Jackson, MS

Local Colleges Deal with Water Issues

By Blake Levine
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Local colleges are having to deal with water issues ahead of the first weekend of college football.

For Millsaps the Majors had to practice at Mississippi College on Tuesday.

This allowed players to shower and drink local water, which are not readily available in Jackson currently.

