BTP Pigskin Predictions: East Carolina

With high expectations of the season to come, NC State kicks off their 2022 campaign on the road against in-state rival East Carolina. The Wolfpack enter the game ranked in all preseason polls and feature talented QB Devin Leary, an experienced offensive line in front of him, and a bevy of talented receivers. On the other side of the ball, State welcomes back a wealth of experience across the entire depth chart, while also featuring one of the best linebacking groups in the country.
NC State Football Top 10 Countdown! #1: The fan base (and their expectations)

Football is just around the corner, folks, can’t you feel it!? We figured what better way to get us all ready than counting down the top storylines heading into this season. Here’s the wrinkle: These are all things we’re either excited or worried about. It’s not all sunshine and rainbows with the team receiving their highest preseason ranking in program history. We know that dreaded SSUPO wants to rear its ugly head, so while we’re mostly gaga over this team, there will be a few areas that are still question marks. Alec and Essad will break down the top 10 topics their thinking about as kickoff fast approaches.
Thayer Thomas has a chance to etch his name among the NC State receiving greats

NC State will need to replace the 2021 team’s top wideout in Emeka Emezie. That’s clear, and it’s been a known situation since last season ended. Thayer Thomas won’t be a one-for-one replacement for Emezie, but his sure-hands, good routes, ability to find holes in coverage, and toughness will sure make things easier on Devin Leary in 2022.
