Local Colleges Deal with Water Issues
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Local colleges are having to deal with water issues ahead of the first weekend of college football.
For Millsaps the Majors had to practice at Mississippi College on Tuesday.
This allowed players to shower and drink local water, which are not readily available in Jackson currently.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0