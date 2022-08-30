Read full article on original website
fox4beaumont.com
Developing: Groves PD on scene of a shooting this morning
GROVES — Groves Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred around 9am today. The shooting took place in the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue in Groves. Groves PD says a 26 year old woman was shot in the leg and the injury isn't believed to be serious. She was transported to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital.
Police in Orange make arrest in November homicide
ORANGE — Detectives with the Police Department in Orange have arrested a man on a murder warrant in a November, 2021 homicide. Aaron Wilson McClelland, 36, from Orange, was arrested for the November 14, 2021, murder of Michael Anthony Buchanan Jr., 32, in the 1300 block of John Avenue. Buchanan's body was found in his vehicle. Investigators say he'd been shot.
65-year-old woman charged with setting her home on fire to collect $500,000 insurance
PORT ARTHUR — A woman is accused of setting a fire to burn down her house for the insurance money. The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted Patricia Fairman, 65, for first degree arson. Investigators say there were multiple fires during a two day period in July at her...
Beaumont man arrested for aggravated assault family violence
BEAUMONT — Update- Officers with BPD’s Special Assignment Unit took Eaglin into custody Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. The Beaumont Police Department would like to thank everyone who called in tips to Crime Stoppers. The Beaumont Police Department's Family Violence Unit is looking for 36-year-old Robert J. Eaglin, who...
Liberty County arrest leads to rescue of more than 70 emaciated animals
LIBERTY COUNTY — The arrest of a homeowner in Liberty County has led to the seizure and rescue of more than 70 emaciated animals, including donkeys, horses, goats, a dog and 58 birds that were roaming among dead animals on the property. Several of the hooved animals were suffering from laminitis, an extremely painful condition that indicates a lack of care.
Animal advocates lobby Jefferson County DA for justice after death of puppy in Groves
GROVES — The death of a puppy in Groves is galvanizing the community. A month and a half ago since the dog's death, pet lovers and animal advocates are banding together to lobby the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office for justice. They say the woman who has confessed to...
Construction underway on new unit that will boost ExxonMobil's crude refining capacity
BEAUMONT — Here in Beaumont, construction is underway on a new unit that will boost ExxonMobil's crude refining capacity by 65 percent. The expansion adds 250,000 barrels a day to existing capacity. As KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports, this Southeast Texas project will help meet a global demand.
LSCPA's Flitcraft wins international award in spite of life-changing event
TEXAS — Casey Flitcraft stood on stage, tightly gripping a small statuette that represented one of the top nursing student recognitions internationally, the DAISY Award. It felt like the perfect start to her dream career. Six months earlier, exactly to the day, she sat in shock on her front...
The Morning Show visits For the Love of Foods
NEDERLAND — The Morning Show visits For the Love of Foods in Nederland. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media:
The #KFDMTailgateParty - Week 2
TEXAS — Lions, Tigers, and Bulldogs, oh my!. Week two of Southeast Texas football is over, and with it, some exciting upsets!. In what may be the most surprising this week, the Woodville Eagles defeated the Newton Eagles 23-22, and the Indians turn around last weeks performance, beating the Beaumont United Timberwolves 49-0.
