ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4beaumont.com

Developing: Groves PD on scene of a shooting this morning

GROVES — Groves Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred around 9am today. The shooting took place in the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue in Groves. Groves PD says a 26 year old woman was shot in the leg and the injury isn't believed to be serious. She was transported to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital.
GROVES, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Police in Orange make arrest in November homicide

ORANGE — Detectives with the Police Department in Orange have arrested a man on a murder warrant in a November, 2021 homicide. Aaron Wilson McClelland, 36, from Orange, was arrested for the November 14, 2021, murder of Michael Anthony Buchanan Jr., 32, in the 1300 block of John Avenue. Buchanan's body was found in his vehicle. Investigators say he'd been shot.
ORANGE, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont man arrested for aggravated assault family violence

BEAUMONT — Update- Officers with BPD’s Special Assignment Unit took Eaglin into custody Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. The Beaumont Police Department would like to thank everyone who called in tips to Crime Stoppers. The Beaumont Police Department's Family Violence Unit is looking for 36-year-old Robert J. Eaglin, who...
BEAUMONT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaumont, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Beaumont, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
West, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Liberty County arrest leads to rescue of more than 70 emaciated animals

LIBERTY COUNTY — The arrest of a homeowner in Liberty County has led to the seizure and rescue of more than 70 emaciated animals, including donkeys, horses, goats, a dog and 58 birds that were roaming among dead animals on the property. Several of the hooved animals were suffering from laminitis, an extremely painful condition that indicates a lack of care.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Texas#Breaking News
fox4beaumont.com

The #KFDMTailgateParty - Week 2

TEXAS — Lions, Tigers, and Bulldogs, oh my!. Week two of Southeast Texas football is over, and with it, some exciting upsets!. In what may be the most surprising this week, the Woodville Eagles defeated the Newton Eagles 23-22, and the Indians turn around last weeks performance, beating the Beaumont United Timberwolves 49-0.
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy