Kansas City, MO

Popular Olathe, Kansas, pool closing for the season early

OLATHE, Kan. — If you're looking for somewhere to cool off this holiday weekend, one popular area pool won't be available. Black Bob Bay will close early for the season. The city of Olathe said in a post on Facebook that it doesn't have enough staff available to work to ensure safe swimming at Black Bob Bay over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance

If you’re a Missouri homeowner who has been financially set back due to COVID-19, you may qualify for up to $50,000 to help pay for your mortgage. And if you’re a renter who has also been impacted by the pandemic, you may qualify for thousands to offset rent and utility payments — including back payments dating to April 2020 and payments up to three months in the future, with a maximum of 12 months total in assistance.
Why is it yellow? Mill Creek Park Fountain dyed for special reason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Fountain at Mill Creek Park is looking a little different Friday. It has been dyed gold to raise awareness for childhood cancer. September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The Kansas City Royals, Royals Charities and The University of Kansas Health System are all...
The MR340 race is the largest fundraiser for Missouri River Relief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chronicle: Race For The River is an in-depth and action-packed special following this year's MR340 racers from start to finish in Missouri's ultimate test of endurance and strength. The MR 340 Race is the largest fundraiser for Missouri River Relief, a nonprofit dedicated to river...
Kansas City continues to be dry and comfortable

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today: Partly cloudy and hot. High 90° Wind S 5-10 mph. Friday: Partly cloudy, hot & humid. Chance for mainly late day showers & storms. High 90° wind: S 5-10 mph. Saturday-Monday: Partly Cloudy High 88°
Wanted: Jesse C. Baldwin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 41-year-old Jesse C. Baldwin is wanted on a parole violation warrant out of Missouri for a sex offender registration violation. Baldwin is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri. He is described as being...
