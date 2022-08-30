ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Antelope Valley Press

Sierra Highway crash kills one

PALMDALE — A Mojave woman was killed, on Thursday, when the car in which she was a passenger collided with a semi-truck, on Sierra Highway, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The fatal collision occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m., as two people in a 2011 Ford Fusion...
PALMDALE, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Brush Fire Breaks Out East Of Santa Clarita

A brush fire called the Mint Fire broke out north of Santa Clarita in Acton Saturday afternoon. At around 3 p.m., first responders received reports of a brush fire on the northbound 14 Freeway and Escondido Canyon Road in Acton, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
ACTON, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

More Details on Bus and Bike Upgrades Planned for Venice Boulevard

Last night, L.A. City Councilmembers Paul Koretz and Mike Bonin, the L.A. City Department of Transportation (LADOT), and Metro, together hosted a virtual community meeting on bus and bike improvements proposed for Venice Boulevard. According to LADOT, the Zoom meeting was attended by over 300 persons. LADOT is planning to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Amazon 18-Wheeler Hanging Off Bridge Blocks San Francisquito Canyon Road

An 18-wheeler Amazon trailer was left partially hanging off of a bridge on San Francisquito Canyon Road early Thursday morning, blocking the entire road for at least a full day. San Francisquito Reopens (4:56 p.m.) San Francisquito Canyon Road has been reopened, “following repairs” to the bridge that was damaged...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

3.6 magnitude quake hits Riverside County

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck just after 10 a.m. Saturday in the northwest area of Riverside County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor was recorded at 10:04 a.m. and struck about three miles northwest of Jurupa Valley. The quake had a recorded depth of just over 7 miles, according to the USGS event […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for LA, Orange, Riverside Counties

The National Weather Service issued a series of severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for several Southern California regions as a wild weekend of weather continues. Joining the already scorching heat, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for portions of Central Los Angeles County north of Burbank and east of San Fernando, bringing a possibility of 50 mile per hour gusts of winds, heavy rain and hail. Severe thunderstorm warnings were additionally issued in Riverside County and Orange County as a large rain cell sat over Trabuco Canyon as of 2:30 p.m., moving west at a rate of 20 miles per hour. Along...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Byron Simmons Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Foothill Freeway [Pasadena, CA]

42-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies in Solo Vehicle Crash on 710 Freeway. On August 28th, at around 8:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to a crash on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway to the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway involving a motorcyclist identified as 42-year-old Simmons. Upon arrival, medics pronounced Simmons dead at...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Can authorities permanently seize vehicles used in street takeovers?

The California Highway Patrol has a dedicated unit whose sole mission is to stomp out the growing problem of dangerous street takeovers and sideshows on California streets. The CHP Southern Division Street Racing Enforcement Unit is comprised of specially trained officers and full-time investigators who respond to street takeovers and train other law enforcement agencies […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
signalscv.com

Former sheriff’s station put to use

Deputies working on site as part of Metrolink security contract. A small portable building at the former Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia is being put to new use. According to Capt. Justin Diez of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, passersby might think the old...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Killed in Big Rig Collision in Palmdale Identified

Authorities Friday identified a 59-year-old woman who was killed in a collision involving a big rig in Palmdale. The crash occurred between the truck and a dark-colored sedan about 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Sierra Highway and West Avenue N, near Palmdale Regional Airport, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
PALMDALE, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Vehicle Flies Off 5 Freeway In Castaic

A vehicle flew off of the 5 Freeway in Castaic in a single-car crash late Wednesday night. About 11:31 p.m. Wednesday, emergency responders received reports of a traffic collision involving a single vehicle near the 5 Freeway south of the Parker Road exit, accorrding to California Highway Patrol (CHP) logs.
CASTAIC, CA

