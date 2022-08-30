Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Port Arthur News
FM366 at Hogaboom Road is closed in Groves
GROVES —FM366 at Hogaboom Road is currently closed. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, this is due to a downed power line. Please use an alternate route.
Port Arthur News
MEARY MEAUX — Port Neches Riverfront development move is ready for more
Years ago Port Neches leaders decided to do something with the 80-plus acres of land along the riverfront that today holds a popular eatery that’s ever evolving and the beginnings of the future. I’ve been writing about riverfront development in Port Neches since approximately 2002, not long after the...
fox4beaumont.com
Construction underway on new unit that will boost ExxonMobil's crude refining capacity
BEAUMONT — Here in Beaumont, construction is underway on a new unit that will boost ExxonMobil's crude refining capacity by 65 percent. The expansion adds 250,000 barrels a day to existing capacity. As KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports, this Southeast Texas project will help meet a global demand.
Rainbow Room in Beaumont asking for donations amid influx of child protective services cases, Harvey devastation
BEAUMONT, Texas — Amid an influx in child protective services cases and devastation from previous storms, caseworkers are asking for help so they can continue providing for children in Southeast Texas who have been abused and neglected. Caseworkers said the supplies they need to care for area children are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Arthur News
Emotional meeting leads to renaming of Port Arthur buildings for community leaders
Few eyes were dry — both among the audience and city officials — this week when the Port Arthur City Council hosted two public hearings to rename two city buildings after influential residents. The first was a request made by Councilman Cal Jones to rename the Developmental Services...
The battle for Beaumont to become Battleship Texas' new home continues after ship docks in Galveston for repairs
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Battleship Texas could be on the move to Beaumont in about a year, but before that can happen there's dominoes that need to fall. The 110-year-old ship made its journey from its longtime berth at the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte to Galveston as part of a $35 million project to repair the hull and ultimately restore the ship to its former glory.
Disruption of Water Service Scheduled for Numerous Streets in the Area of 6th Avenue in Lake Charles on September 1, Boil Advisory will be Implemented
Disruption of Water Service Scheduled for Numerous Streets in the Area of 6th Avenue in Lake Charles on September 1, Boil Advisory will be Implemented. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced on August 30, 2022, that on Thursday, September 1, 2022, temporary disruption of water service is scheduled for numerous streets in the area of 6th Avenue where contractors are currently working on an underground utility project. The outage is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022. The shut-off is required to allow contractors to finish the tie-ins for newly installed water mains.
KENNICK'S COMMUNITY: Jefferson County leaders work to keep area ready for the next storm
This morning Tracy is talking emergency preparedness and reflecting on Harvey with Jefferson County leaders Jeff Branick and Mike White.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Port Arthur News
PHOTO GALLERY — Vehicles rush to store for fuel temporarily priced at $2.38 per gallon
Bridge City Food Mart on W. Roundbunch Road in Bridge City on Thursday sold unleaded fuel for $2.38 per gallon. Although, because the sale was advertised for only 1.5 hours, vehicles were lined in and around the parking lot. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded...
How Beaumont ISD is preparing students for jobs that are booming in the Golden Triangle
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Independent School District officials are doing what they can to make sure students are skilled in the areas that rank the best and pay well. According to a new job report, the US added more than 300,000 jobs in August. That number is lower than it was in June.
KFDM-TV
New Texas Roadhouse in Beaumont now hiring, estimated opening announced
Port Arthur has one, and soon Beaumont will have a Texas Roadhouse located in front of Parkdale Mall on the Eastex Freeway. The company announced it will have a staff of 225 at the new restaurant currently scheduled to open in late October. Anyone interested in applying can do so...
Port Arthur News
National Weather Service outlines bad Saturday weather for Port Arthur, Mid County
Port Arthur and all of Southeast Texas motorists should be aware of a heavy rainfall potential on Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, tropical-like moisture will interact with an upper level disturbance and a stalled surface frontal boundary for high chances of showers and thunderstorms, starting Saturday morning and continuing off and on into Saturday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beaumont man indicted after allegedly causing $57K worth of damages to Entergy sub-station in May
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man was indicted Wednesday for allegedly causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to an Entergy sub-station in May. On May 14 at about 2:31 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the Entergy sub-station located at 10764 Old Sour Lake Road.
KFDM-TV
Developing: Groves PD on scene of a shooting this morning
GROVES — Groves Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred around 9am today. The shooting took place in the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue in Groves. Groves PD says a 26 year old woman was shot in the leg and the injury isn't believed to be serious. She was transported to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital.
19-year-old burn victim flown to Texas hospital after incident in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — A 19-year-old burn victim had to be flown to a Texas hospital after an incident in Orange County. It happened in the 4100 block of Carlene Street. The call came in around 2:14 p.m. according to Orange County Sheriff's Office Capt. Joey Jacobs. A teenager is...
Port Arthur News
Port Neches could make local history with new police chief
PORT NECHES — Leaders in Port Neches will soon choose a new police chief — one who will make history, not only in Port Neches but in all Greater Port Arthur and Mid County. “We have concluded the interview process for Chief (Paul) Lemoine’s replacement, and at our...
fox4beaumont.com
Liberty County arrest leads to rescue of more than 70 emaciated animals
LIBERTY COUNTY — The arrest of a homeowner in Liberty County has led to the seizure and rescue of more than 70 emaciated animals, including donkeys, horses, goats, a dog and 58 birds that were roaming among dead animals on the property. Several of the hooved animals were suffering from laminitis, an extremely painful condition that indicates a lack of care.
MySanAntonio
New Texas Roadhouse location to bring 225 jobs to Beaumont
Texas Roadhouse's new Beaumont location is currently hiring all positions, a total of 225 jobs with both part-time and full-time work available. The restaurant is being built at 6165 U.S. 69 and is set to open in late-October, according to a news release from the company. Anyone interested in applying...
Port Arthur News
Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 22-18
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28:. Brian Scott, 45, unlawful use of criminal instrument. Christopher Glassey, 40, unlawful use of criminal instrument and Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) Christian Droddy, 28, burglary of a habitation/intend other felony, accident involving damage. Port...
Comments / 1