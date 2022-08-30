Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Mr. Hibachi at Home
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 5-month-old business in our area is stirring up a lot of interest with mouth-watering food and a lot of belly laughs. Louis Tang started ‘Mr. Hibachi at Home’ in April. “This idea came from my friend. He opened the same kind...
WJHG-TV
Ryan Alexander performs on Today’s Tunes
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Today’s Tunes featured country music artist Ryan Alexander. Ryan performed three original songs: “Something I Can’t Live Without”, “Let Me Sleep”, and “MeeMaw”. You can find Ryan performing at Barefoot Hide A Way...
franklincounty.news
This weekend in Gulf and Franklin
Looking to enjoy the long weekend with friends and family? Gulf and Franklin Counties are have a lot to offer. The 25th Annual Florida Scallop, Music & Arts Festival will be held Labor Day Weekend Friday, September 3, and Saturday, September 4, 2022. Come out and enjoy arts, crafts, live music, food vendors, a beer tent and more. For more details, click here.
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Take a look at events happening this holiday weekend. St. Andrew Historic Walking Tours When: September 2, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Where: Panama City, Publishing Museum & Visitor’s Center DWELL- Youth Worship Event When: September 2, 7 p.m. Where: Chipley, Grace and Glory Worship Center Big Bam Boom […]
WJHG-TV
Weekend Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet evening for most of the panhandle, but storms will redevelop overnight near the coastline. Lows will fall into the middle 70s. Rain chances will be high near the coast and low inland. On Saturday the storms will start at the coast and then move inland during the day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be 70-80%. Sunday’s forecast will be about the same with maybe a tad less rain. On Monday the rain chances drop to 50-60%.
100 gallons of fuel spill onto roadway following accident in Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Dothan man was allegedly the cause of a three-vehicle accident in Bay County, where around 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the highway. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S Highway 231 and Bay County Road 390 in Panama City. […]
Blountstown cruises to road victory over Rutherford
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Blountstown football team cruised past Rutherford 33-6 on the road Thursday night. Blountstown improves to 2-0 to remain undefeated and will visit Marianna on Friday, September 9. Rutherford falls to 0-2 and visits Walton on Friday, September 9.
New airline coming to Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A non-stop service from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Destin will become a reality next spring. The Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) will welcome the new Sun Country Airlines service on April 12, 2023. “This partnership is so meaningful for Okaloosa County,” said Okaloosa Board of County Commissioner Chairmen Mel Ponder. “Not only […]
WJHG-TV
ECP airport holds grand re-opening for military welcome center
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Military Welcome Center at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport offers a relaxing lounge area for active duty, veterans, and Department of Defense Employees. The Bay County Chamber of Commerce, ECP officials, and Rotary Club of Lynn Haven held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate on...
Florida woman claims $2.3M ‘prize of a lifetime’ from Florida Lottery
A Florida woman won "the prize of a lifetime" playing the $2,500 a Week for Life scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
WJHG-TV
Thursday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As we head through the evening and overnight hours rain chances will be pretty low. The rain chances will pick up near the coast by morning though. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. On Friday expect scattered storms with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will start at the coast and move inland during the afternoon. Rain chances will be 60-70%. As we move into the weekend we expect more scattered storms starting near the coast and moving inland. Highs will remain in the upper 80s w/lows in the 70s. Rain chances will be highest on Saturday and then decrease some Sunday into Monday.
WJHG-TV
Bringing hope to those in need
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hope 29:11 Resources and Catalyst Church joined forces to help those in need. This Saturday, September 3rd, they will be hosting the Drive-Thru Hope Food Distribution. “We’re partnering with Hope 29:11 Resources to do a 10,000 pound food distribution here in Panama City,” Megan Williams,...
WJHG-TV
This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is a 7th and 8th grade teacher at Mowat Middle School. Pamela Harris began her love for teaching years ago by giving her spare time to students. “We used to volunteer, decades ago, at an after school program...
WJHG-TV
New companies coming to Bay County, providing hundreds of jobs
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At the First Friday meeting, the Bay County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Alliance announced several new projects in the works. EDA President Becca Hardin said Bay County is quickly growing. “Bay County has arrived and we’re on the international map, and recruiting businesses to our area.”
Britney Spears’ $2M penthouse up for sale in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Some homebuyers could be extra ‘lucky’ after a 3-bed condo overlooking Destin’s emerald water went up for sale this month at $2 million. The home is currently owned by superstar Britney Spears. Corcoran Reverie confirmed to WKRG News 5 that it is Britney’s property. The condo is on the 10th floor […]
fosterfollynews.net
Legendary Lawn Maintenance in Chipley, Florida Seeks Full-Time and Part-Time Help
Legendary Lawn Maintenance in Chipley, Florida is currently looking for full-time and part-time help. Applicants must be able to work in the heat and have reliable transportation, along with a current Driver’s License. Call Jordan at 850-818-1273 for further info or to apply.
WJHG-TV
Animal shelters experiencing less adoptions
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While parents have been preparing to send kids back to school, animal shelters are preparing for fewer adoptions. According to officials at Bay County Animal Control, the beginning of a school year is a hectic time for households. This leads to fewer dogs and cats being adopted and more owner surrendered animals.
fosterfollynews.net
Dwight ‘Bo’ Birge, 69 of Chipley, Florida Passes on August 30, 2022, in Dothan, Alabama
Dwight ‘Bo’ Birge, 69 of Chipley, Florida passed on August 30, 2022, in Dothan, Alabama. Funeral services will take place on September 1, 2022, at Grace and Glory Worship Center, 912 Brickyard Road in Chipley, Florida. Visitation is at 1 pm, with the service to follow at 2...
WJHG-TV
Celebrating National Beach Day in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday is National Beach Day, a holiday created to help raise awareness for the beaches and why it’s so important we keep them clean. Panama City Beach is known for its white sands and clear water, and over the past few years, the beautiful beaches have brought in some record-breaking tourism numbers. Last year, more than 18 million people visited the area, which is one of the reasons why some city officials are now referring to PCB as the “All-American Beach Town.”
WJHG-TV
850Strong Student of the Week is Back
Bella with Bay County Animal Services stops in to say hello to the News Channel 7 team. On this week's Wear It Wednesday, Jessica and Sam take a look at fall styles from VelichCo Boutique. Two local schools host donation drive for unique event. Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:51...
