ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints release EDGE Taco Charlton... on Taco Tuesday

By Doug Farrar
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BX748_0hbi0jZx00

Roster cuts are never funny. Players who are released from NFL teams, as hundreds were today as the league gets its rosters to mandated 53-man final decisions, are losing their jobs… and in some cases, their careers.

However, there are times when coincidences are too obvious to notice. One of the players released by the New Orleans Saints today was veteran edge-rusher Taco Charlton. Selected with the 28th overall pick in the 2018 draft out of Michigan, Charlton never quite lived up to his draft position, maxing out in his rookie season with 21 pressures, and in 2019 with five sacks. Charlton played with the Dolphins in 2019, with the Chiefs in 2020, and with the Steelers in 2021. So, he’s been around a bit.

The Saints signed Charlton in April, and he did flash a few times, with a sack against the Packers in Week 2 of the preseason, five total pressures, and three stops. But it evidently wasn’t enough for head coach Dennis Allen and his staff.

The worst part for Charlton? Perhaps that he was released on Taco Tuesday, which is normally a great day for all those who observe. Hopefully, if another team picks Charlton up, it happens a week from today.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's how rookie RB Isiah Pacheco earned the Chiefs' confidence

Kansas City Chiefs rookie RB Isiah Pacheco has instilled a lot of confidence in the coaching staff and front office throughout training camp and the preseason. It’s not always a guarantee that seventh-round draft picks make the 53-man roster, but this year the Chiefs had two of three make it. Pacheco is one of those two who made it and he figures to have a sizeable role within the offense early on.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What CSU coach Jay Norvell said about Michigan football after the 51-7 loss

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was some tough sledding for Colorado State coach Jay Norvell in his first game leading Rams. The former Nevada head coach may have signed up for the job in Fort Collins, but it wasn’t going to be an easy battle to start out with, as CSU traveled to Ann Arbor to take on a 2021 College Football Playoff semifinalist in the Michigan Wolverines.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Day#Taco Tuesday#Taco Charlton#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Dolphins#The Chiefs In 2020
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's why Brett Rypien won the Broncos' backup QB job

Josh Johnson was among the Denver Broncos’ early roster cuts on Tuesday, a sign that Brett Rypien had won the team’s backup quarterback job. Rypien is set to serve as the QB2 this year behind starter Russell Wilson. After the Broncos set their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, general manager George Paton explained why Rypien was picked over Johnson.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fantasy football: Where to draft Seattle Seahawks TE Noah Fant

Will Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant ever have an elite quarterback to throw passes to him in the NFL? When rumors came out that Russell Wilson might be coming to Denver, Fant had to be thrilled. In the final season of his rookie contract with the Broncos, Fant was going to finally get a top QB to play pitch and catch with … until he found out he was part of the package heading farther west.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy