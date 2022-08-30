ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

KTNV

Debris blocks traffic on I-15 near Tropicana in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A large piece of equipment appeared to have fallen on Interstate 15 on Thursday, blocking several travel lanes in central Las Vegas. Northbound lanes of the interstate near Tropicana Avenue were impacted, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. A traffic camera in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man arrested for barricade in south Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police arrested the suspect responsible for the barricade in the south Las Vegas valley on Saturday. 26-year-old Jacob Sauls was investigated by the LVMPD for an accident regarding a stolen vehicle. Sauls then led police on a high-speed pursuit for about 5.5 miles through the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 person injured in stabbing near Bonanza, Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was found injured in a stabbing reported in a downtown Las Vegas neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to police. Officers got a call around 1:30 a.m. about a man who was stabbed in the area of Bonanza Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Neighbors say business making Henderson neighborhood smell

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Division of Air Quality reports 111 complaints, all about one Henderson business. Neighbors in the Black Mountain Ranch area say a nearby commercial plant often makes their neighborhood smelly. Some compare it to dryer sheets. “Two or three times this afternoon, came...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Rollover crash causes damage in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A rollover crash appeared to have caused some property damage in a North Las Vegas neighborhood Thursday morning. Officers responded to the single-vehicle rollover on Lake Mead Boulevard near Revere Street at about 6:30 a.m., said Officer Alexander Cuevas with North Las Vegas Police. A...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Southbound U.S. 95 back open near Searchlight after crash in California

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southbound U.S. 95 is back open near Searchlight after a crash across the state line in California Friday. A Ford Mustang and another vehicle crashed head-on just north of Interstate 40 around 8:50 a.m., CalTrans and California Highway Patrol records state. CHP's website listed the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Suspect wanted in central valley robbery now in custody, police say

ORIGINAL (3:24 p.m.):. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man accused of robbing someone inside a convenience store early Thursday morning. The incident happened on September 1 at around 2:42 a.m. at a business located at the 4700 block of South...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Lanterns to light up Las Vegas on eve of One October

Las Vegas (KSNV) — We're approaching the fifth anniversary of One October, and locals will again light lanterns to honor the victims. The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center will ship free kits to locals who want to design and customize their own lanterns. “We will guide the community and survivors...
LAS VEGAS, NV

