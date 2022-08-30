The National Weather Service issued a series of severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for several Southern California regions as a wild weekend of weather continues. Joining the already scorching heat, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for portions of Central Los Angeles County north of Burbank and east of San Fernando, bringing a possibility of 50 mile per hour gusts of winds, heavy rain and hail. Severe thunderstorm warnings were additionally issued in Riverside County and Orange County as a large rain cell sat over Trabuco Canyon as of 2:30 p.m., moving west at a rate of 20 miles per hour. Along...

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO