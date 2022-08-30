Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Related
espn700sports.com
The Drive with Spence Checketts – Full Show – 9-2-22
Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
espn700sports.com
Steve Bartle talks Utah @ Florida, CFP expansion, 2022 expectations + more
247Sports own Steve Bartle joins The Drive to discuss Utah vs Florida in The Swamp, CFP expansion approval + more. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
espn700sports.com
No. 7 Utah @ Florida: Broadcast Info, Interviews, Game Notes + more
No. 7 Utah (0-0) at Florida (0-0), Saturday, 5p.m. MT (ESPN700/ESPN) Defending Pac-12 champion Utah opens with its highest preseason ranking in school history. The Utes travel to Gainesville for the first time since 1977 and will try to hand Florida its first season-opening loss at home since 1989. The Gators own the NCAA’s longest active winning streak in home openers at 32. The game also marks the debut of new Florida coach Billy Napier, who led Louisiana-Lafayette to four consecutive Sun Belt Conference championship games before replacing fired Dan Mullen in November.
247Sports
BREAKING: Utah lands the commitment of offensive lineman Roger Alderman
Kyle Whittingham and his University of Utah football squad received some rather welcomed news on the recruiting trail as offensive lineman Roger Alderman gave his verbal pledge to the program. This is a valuable pickup for Jim Harding and the offensive linemen as Alderman is the type of high-level developmental prospect that tends to succeed at Utah. This is the Utes 13th commitment of the class and the first offensive lineman to give his pledge this cycle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida vs. Utah Week 1 schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Florida vs. Utah Week 1 schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 3 Time: 7 p.m. Eastern TV: ESPN network Streaming: fuboTV What you need to knowFlorida: Still an open question just about everywhere as the Gators open up Year 1 under Billy Napier. He ...
espn700sports.com
RJ Young previews Utah @ Florida, CFB week one, Utah State in Tuscaloosa + more
Fox Sports host RJ Young joins The Drive to discuss stars leaving the market(Donovan), No. 7 Utah @ Florida, elements at The Swamp, USU headed to Tuscaloosa, Thursday night college football + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah...
kslsports.com
Week 1: How To Watch, Stream Or Listen To Local College Football
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – College football is here and Week 1 is full of exciting games as the season gets rolling this week. After pulling out a victory during Week 0, the Aggies look to upset the top-ranked team in the country, Alabama. BYU and Utah are the Beehive State’s ranked teams at No. 7 and No 25, respectively. The Cougars and Utes both play in the Sunshine State to start the 2022 season. Utah will take on Florida at “The Swamp,” while BYU plays against USF at the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Game Prediction: No. 7 Utah Utes vs. Florida Gators
Cam Rising leads the Utes on a long trip to Gainesville where they'll meet a Gators team that has a new identity and is ready to turn things around.
RELATED PEOPLE
espn700sports.com
RSL Hour with Elliot Fall + Trey Fitz-Gerald
RSL GM Elliot Fall + comm director Trey Fitz-Gerald join The Drive to discuss the latest with the club, a midweek matchup with Minnesota, playoff push in full swing, Kick Childhood Cancer Night at RioT + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with...
kslsports.com
Patrick Fishburn Surges Towards PGA Tour Card
SALT LAKE CITY – Patrick Fishburn is surging towards attaining a PGA Tour card following the opening round of the final Korn Ferry Tour event of the season. Fishburn began the Korn Ferry Tour Championship ranked 49th in the standings and following his opening round of 67 climbed to 34 in the standings. At the conclusion of the tournament, the top 25 players receive a PGA Tour card.
Gators Rule Out Four vs. Utah; Pearsall, Marshall Updates
The Florida Gators released an official injury report prior to their season-opener against Utah.
Student fan section removed as BYU continues racist slur investigation
Thursday night was the first BYU Women’s Volleyball game since the university made changes in response to Friday’s game against Duke University.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s what happened the last time Utah and Florida played
As the Utah Utes gear up to play Florida in the Swamp in Gainesville, here’s a look back at what happened in the one previous meeting between Utah and Florida.
No. 7 Utah opens much-anticipated season in sweltering Swamp
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Utah linebacker Mohamoud Diabate knows what awaits in Florida — sweltering heat, stifling humidity and deafening noise. He experienced everything the Swamp has to offer during his three seasons in Gainesville. Now, he’s back – this time on the visiting sideline — for arguably the biggest non-conference game Florida has hosted in nearly a decade. And when seventh-ranked Utah visits Florida Field on Saturday night for the first time since 1977 to open its most-anticipated season in school history, Diabate will have cautioned coaches, teammates and anyone who asks about what to expect. “It’s one-of-a-kind,” he said. “I don’t think there’s any place I could compare it to. It’s an electric atmosphere.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Phil Steele analyzes Utah vs. Florida, remains very high on Anthony Richardson
Phil Steele calls Florida the No. 2 most-improved team in the country this season, and the college football savant sees a great atmosphere for Saturday’s game against Utah. Steele said Billy Napier will correct the recruiting shortcomings left behind by Dan Mullen, and he called Anthony Richardson possibly the best quarterback in the country.
basketballinsiders.com
Former Jazz star Joe Ingles wants $3.2M for Salt Lake City home
In mid-August, former Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles put his 6,040-square foot home in Salt Lake City up for sale for $3.5 million. According to Zillow, the estimated market value is $3,325,800. On Wednesday, the NBA star released this statement: “The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster Trade
Donovan Mitchell(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially acquired superstar guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
kuer.org
BYU is being tested by racial slurs at a volleyball game. It’s been here before
Brigham Young University has made national news for all the wrong reasons. Duke University’s Rachel Richardson said a BYU fan yelled racial slurs at her and other Black volleyball players during a match in Provo on Aug. 26. BYU is owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day...
Missing in Utah: In search of Maren Carlson
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – What happened inside the Cunningham home was shocking. In November, a woman called 911 and said she had been held hostage and was tortured. But what happened to Maren Carlson was also tragic. “(Carlson) was a little spitfire,” said her great-granddaughter Shaunee Cunningham. “She did not act her age. […]
Comments / 0