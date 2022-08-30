Read full article on original website
Hanover schools now has a policy for transgender students. But is it legal?
Hanover County Public Schools will start the new school year with a new bathroom policy for transgender and nonbinary students.
Virginia district may ask trans students to show 'criminal records' to use the bathroom
A Virginia school district adopted a policy this week potentially requiring transgender students to submit a significant amount of evidence, including “disciplinary” or “criminal” records, to school administrators in order to use the restroom that aligns with their gender identity. The Hanover County School Board approved...
Hanover school board requires permission to use bathrooms by gender indentity
HANOVER (AP) – A county school board in Virginia has voted to require transgender students to present a written request to use bathrooms that align with their gender identity. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Tuesday that the Hanover County School Board approved the policy. In addition, the policy suggests students submit signed statements from doctors or therapists to school administrators. The statements would verify that a student has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria or has consistently expressed a binary gender identity. The policy also suggests students and their parents present a child’s disciplinary or criminal records. School Board Chair John Axselle said he wants to make sure students “don’t have any ulterior intent.” Opponents of the policy called it invasive and bullying.
Gov. Youngkin reveals plan addressing teacher shortage, learning loss
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin proposed solutions to the teacher shortage and student learning gaps by signing an executive directive Thursday morning. “It makes one sad to think that we have a whole generation of students who aren’t fully prepared,” Youngkin said to students and staff at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford.
Community leaders declare educational crisis in Richmond Schools
As low SOL scores loom over Richmond Public Schools during its first week back to class, a group of advocates declared an "educational crisis" in the city.
Richmond advocacy group calls for immediate corrective actions within city public schools
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In the shadow of Richmond City Hall, there’s a call for immediate corrective action to bolster the learning happening inside city public schools. “What the hell is going there? There are disconnects all throughout this system and we’re here to put a light on it,” said Marty Jewell, Richmond Crusade for Voters.
Gov. Youngkin signs executive directive to combat teacher shortage in Virginia schools
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As the new school year starts, teacher and staff shortages have dominated discussions across the U.S. and in Virginia. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday visited a Stafford high school to take action to try and combat the state's teacher shortage. After speaking with students in a Colonial Forge High School classroom, Youngkin spoke with teachers, parents and more students ahead of announcing his Bridging the Gap pilot initiative.
Hanover rejects proposal for new development East of Ashland
A planned development just outside the eastern line of the town of Ashland was rejected by Hanover County last week, as the board of supervisors overwhelmingly voted against a 61-acre rezoning plan.
Spotsylvania parents concerned over superintendent candidate
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - There's a divisive debate going on over the Spotsylvania County School Board's new superintendent nominee. Parents are demanding more transparency while officials are staying tight-lipped about his close connection with the school board chair. Mark Taylor, a former county administrator, and attorney, is the superintendent nominee. Taylor...
Charlottesville High School was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville High School students were placed in a brief lockdown Thursday following a report of a student with a gun. Police say that this happened just after 2 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the school and found no weapons. Students were asked to stay in...
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A part of the Whispering Wall at the University of Virginia has officially been removed. The bricks on the wall that contained an inscription to confederate soldier Frank Hume are now gone. This removal has been in the works for a little more than a year.
Youngkin says Virginia law on banning obscene books needs review next session
Governor Glenn Youngkin is walking back comments on a 1950’s law that’s at the center of an effort to restrict book sales to minors.
VCU English professor retires after 50 years of teaching
A beloved English professor at Virginia Commonwealth University — Bryant Mangum — recently announced his retirement from teaching after a 50-year stint in the position.
Youngkin’s office says no plans for abortion bill at special session next week
Abortion rights supporters are on high alert, but Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office says it’s not planning to introduce any abortion-related legislation when the General Assembly returns to Richmond next week. The special session set for Wednesday is technically a continuation of the same session that ended June 30....
2 juveniles charged in alleged assault at Mechanicsville High School
MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Two juveniles have been charged in connection to assault allegations at Mechanicsville High School. On Aug. 19, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip of an alleged assault that happened at the school. After working with the Hanover Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, deputies say...
Hanover approves solar farm with $420,000 county windfall
A solar facility that won approval in Hanover last week will come with a tidy windfall for the county, as the developer has agreed to pay the county $420,000 over the next forty years.
Two students charged with assault following investigation at Mechanicsville High School
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office has announced that, after dozens of interviews, it has completed its investigation into the alleged criminal assault at Mechanicsville High School.
Richmond unveils potential design plans for Lee Circle
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond is giving the first look at how the city could change the Lee Circle land on Monument Avenue. The Urban Design Committee will review temporary plans to transform what activists have dubbed Marcus-David Peters Circle. The plan includes a lot of landscaping at the cost...
Richmond senior in need of dentures describes last months as a 'nightmare'
The Richmond resident is in need of a new set of dentures after having his teeth removed and not being able to use the dentures he was given.
Blind cow in Virginia receives library card
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday was a big day for Annie, a 2-year-old blind dwarf cow, as she received her very own library card. Annie, a rescue at Life with Pigs Farm Animal Sanctuary, went to the James City County Public Library on Aug. 30 to get her library card and check out an audiobook titled “Moo.”
