Read full article on original website
Related
Antelope Valley Press
Sierra Highway crash kills one
PALMDALE — A Mojave woman was killed, on Thursday, when the car in which she was a passenger collided with a semi-truck, on Sierra Highway, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The fatal collision occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m., as two people in a 2011 Ford Fusion...
2 Rushed to Trauma Center After 2 Big Rigs, 2 Vehicles Collide in Labor Day Weekend Traffic
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were rushed to a trauma center after two big rigs and two cars collided on busy Interstate 5 near… Read more "2 Rushed to Trauma Center After 2 Big Rigs, 2 Vehicles Collide in Labor Day Weekend Traffic"
Santa Clarita Radio
Brush Fire Breaks Out East Of Santa Clarita
A brush fire called the Mint Fire broke out north of Santa Clarita in Acton Saturday afternoon. At around 3 p.m., first responders received reports of a brush fire on the northbound 14 Freeway and Escondido Canyon Road in Acton, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Evacuations ordered as brush fire spreads to 4,600 acres in Castaic area, closes 5 Freeway
Evacuations were being ordered as a brush fire spread to at least 4,600 acres in the Castaic area, shutting down the 5 Freeway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Fernando Valley briefly hit with heavy rain
Residents of the San Fernando Valley were the lucky recipients of a surprise summer shower Friday night. Rain was reported in Sun Valley and other nearby areas, and Sky5 captured more precipitation while flying through Burbank.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
More Details on Bus and Bike Upgrades Planned for Venice Boulevard
Last night, L.A. City Councilmembers Paul Koretz and Mike Bonin, the L.A. City Department of Transportation (LADOT), and Metro, together hosted a virtual community meeting on bus and bike improvements proposed for Venice Boulevard. According to LADOT, the Zoom meeting was attended by over 300 persons. LADOT is planning to...
Santa Clarita Radio
Amazon 18-Wheeler Hanging Off Bridge Blocks San Francisquito Canyon Road
An 18-wheeler Amazon trailer was left partially hanging off of a bridge on San Francisquito Canyon Road early Thursday morning, blocking the entire road for at least a full day. San Francisquito Reopens (4:56 p.m.) San Francisquito Canyon Road has been reopened, “following repairs” to the bridge that was damaged...
3.6 magnitude quake hits Riverside County
A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck just after 10 a.m. Saturday in the northwest area of Riverside County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor was recorded at 10:04 a.m. and struck about three miles northwest of Jurupa Valley. The quake had a recorded depth of just over 7 miles, according to the USGS event […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for LA, Orange, Riverside Counties
The National Weather Service issued a series of severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for several Southern California regions as a wild weekend of weather continues. Joining the already scorching heat, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for portions of Central Los Angeles County north of Burbank and east of San Fernando, bringing a possibility of 50 mile per hour gusts of winds, heavy rain and hail. Severe thunderstorm warnings were additionally issued in Riverside County and Orange County as a large rain cell sat over Trabuco Canyon as of 2:30 p.m., moving west at a rate of 20 miles per hour. Along...
Outlining Water Restrictions for Los Angeles County and Pasadena During September
Portions of Los Angeles County affected by the water shutdown;Metropolitan Water District. About 4 million Los Angeles County residents are being told not to water outdoors from Sept. 6 to Sept. 20 due to a water line repair being made. In a separate restriction, Pasadena is only outdoor watering one day per week beginning Sept. 1.
L.A. Weekly
Byron Simmons Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Foothill Freeway [Pasadena, CA]
42-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies in Solo Vehicle Crash on 710 Freeway. On August 28th, at around 8:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to a crash on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway to the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway involving a motorcyclist identified as 42-year-old Simmons. Upon arrival, medics pronounced Simmons dead at...
Emergency Alert Tells Entire City of Los Angeles to Evacuate by Mistake
An alert that appeared on television said an "immediate evacuation notice" had been issued for Los Angeles and other areas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Killed in Semi vs. Sedan Lancaster Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Kern County, CA: A traffic collision between a semi and small sedan occurred on Sierra Highway at Avenue N in the city of Lancaster leaving one person trapped and fatally injured. A semi was traveling north on Sierra Highway on Thursday, Sept. 1, when it collided with a Ford...
Headlines: A Thousand L.A. Residents Making Less Than $56,000 Start to Receive ‘Guaranteed Basic Income;’ Twitter Gets an Edit Button
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —LAPD released video footage of last month’s shooting of Jermaine Petit in Leimert Park last month, revealing that a...
Can authorities permanently seize vehicles used in street takeovers?
The California Highway Patrol has a dedicated unit whose sole mission is to stomp out the growing problem of dangerous street takeovers and sideshows on California streets. The CHP Southern Division Street Racing Enforcement Unit is comprised of specially trained officers and full-time investigators who respond to street takeovers and train other law enforcement agencies […]
signalscv.com
Former sheriff’s station put to use
Deputies working on site as part of Metrolink security contract. A small portable building at the former Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia is being put to new use. According to Capt. Justin Diez of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, passersby might think the old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emergency alert telling all of LA, 'Eastern North Pacific Ocean' to evacuate was sent in 'error': authorities
An immediate evacuation notice from the Emergency Alert System that interrupted regular TV programming in the Los Angeles area Wednesday, telling the entirety of L.A. County and the "Eastern North Pacific Ocean" area to evacuate due to a fire was sent in "error" by Los Angeles County, the Ventura County Sheriff said.
Search continues for murder suspect after passengers forced off bus in San Fernando
Police are still looking for a murder suspect they thought was on board a passenger bus, forcing everybody inside to exit the bus in San Fernando on Friday morning.
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in Big Rig Collision in Palmdale Identified
Authorities Friday identified a 59-year-old woman who was killed in a collision involving a big rig in Palmdale. The crash occurred between the truck and a dark-colored sedan about 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Sierra Highway and West Avenue N, near Palmdale Regional Airport, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Santa Clarita Radio
Vehicle Flies Off 5 Freeway In Castaic
A vehicle flew off of the 5 Freeway in Castaic in a single-car crash late Wednesday night. About 11:31 p.m. Wednesday, emergency responders received reports of a traffic collision involving a single vehicle near the 5 Freeway south of the Parker Road exit, accorrding to California Highway Patrol (CHP) logs.
Comments / 1