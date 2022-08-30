Read full article on original website
Related
Explosion at Boulder City business ruled ‘industrial accident’
d July 11 at the Armorock Polymer Concrete facility on U.S. Highway 95. One employee, Eddie DiGangi received significant burns and was rushed to University Medical Center's trauma unit. In a post on his GoFundMe account on July 25, he said "I'm extremely grateful to be alive and making great strides in healing and rehabilitation."
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of missing National Guard veteran found in cave near Las Vegas
The body of a 77-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas has been found, the family said Wednesday. Clark Hall was last seen around 6 p.m. on June 18 when he left his home near East Tropical Parkway and North Pecos Road to go for a walk. Zelma...
KTNV
Debris blocks traffic on I-15 near Tropicana in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A large piece of equipment appeared to have fallen on Interstate 15 on Thursday, blocking several travel lanes in central Las Vegas. Northbound lanes of the interstate near Tropicana Avenue were impacted, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. A traffic camera in...
news3lv.com
Man arrested for barricade in south Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police arrested the suspect responsible for the barricade in the south Las Vegas valley on Saturday. 26-year-old Jacob Sauls was investigated by the LVMPD for an accident regarding a stolen vehicle. Sauls then led police on a high-speed pursuit for about 5.5 miles through the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fire crews respond to downtown Las Vegas hotel
A few scary moments Wednesday morning after there was a big fire response to the Fremont Hotel in downtown Las Vegas. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue received a call of fire around 4:55 a.m.
Tropicana closed from Arville to Valley View
There is an emergency closure of eastbound Tropicana Avenue from Arville Street to Valley View Boulevard until further notice.
news3lv.com
1 person injured in stabbing near Bonanza, Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was found injured in a stabbing reported in a downtown Las Vegas neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to police. Officers got a call around 1:30 a.m. about a man who was stabbed in the area of Bonanza Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
Fox5 KVVU
Neighbors say business making Henderson neighborhood smell
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Division of Air Quality reports 111 complaints, all about one Henderson business. Neighbors in the Black Mountain Ranch area say a nearby commercial plant often makes their neighborhood smelly. Some compare it to dryer sheets. “Two or three times this afternoon, came...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
Rollover crash causes damage in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A rollover crash appeared to have caused some property damage in a North Las Vegas neighborhood Thursday morning. Officers responded to the single-vehicle rollover on Lake Mead Boulevard near Revere Street at about 6:30 a.m., said Officer Alexander Cuevas with North Las Vegas Police. A...
news3lv.com
Southbound U.S. 95 back open near Searchlight after crash in California
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southbound U.S. 95 is back open near Searchlight after a crash across the state line in California Friday. A Ford Mustang and another vehicle crashed head-on just north of Interstate 40 around 8:50 a.m., CalTrans and California Highway Patrol records state. CHP's website listed the...
news3lv.com
Traffic safety concerns around a valley school, what one crossing guard is saying
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — School crossing guards outside Somerset Academy Lone Mountain say they have faced too many close calls. “We’re in a 15-mile-per-hour school zone and we cannot get the cars to stop. We have 18-wheelers that are speeding through, parents, teachers,” said the crossing guard, Ashley.
‘Order out corridor’ safety proposal brings mixed feelings from Las Vegas community members
A proposal to help keep crime down in Las Vegas could soon be implemented around the city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
Suspect wanted in central valley robbery now in custody, police say
ORIGINAL (3:24 p.m.):. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man accused of robbing someone inside a convenience store early Thursday morning. The incident happened on September 1 at around 2:42 a.m. at a business located at the 4700 block of South...
Fox5 KVVU
Helping the homeless who live in Las Vegas Valley flood control tunnels
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Their home is a lot different from yours. At any given time, those work with the homeless believe as many as 1,500 people are living in flood control tunnels underneath the Las Vegas Valley. Rob Banghart knows the streets of Las Vegas can be mean...
news3lv.com
Red Rock Resorts announces the closure, demolition of Wild Wild West Gambling Hall
Las Vegas (KSNV) — An off-strip gambling hall and hotel will soon be closing its doors to guests in preparation for a future project. On Friday, Red Rock Resorts announced its plans to close and demolish the Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel. The company plans to demolish...
Republican candidate arrested in Las Vegas for driving under the influence
A Republican candidate for Clark County public administrator was arrested on Aug. 26 for driving under the influence in Summerlin.
HVAC company warns of increasing scams in duct cleaning services
Bob's Repair employees said they've become increasingly aware of underhanded tactics used by other air duct cleaning companies to trick customers out of their hard earned dollars.
news3lv.com
Lanterns to light up Las Vegas on eve of One October
Las Vegas (KSNV) — We're approaching the fifth anniversary of One October, and locals will again light lanterns to honor the victims. The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center will ship free kits to locals who want to design and customize their own lanterns. “We will guide the community and survivors...
Red Rock Resorts to close and demolish its fourth casino for future development
Red Rock Resorts said Friday it closing and would demolish the Wild Wild West Casino, the fourth gaming property the company is tearing down. The post Red Rock Resorts to close and demolish its fourth casino for future development appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police ask for help locating suspects in 17 burglaries in 5 days
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating suspects who are believed to be connected to 17 burglaries in just five days. According to a news release, the burglaries have occurred throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Police say...
Comments / 0