Hanover County, VA

Hanover school board requires permission to use bathrooms by gender indentity

HANOVER (AP) – A county school board in Virginia has voted to require transgender students to present a written request to use bathrooms that align with their gender identity. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Tuesday that the Hanover County School Board approved the policy. In addition, the policy suggests students submit signed statements from doctors or therapists to school administrators. The statements would verify that a student has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria or has consistently expressed a binary gender identity. The policy also suggests students and their parents present a child’s disciplinary or criminal records. School Board Chair John Axselle said he wants to make sure students “don’t have any ulterior intent.” Opponents of the policy called it invasive and bullying.
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
Gov. Youngkin reveals plan addressing teacher shortage, learning loss

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin proposed solutions to the teacher shortage and student learning gaps by signing an executive directive Thursday morning. “It makes one sad to think that we have a whole generation of students who aren’t fully prepared,” Youngkin said to students and staff at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford.
RICHMOND, VA
Gov. Youngkin signs executive directive to combat teacher shortage in Virginia schools

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As the new school year starts, teacher and staff shortages have dominated discussions across the U.S. and in Virginia. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday visited a Stafford high school to take action to try and combat the state's teacher shortage. After speaking with students in a Colonial Forge High School classroom, Youngkin spoke with teachers, parents and more students ahead of announcing his Bridging the Gap pilot initiative.
VIRGINIA STATE
Spotsylvania parents concerned over superintendent candidate

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - There's a divisive debate going on over the Spotsylvania County School Board's new superintendent nominee. Parents are demanding more transparency while officials are staying tight-lipped about his close connection with the school board chair. Mark Taylor, a former county administrator, and attorney, is the superintendent nominee. Taylor...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A part of the Whispering Wall at the University of Virginia has officially been removed. The bricks on the wall that contained an inscription to confederate soldier Frank Hume are now gone. This removal has been in the works for a little more than a year.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
2 juveniles charged in alleged assault at Mechanicsville High School

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Two juveniles have been charged in connection to assault allegations at Mechanicsville High School. On Aug. 19, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip of an alleged assault that happened at the school. After working with the Hanover Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, deputies say...
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
Richmond unveils potential design plans for Lee Circle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond is giving the first look at how the city could change the Lee Circle land on Monument Avenue. The Urban Design Committee will review temporary plans to transform what activists have dubbed Marcus-David Peters Circle. The plan includes a lot of landscaping at the cost...
RICHMOND, VA
Blind cow in Virginia receives library card

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday was a big day for Annie, a 2-year-old blind dwarf cow, as she received her very own library card. Annie, a rescue at Life with Pigs Farm Animal Sanctuary, went to the James City County Public Library on Aug. 30 to get her library card and check out an audiobook titled “Moo.”
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA

