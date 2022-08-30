ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, ME

WMTW

Motorcyclist killed in Waterville crash with KVCAP van

One person is dead after a crash in Waterville. Officials tell our media partners at WABI that it happened around 10 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of College Avenue and Hazelwood Avenue. Officials say a Kennebec Valley Community Action Program van collided with a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle...
WATERVILLE, ME
WPFO

Maine motorcyclist dies after colliding with van in Waterville

WATERVILLE (WGME) -- A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a van in Waterville Thursday morning. Waterville Police the crash happened on Route 201 near the intersection with Crescent Street. Police say the motorcycle and a Kennebec Valley Community Action van collided around 10 a.m. The motorcyclist died at the...
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Man found deceased on walking trail bench in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police were called for a welfare check Thursday morning on Harlow Street for a person on a bench on the walking trail who hadn’t moved in some time. Officers located that man and determined he was deceased. An autopsy will be performed by the...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor police find man dead along Kenduskeag Stream

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police found a man dead on a bench along the Kenduskeag Stream on Thursday morning, authorities say. A news release from the Bangor Police Department stated officers responded to a welfare check around 8:49 a.m. and were called in behind 262 Harlow St. about a person on a bench near a walking trail who "reportedly hadn't moved in some time."
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two teenagers charged with arson in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Maine — Two teenagers have been charged with arson among other charges after an incident at a Farmington residence on Monday, Aug. 1. Farmington police responded to a report of a burglary at a Farmington home and discovered what appeared to be multiple fires started inside, according to a news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss on Thursday.
FARMINGTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Carmel crash victims identified by police

Officials on Wednesday identified the two people who died in a crash in Carmel on Monday. Steven Shelley, 23, of Hermon, was driving the vehicle, and Kadin Brown, 17, of Newburgh, was his passenger, according to an updated release Wednesday from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office. Officials responded to the...
CARMEL, ME
wgan.com

Motorcyclist killed in collision with vehicle in Waterville

A motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash in Waterville on Thursday morning. Police have not released the identity of the motorcyclist, but said they were killed in a collision with another vehicle on College Avenue. It happened around 10 a.m. According to the Portland Press Herald, debris was...
WATERVILLE, ME
foxbangor.com

One person dies in crash

WATERVILLE– One person died in a crash in Waterville this morning. It happened on College Avenue just after 10:00. Waterville Deputy Police Chief William Bonney said a motorcycle crossed the center line and collided with a van. The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. Bonney said it...
WATERVILLE, ME
Q 96.1

Two People Killed in Crash in Carmel, Maine

A 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash on Route 69 in Carmel. Police and paramedics responded to the crash on the Hampden Road around 9:20 p.m., according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said a 2003 Nissan sedan was traveling...
CARMEL, ME
Q106.5

Lewiston Man Tried to Throw Out Meth at Traffic Stop in Hermon

A Lewiston man is facing charges after police seized methamphetamine he allegedly tried to throw away during a traffic stop in Hermon. Maine State Police Trooper Jordan Bragan noticed a vehicle northbound on I-95 in Hermon that he pulled over for an inspection violation, on the evening of August 24th. The Trooper approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Patrick Murico, 29, of Lewiston. During the conversation, Bragan said he noticed several indicators of alleged criminal activity. He went back to his cruiser and requested a backup unit with a police K9 to search the vehicle.
HERMON, ME
wgan.com

Crash claims two lives in Penobscot County

A crash that claimed the lives of two people in Penobscot County is under investigation. The wreck occurred just after 9 p.m. Monday on Route 69 in Carmel. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the car was speeding when the driver lost control and crossed the center line. The...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Man who hit couple on motorcycle indicted

DOVER FOXCROFT — The Somerset County Grand Jury has indicted a Bowdoin man charged with hitting a couple on a motorcycle and leaving the scene of the crash. Police say Edward McGuire,62, was driving on the Boardman Road in Madison and failed to stop at a stop sign in May.
MADISON, ME
Ellsworth American

Stonington homeowner’s remains formally identified after explosion

STONINGTON – The Maine State Police confirmed Tuesday that the remains found in a Stonington residence that was destroyed after propane tanks exploded Aug. 14 were indeed those of the homeowner. David Crutcher was 71 and lived alone at the Fifield Point Road residence. The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office...
STONINGTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Resident, 58, dies at Maine State Prison

WARREN, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed on Wednesday the death of a resident at Maine State Prison. According to a news release issued by the MDOC, 58-year-old David Bileau, of Portland, died around 5:03 a.m. on Wednesday. The release said Bileau's death was attended by...
PORTLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Former Big Al’s Super Values in Wiscasset to be Sweetz & More

Heading to Boothbay Harbor this summer like they do every year from home in Holderness, New Hampshire to their standing reservation at Brown’s Wharf Inn, Steve and Ellen Jackson were disappointed to see Big’s Al’s Super Values store on Route 1, Wiscasset was closed and for lease. Ellen, who has taught elementary school 33 years in New Hampshire, always stopped at Big Al’s to stock up on school supplies, her husband said.
WISCASSET, ME
wabi.tv

Firefighters work to contain Northern Maine wildfire

TOMHEGAN TWP, Maine (WABI) -A wildfire in Tomhegan, north of Greenville, has grown to almost 10 acres at last report. Maine Forest Rangers say favorable weather conditions in the Moosehead Lake region have helped them get the fire 90-percent contained. They say firefighters should have it fully contained by sunset.
