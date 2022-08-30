Read full article on original website
Both Sides Are Getting the Fentanyl Crisis Wrong—and Endangering Our Kids | Opinion
What we need is to address the childhood mental health crisis. Until we do, the cartels are going to continue to win, and we'll be going to funerals.
Refinery29
Fibromyalgia Mainly Affects Women, So Obviously We Know Very Little About It
Unless you know someone affected or are a doctor yourself, you’re probably unsure what fibromyalgia syndrome is. The silence around this chronic pain-related condition is deafening, even though it is thought to affect around 2 to 5 in every 100 people in Australia, mainly women. Vague symptoms and difficulty in diagnosing – or even believing in – fibromyalgia causes patients to go through life in constant states of pain or exhaustion, without nearly enough support.
Women at risk of deadly condition as thousands of cases are missed
THOUSANDS of women are getting worse NHS care than men after suffering a heart attack, research reveals. Experts blame sexism in medicine for nearly 12,000 cases being wrongly classified as low risk. It means these women have missed out on potentially life-saving treatment - such as surgery or clot-busting drugs.
High-Dose Naloxone Product Giving People Hope to Help Combat Growing Opioid Overdose Trend
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- Today is International Overdose Awareness Day, and ZIMHI™ (naloxone HCLinjection), a higher-dose naloxone product approved for use in the treatment of opioid overdose, is helping bring attention to the growing opioid epidemic in the United States, and why “Every Moment Matters” when it comes to treating an overdose. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005683/en/ ZIMHI™ (naloxone HCL injection), a higher-dose naloxone product approved for use in the treatment of opioid overdose (Photo: Business Wire)
Medical News Today
Concerta vs. Adderall: What is the difference?
Concerta and Adderall are stimulant medications. A doctor may prescribe these drugs to someone with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or narcolepsy. Stimulants work by helping to regulate chemicals in a person’s brain that support thinking and paying attention. Stimulants can have various side effects. However, they are generally...
FDA chief says long-awaited opioid review still in the works
WASHINGTON (AP) — A long-awaited review of prescription opioid medications, including their risks and contribution to the U.S. overdose epidemic, is still underway at the Food and Drug Administration, the agency’s commissioner said Tuesday. Dr. Robert Califf wrote in a blog entry that the FDA is still studying...
Addiction care urged for people who inject drugs and develop dangerous heart infection
People who inject opioids or other drugs and develop a potentially deadly heart infection require a unique approach to care that should include consultation with an addiction specialist, according to a new report from the American Heart Association. Previous AHA guidance on the condition, called infective endocarditis, did not provide...
Kratom is legal and will get you high, but may not be safe.
Kratom Leaves and Powdered.(addameer.info) You may not have heard of Kratom, I hadn’t before I researched this article, but a 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health estimates that 2.1 million people in the U.S. use it. Kratom is a plain-looking evergreen tree originating from Southeast Asia. It’s used as a stimulant in lower doses and a sedative and painkiller in higher doses. Kratom leaves can be chewed, and dry kratom can be swallowed or brewed. Kratom extract can be used to make a liquid product. The liquid form is often marketed as a treatment for muscle pain, or to suppress appetite and stop cramps and diarrhea. Kratom is also sold as a treatment for panic attacks.
What Are Hammertoes And How Do You Treat Them?
There are many potential reasons a person may experience foot pain and difficulty walking. One possible culprit is hammer toe. Here's what to know.
verywellmind.com
What to Expect From a Drug Detox
Drug addiction can happen more quickly than one might think, sometimes occurring within just weeks of initial usage. Seeking treatment is considered the first step to recovering from an addiction, but it can be a daunting idea. That's because, in order to get over drug addiction, you will first need to detox the drug out of your system. And as anyone who has watched one of the many movies that detail drug addiction knows that it's a painful process.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA looking into new outbreak, along with 10 other ongoing investigations
The FDA has 11 open outbreak investigations with a total of more than 1,350 people sickened. A new outbreak of Salmonella Mississippi accounts for 99 of those patients. The new outbreak, announced Aug. 31, has not yet been posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Food and Drug Administration has begun traceback efforts to find the as yet unknown source of the pathogen, but the agency has not reported what food or foods are being traced.
