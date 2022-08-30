GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Utah linebacker Mohamoud Diabate knows what awaits in Florida — sweltering heat, stifling humidity and deafening noise. He experienced everything the Swamp has to offer during his three seasons in Gainesville. Now, he’s back – this time on the visiting sideline — for arguably the biggest non-conference game Florida has hosted in nearly a decade. And when seventh-ranked Utah visits Florida Field on Saturday night for the first time since 1977 to open its most-anticipated season in school history, Diabate will have cautioned coaches, teammates and anyone who asks about what to expect. “It’s one-of-a-kind,” he said. “I don’t think there’s any place I could compare it to. It’s an electric atmosphere.”

