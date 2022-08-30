ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Kentucky nonprofit brings bus full of essential items for people in Nashville

By Maranda Whittington
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — From Kentucky to Nashville — that’s the route one school bus took to deliver not students but essential items to families in need.

It all started with an idea.

“When we started this in Henderson, Kentucky, we really just looked at our surroundings and where else could we reach,” said Addison Hearrin.

The nonprofit 4 Good Community was looking to do a little good. They had so many donated items they knew couldn’t just stay in Kentucky. So in July, they made the decision to get a bus and hit the road.

“So we decided to go with Nashville and Indianapolis first, and then, we were looking at St. Louis and Louisville at the same time,” said Hearrin.

They passed out hundreds of essential items that month — then they thought, why not come back to Nashville for round two?

“We get to do this multiple times a week,” said Hearrin. “Just go and help people and I’m the lucky one. I am blessed.”

That’s how the group’s outreach director feels doing this work, but she says their goal is simple, make sure families in need have everything they need.

“It’s just really important when you don’t have to worry about what I have to bathe, and what I have to eat and what I have to clean,” said Hearrin. “There’s other aspects of life you can focus on.”

And it’s something families struggling with rising inflation appreciate.

“Groceries,” said Derrick Key. “Especially groceries going up. The price of eggs is just crazy, but yeah it helps out real good.”

“A lot of people have to wait a long time before they get food, and a lot of people don’t have the income to go out and buy a lot of food so this is very important,” said Alonzo Martin.

What started as a simple idea has turned into something the organization has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

4 Good Community says they plan to be back with their bus of items next month.

They have a GoFund Me people can donate to that will specifically purchase items for their next trip to Nashville. You can make a donation HERE .

