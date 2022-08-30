Read full article on original website
The Biggest Surprise From The Cutting Room FloorChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Historic Town Topic restaurant in Kansas City has been a favorite for decades and it's in its 85th yearCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Kansas City Chiefs Final Roster ProjectionChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs roster down to the NFL mandated 53 man roster.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Mecole “The Jet” Hardman: The 2022 OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
KMBC.com
Kansas Citians will be among the many traveling for Labor Day Weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — About one-third of Americans are expected to travel over the Labor Day weekend, according to AAA. Of those travelers, AAA estimates 82% of them will be driving. Preston George said he is making a short trip to Blue Springs to go fishing. He was talking...
KMBC.com
Popular Olathe, Kansas, pool closing for the season early
OLATHE, Kan. — If you're looking for somewhere to cool off this holiday weekend, one popular area pool won't be available. Black Bob Bay will close early for the season. The city of Olathe said in a post on Facebook that it doesn't have enough staff available to work to ensure safe swimming at Black Bob Bay over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Cost of gas lower this holiday weekend, some KC drivers say prices still too high
Driving around Independence, FOX4 noticed several gas stations with prices almost a dollar cheaper than other holidays this year.
missouribusinessalert.com
Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance
If you’re a Missouri homeowner who has been financially set back due to COVID-19, you may qualify for up to $50,000 to help pay for your mortgage. And if you’re a renter who has also been impacted by the pandemic, you may qualify for thousands to offset rent and utility payments — including back payments dating to April 2020 and payments up to three months in the future, with a maximum of 12 months total in assistance.
2 dogs die in fully involved fire Saturday in KCMO
The Southern Platte Fire Protection District and the KCMO Fire Department are responding to a structure fire Saturday morning at Roanridge Road and 56th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
Things to do in Kansas City during Labor Day weekend: Sept. 2-5
Here are 17 events going on this weekend — Sep. 2 through Sep. 5 — that are worth checking out in the Kansas City area.
Owner of Poio Mexican BBQ in KCK looking for someone to buy restaurant
The owner is not only selling the restaurant, he's selling the Poio brand, which includes a license agreement for a spot inside the new KCI airport terminal.
KMBC.com
Why is it yellow? Mill Creek Park Fountain dyed for special reason
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Fountain at Mill Creek Park is looking a little different Friday. It has been dyed gold to raise awareness for childhood cancer. September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The Kansas City Royals, Royals Charities and The University of Kansas Health System are all...
KMBC.com
Abandoned Kansas City apartment complex causing problems for neighbors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just a couple of hours after KMBC 9 Investigates emailed a city housing spokesman about an abandoned apartment complex in the 3200 block of St. John Avenue, city inspectors and Kansas City police showed up. After investigating, a city code inspector posted the third code...
One hospitalized after house fire on Walnut Street in Kansas City
According to the Kansas City Fire Department, fire crews were called to the area of 115th Terrace and Walnut Street at about 7 a.m.
KMBC.com
Kansas City food bank sees increased demand with rising food, fuel costs
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Rising food and fuel costs are hurting families across Kansas City.Harvesters food bank said that demand is rising while its purchasing power is dropping. Volunteers pack bags and fill grocery carts. This production line of love means it's the first Thursday at Cornerstone Church in...
Restaurants in Kansas City area to support during Midwest Black Restaurant Week
Midwest Black Restaurant Week, a regional celebration of African-American, African and Caribbean cuisine, begins Friday.
KMBC.com
The MR340 race is the largest fundraiser for Missouri River Relief
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chronicle: Race For The River is an in-depth and action-packed special following this year's MR340 racers from start to finish in Missouri's ultimate test of endurance and strength. The MR 340 Race is the largest fundraiser for Missouri River Relief, a nonprofit dedicated to river...
Kansas City receives nearly $6M for former Army depot cleanup
Kansas City, Missouri, is getting millions of dollars in federal funds to clean up a former U.S. Army depot that contains hazardous materials.
Kansas City police reach $1.5M settlement in 2018 wrongful death lawsuit
The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners has reached a settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit of Robert White in 2018.
KMBC.com
Kansas City continues to be dry and comfortable
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today: Partly cloudy and hot. High 90° Wind S 5-10 mph. Friday: Partly cloudy, hot & humid. Chance for mainly late day showers & storms. High 90° wind: S 5-10 mph. Saturday-Monday: Partly Cloudy High 88°
Millions in rental help available for struggling KC families
Kansas City counties have millions of dollars available to help families behind and struggling to pay rent.
KCTV 5
In effort to locate fugitive, US Marshals have worked in leads in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The U.S. Marshals Service says that they have “worked leads” in KCMO in an effort to locate a major case fugitive out of Nebraska. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of 25-year-old Romeo Chambers. He also goes by the name “Rowdy.”
KCTV 5
Wanted: Jesse C. Baldwin
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 41-year-old Jesse C. Baldwin is wanted on a parole violation warrant out of Missouri for a sex offender registration violation. Baldwin is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri. He is described as being...
KCTV 5
Missouri family works to carry on legacy of loved one lost to fentanyl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri family is taking steps to carry on the legacy of a loved one lost to fentanyl poisoning. The Rhino Run will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Line Creek Trail in the Northland. “A brilliant young woman who had so much life...
