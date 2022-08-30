ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational - Boston

While playing on the PGA Tour, Cameron Smith earned $3.6 million for his victory at the Players Championship in March, $2.5 million for winning the Open Championship in July and $1.476 million for his triumph at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January. Yet by joining LIV Golf and making his debut at this week’s LIV Golf Invitational Boston, the 29-year-old Aussie could exceed each of those paydays with a victory at The International in Bolton, Mass.
BOSTON, MA
Fred Couples BLASTS Cameron Smith over LIV Golf comments

PGA Tour legend Fred Couples has fired shots at Open champion Cameron Smith following his recent comments about why he chose to join LIV Golf this week. In what was the worst kept secret in golf, World No.2 Smith was officially confirmed as one of six new LIV Golf signings ahead of their Boston tournament.
Look: Paige Spiranac Likes 1 Aspect Of LIV Golf

Some aspects of LIV Golf aren't all that great. That being said, Paige Spiranac appears to be a fan of the league's new dress code. Prior to Saturday's round of golf in Boston, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman announced that players can start wearing shorts for their events. "It's official....
Phil Mickelson laments his 'atrocious' results since joining LIV Golf

BOLTON, Mass — Phil Mickelson did not mince his words Friday at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston. His scores have been terrible since returning to golf in June—which he did at LIV Golf’s opening event in England—following a personal break he took to allow the dust to settle from inflammatory comments he made about how the PGA Tour conducted its business.
Greg Norman announces LIV players will be allowed to wear shorts in competition starting during round two in Boston

For the last few years, shorts during competition has been a heavily debated topic on the PGA Tour. With high temperatures during summer events, especially during the Florida swing, media and fans alike have wondered whether it’s time to allow shorts on Tour during competition — shorts have been allowed during practice rounds since February 2019.
Say goodbye to your slice for good with this swing thought

One of the best ways to groove proper moves in your swing is to forget hard-core mechanics and, instead, use your imagination. Case in point: eliminating an “over-the-top” (and slice-producing) downswing. Here, imagine you’re standing in a bar with a row of shot glasses on the counter in...
PGA Tour Reportedly Threatens To Ban More Golfers

The PGA Tour isn't messing around when it comes to LIV Golf. According to Sports Illustrated's Bob Garig, the PGA Tour is threatening some bans on Japan Golf Tour players who compete in LIV Golf events. Harig writes that this move helps explain why a few Japanese players that competed...
LIV Golf players allowed to wear shorts, says Greg Norman

LIV Golf endeavours to be different and provide a unique experience for the players at each event and they have strived to do this with a brand-new innovation at the Boston Invitational. At the conclusion of the first round at The International, Greg Norman announced on social media that LIV...
LIV Golf’s Bubba Watson has surprising Masters take

It’s understood that anyone who wins the Masters has a lifetime invitation to continue playing in the Augusta National golf tournament. However, the LIV Golf situation has complicated things and two-two Masters champion Bubba Watson says he is coming to terms with the possibility that might not play in next year’s tournament.
The irons used by the top 5 pros on the PGA Tour last season

A reliable (and long) driver can give pros a massive advantage off the tee, but it still doesn’t guarantee a hefty paycheck. As we continue to look back at the gear used by the top pros in each statistical category on the PGA Tour, the list of the five best in SG: Approach the green confirms one thing — picking up strokes on the field each week with the irons will always pay dividends.
PGA Tour sends strong message to LIV Golf players

If any LIV Golf defectors were hoping that they’d be able to play in PGA Tour events next year, those hopes were dashed on Friday. The Tour confirmed that it won’t allow those affiliated with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf to renew their memberships for the 2022-23 year. The news was first reported by Sports Illustrated, which said that letters were sent to golfers such as Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, as well as all other players who had not officially resigned their memberships when they joined LIV.
What made you get a 7-wood? – GolfWRXers discuss

In our forums, our members have been discussing their motivation for adding a 7-wood to their bag. WRXer ‘VanTheMan0519’ kicks off the thread saying:. “This spot in my bag is the least used. I play driver, 5 wood lofted at 16.5, then transition into a 20* utility iron. I’ve tried a hybrid as well for the 20/21* slot and don’t get along. I hit the utility fine, but I’m thinking a 7 wood would be easier to hit.
