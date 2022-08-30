WV businesses receive USDA grants for green energy projects

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $121 million into rural businesses to fund green energy projects.

As part of the Rural Energy for America Program, 289 projects will receive funds across 49 states.

In West Virginia, one business getting a grant from the program is Riley Properties out of Fairmont .

It received $13,701 to install solar panels on their building in Fairmont. The USDA said this project will realize $3,168 per year in savings and will replace 30,631 kWh (98%) per year, which is enough electricity to power two homes.

Riley Properties is one of 14 businesses in West Virginia to receive a grant as part of the program.

“We are advocates for, investors in, and partners to small businesses in rural communities throughout the state,” said USDA Rural Development West Virginia State Director Ryan Thorn.

Thirteen other West Virginia businesses receiving grants from the program include:

Suzanne Behrmann has received $19,990 to make energy efficiency improvements at Shepherd’s Whey Creamery’s cheese-making facility in Berkeley County, West Virginia, with the purchase and construction of a cold-storage facility.

J FARGO has received $15,735. J. Frank Fargo is a family-owned insurance business in Berkeley County, West Virginia. Project funds will be used for the purchase and installation of a 16.6-kW solar array.

Cardinal Builders Inc. has received $8,882. Cardinal Construction is a construction company located in Barboursville, West Virginia. Project funds will be used for the purchase and installation of a 12-kW solar array.

Thomas O Mcateer has received $8,477. Thomas O. McAteer owns a cattle and vegetable farm in Jefferson County, West Virginia. Project funds will be used for the purchase and installation of a 10-kW solar array.

Puesta Del Sol LLC has received $13,304. Puesta Del Sol is a family-owned livestock and vegetable farm, in addition to a farm-to-table facility in Hampshire County, West Virginia. Project funds will be used for the purchase and installation of a 16-kW solar array.

Bellofram Corporation has received $16,807. BelloFram Corporation is an existing electronics manufacturer in Hancock County, West Virginia. Project funds will be used to make energy efficiency improvements with the purchase and installation of LED Lighting.

Fargo Insurance And Financial Services Inc. has received $6,176. Fargo Insurance is a family-owned insurance business in Berkeley County, West Virginia. Project funds will be used for the purchase and installation of a 8.96-kW solar array.

Smiley William Weatherford III has received $6,796. Smiley Weatherford, a family-owned livestock and vegetable farm, will purchase and install a 8.6-kW solar array in Nicholas County, West Virginia.

Seachrist And Associates AC has received $5,887. Seachrist & Associates is a commercial building owner in Wheeling, West Virginia. Project funds will be used to make energy efficiency improvements with the purchase and installation of LED Lighting.

Francis X. Mulkeen has received $5,825. Francis Mulkeen has a family-owned landscaping small business and vegetable farm in Preston County, West Virginia. Project funds will be used for the purchase and installation of a 10-kW solar array.

Henderson Insurance Inc. has received $3,748. Henderson Insurance is a family-owned insurance business in Putnam County, West Virginia. Project funds will be used for the purchase and installation of a 6-kW solar array.

Ball Family Farm LLC has received $12,994. Ball Family Farm LLC, a family-owned livestock and vegetable farm in Raleigh County, West Virginia, will purchase and install a 28.56-kW solar array.

Horsecamp LLC has received $8,446. Horsecamp LLC is a family-owned excavation business in Harman, West Virginia. Project funds will be used for the purchase and installation of a 10-kW solar array.

The funds were made available through President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act .

“Rural America is on the front lines of climate change, and our communities deserve investments that will strengthen all of our resilience,” USDA Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh said. “The Biden-Harris Administration has created a roadmap for how we can tackle the climate crisis and expand access to renewable energy infrastructure.”

