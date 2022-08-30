Saints release EDGE Taco Charlton... on Taco Tuesday

Roster cuts are never funny. Players who are released from NFL teams, as hundreds were today as the league gets its rosters to mandated 53-man final decisions, are losing their jobs… and in some cases, their careers.

However, there are times when coincidences are too obvious to notice. One of the players released by the New Orleans Saints today was veteran edge-rusher Taco Charlton. Selected with the 28th overall pick in the 2018 draft out of Michigan, Charlton never quite lived up to his draft position, maxing out in his rookie season with 21 pressures, and in 2019 with five sacks. Charlton played with the Dolphins in 2019, with the Chiefs in 2020, and with the Steelers in 2021. So, he’s been around a bit.

The Saints signed Charlton in April, and he did flash a few times, with a sack against the Packers in Week 2 of the preseason, five total pressures, and three stops. But it evidently wasn’t enough for head coach Dennis Allen and his staff.

The worst part for Charlton? Perhaps that he was released on Taco Tuesday, which is normally a great day for all those who observe. Hopefully, if another team picks Charlton up, it happens a week from today.