Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Vandalism and American Flag Burning Incident Being InvestigatedThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Things to do 8/27 and 8/28 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the countryThe Maine WriterLevant, ME
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
WMTW
Motorcyclist killed in Waterville crash with KVCAP van
One person is dead after a crash in Waterville. Officials tell our media partners at WABI that it happened around 10 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of College Avenue and Hazelwood Avenue. Officials say a Kennebec Valley Community Action Program van collided with a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle...
WPFO
Maine motorcyclist dies after colliding with van in Waterville
WATERVILLE (WGME) -- A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a van in Waterville Thursday morning. Waterville Police the crash happened on Route 201 near the intersection with Crescent Street. Police say the motorcycle and a Kennebec Valley Community Action van collided around 10 a.m. The motorcyclist died at the...
wabi.tv
Man found deceased on walking trail bench in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police were called for a welfare check Thursday morning on Harlow Street for a person on a bench on the walking trail who hadn’t moved in some time. Officers located that man and determined he was deceased. An autopsy will be performed by the...
Bangor police find man dead along Kenduskeag Stream
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police found a man dead on a bench along the Kenduskeag Stream on Thursday morning, authorities say. A news release from the Bangor Police Department stated officers responded to a welfare check around 8:49 a.m. and were called in behind 262 Harlow St. about a person on a bench near a walking trail who "reportedly hadn't moved in some time."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two teenagers charged with arson in Farmington
FARMINGTON, Maine — Two teenagers have been charged with arson among other charges after an incident at a Farmington residence on Monday, Aug. 1. Farmington police responded to a report of a burglary at a Farmington home and discovered what appeared to be multiple fires started inside, according to a news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss on Thursday.
Carmel crash victims identified by police
Officials on Wednesday identified the two people who died in a crash in Carmel on Monday. Steven Shelley, 23, of Hermon, was driving the vehicle, and Kadin Brown, 17, of Newburgh, was his passenger, according to an updated release Wednesday from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office. Officials responded to the...
wgan.com
Motorcyclist killed in collision with vehicle in Waterville
A motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash in Waterville on Thursday morning. Police have not released the identity of the motorcyclist, but said they were killed in a collision with another vehicle on College Avenue. It happened around 10 a.m. According to the Portland Press Herald, debris was...
foxbangor.com
One person dies in crash
WATERVILLE– One person died in a crash in Waterville this morning. It happened on College Avenue just after 10:00. Waterville Deputy Police Chief William Bonney said a motorcycle crossed the center line and collided with a van. The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. Bonney said it...
RELATED PEOPLE
wgan.com
Franklin County man had been drinking before crash, police say
Police say a man in Franklin County was under the influence when he crashed his SUV into a tree. Police say 31-year-old Phillip Quezada crashed into a tree off Route 27 in New Sharon on Thursday. The Sun Journal reports that the Farmington man lost control of the vehicle and...
Two People Killed in Crash in Carmel, Maine
A 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash on Route 69 in Carmel. Police and paramedics responded to the crash on the Hampden Road around 9:20 p.m., according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said a 2003 Nissan sedan was traveling...
Lewiston Man Tried to Throw Out Meth at Traffic Stop in Hermon
A Lewiston man is facing charges after police seized methamphetamine he allegedly tried to throw away during a traffic stop in Hermon. Maine State Police Trooper Jordan Bragan noticed a vehicle northbound on I-95 in Hermon that he pulled over for an inspection violation, on the evening of August 24th. The Trooper approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Patrick Murico, 29, of Lewiston. During the conversation, Bragan said he noticed several indicators of alleged criminal activity. He went back to his cruiser and requested a backup unit with a police K9 to search the vehicle.
Beloved Maine schooner must sell to avoid retirement
CAMDEN, Maine — Each year in Camden, the harbor fills with old, wind-propelled ships, just as it was at the turn of the last century. But through the forest of masts and rope that sprouted on the wharfs for the 2022 Windjammer Festival, a special guest came in to dock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motorcyclist Killed on College Ave in Waterville Thursday Morning
According to WABI TV 5, one person is dead following a motorcycle vs van crash that happened on Waterville's College Avenue Thursday morning.
wgan.com
Crash claims two lives in Penobscot County
A crash that claimed the lives of two people in Penobscot County is under investigation. The wreck occurred just after 9 p.m. Monday on Route 69 in Carmel. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the car was speeding when the driver lost control and crossed the center line. The...
foxbangor.com
Man who hit couple on motorcycle indicted
DOVER FOXCROFT — The Somerset County Grand Jury has indicted a Bowdoin man charged with hitting a couple on a motorcycle and leaving the scene of the crash. Police say Edward McGuire,62, was driving on the Boardman Road in Madison and failed to stop at a stop sign in May.
Massive Sinkhole Opens Up in Kennebec Pediatrics Parking Lot in Augusta, Maine
According to multiple posts on Facebook, a large and pretty deep sinkhole has opened up in an Augusta parking lot. The Facebook poster said that the sinkhole opened up sometime during the day on Wednesday at Augusta's Ballard Center in the employee parking lot. Additionally, it was said by staff...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ellsworth American
Stonington homeowner’s remains formally identified after explosion
STONINGTON – The Maine State Police confirmed Tuesday that the remains found in a Stonington residence that was destroyed after propane tanks exploded Aug. 14 were indeed those of the homeowner. David Crutcher was 71 and lived alone at the Fifield Point Road residence. The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office...
Resident, 58, dies at Maine State Prison
WARREN, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed on Wednesday the death of a resident at Maine State Prison. According to a news release issued by the MDOC, 58-year-old David Bileau, of Portland, died around 5:03 a.m. on Wednesday. The release said Bileau's death was attended by...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Former Big Al’s Super Values in Wiscasset to be Sweetz & More
Heading to Boothbay Harbor this summer like they do every year from home in Holderness, New Hampshire to their standing reservation at Brown’s Wharf Inn, Steve and Ellen Jackson were disappointed to see Big’s Al’s Super Values store on Route 1, Wiscasset was closed and for lease. Ellen, who has taught elementary school 33 years in New Hampshire, always stopped at Big Al’s to stock up on school supplies, her husband said.
wabi.tv
Firefighters work to contain Northern Maine wildfire
TOMHEGAN TWP, Maine (WABI) -A wildfire in Tomhegan, north of Greenville, has grown to almost 10 acres at last report. Maine Forest Rangers say favorable weather conditions in the Moosehead Lake region have helped them get the fire 90-percent contained. They say firefighters should have it fully contained by sunset.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 2