s contract is a result of 12 bargaining sessions, an informational picket and hundreds of hours of negotiation, as hospital nurses fought for higher wages, more generous leaves of absence and clearer language around meal and rest breaks. The vote to approve passed “overwhelmingly,” said Washington State Nurses Association spokesperson Bobbi Nodell. Under the new contract, all nurses will receive a $6 per hour raise over the first year, an additional $4 per hour increase in the second year and 3% raise in the third year. By the end of the third year, the final year of the new contract, the base rate for nurses will have increased 31%, from a current rate of $36.21 per hour to $47.60.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO