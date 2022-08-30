ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHG-TV

Mr. Hibachi at Home

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 5-month-old business in our area is stirring up a lot of interest with mouth-watering food and a lot of belly laughs. Louis Tang started ‘Mr. Hibachi at Home’ in April. “This idea came from my friend. He opened the same kind...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Ryan Alexander performs on Today’s Tunes

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Today’s Tunes featured country music artist Ryan Alexander. Ryan performed three original songs: “Something I Can’t Live Without”, “Let Me Sleep”, and “MeeMaw”. You can find Ryan performing at Barefoot Hide A Way...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
franklincounty.news

This weekend in Gulf and Franklin

Looking to enjoy the long weekend with friends and family? Gulf and Franklin Counties are have a lot to offer. The 25th Annual Florida Scallop, Music & Arts Festival will be held Labor Day Weekend Friday, September 3, and Saturday, September 4, 2022. Come out and enjoy arts, crafts, live music, food vendors, a beer tent and more. For more details, click here.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Take a look at events happening this holiday weekend. St. Andrew Historic Walking Tours When: September 2, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Where: Panama City, Publishing Museum & Visitor’s Center DWELL- Youth Worship Event When: September 2, 7 p.m. Where: Chipley, Grace and Glory Worship Center Big Bam Boom […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Panama City, FL
Sports
City
Panama City, FL
WJHG-TV

Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet evening for most of the panhandle, but storms will redevelop overnight near the coastline. Lows will fall into the middle 70s. Rain chances will be high near the coast and low inland. On Saturday the storms will start at the coast and then move inland during the day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be 70-80%. Sunday’s forecast will be about the same with maybe a tad less rain. On Monday the rain chances drop to 50-60%.
PANAMA CITY, FL
CBS 42

100 gallons of fuel spill onto roadway following accident in Florida

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Dothan man was allegedly the cause of a three-vehicle accident in Bay County, where around 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the highway. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S Highway 231 and Bay County Road 390 in Panama City. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Blountstown cruises to road victory over Rutherford

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Blountstown football team cruised past Rutherford 33-6 on the road Thursday night. Blountstown improves to 2-0 to remain undefeated and will visit Marianna on Friday, September 9. Rutherford falls to 0-2 and visits Walton on Friday, September 9.
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
WKRG News 5

New airline coming to Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A non-stop service from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Destin will become a reality next spring. The Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) will welcome the new Sun Country Airlines service on April 12, 2023. “This partnership is so meaningful for Okaloosa County,” said Okaloosa Board of County Commissioner Chairmen Mel Ponder. “Not only […]
DESTIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kartona Electric Speedway#Coffee Cookies
WJHG-TV

ECP airport holds grand re-opening for military welcome center

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Military Welcome Center at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport offers a relaxing lounge area for active duty, veterans, and Department of Defense Employees. The Bay County Chamber of Commerce, ECP officials, and Rotary Club of Lynn Haven held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate on...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As we head through the evening and overnight hours rain chances will be pretty low. The rain chances will pick up near the coast by morning though. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. On Friday expect scattered storms with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will start at the coast and move inland during the afternoon. Rain chances will be 60-70%. As we move into the weekend we expect more scattered storms starting near the coast and moving inland. Highs will remain in the upper 80s w/lows in the 70s. Rain chances will be highest on Saturday and then decrease some Sunday into Monday.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bringing hope to those in need

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hope 29:11 Resources and Catalyst Church joined forces to help those in need. This Saturday, September 3rd, they will be hosting the Drive-Thru Hope Food Distribution. “We’re partnering with Hope 29:11 Resources to do a 10,000 pound food distribution here in Panama City,” Megan Williams,...
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHG-TV

This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is a 7th and 8th grade teacher at Mowat Middle School. Pamela Harris began her love for teaching years ago by giving her spare time to students. “We used to volunteer, decades ago, at an after school program...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

New companies coming to Bay County, providing hundreds of jobs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At the First Friday meeting, the Bay County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Alliance announced several new projects in the works. EDA President Becca Hardin said Bay County is quickly growing. “Bay County has arrived and we’re on the international map, and recruiting businesses to our area.”
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Britney Spears’ $2M penthouse up for sale in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Some homebuyers could be extra ‘lucky’ after a 3-bed condo overlooking Destin’s emerald water went up for sale this month at $2 million. The home is currently owned by superstar Britney Spears. Corcoran Reverie confirmed to WKRG News 5 that it is Britney’s property. The condo is on the 10th floor […]
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Animal shelters experiencing less adoptions

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While parents have been preparing to send kids back to school, animal shelters are preparing for fewer adoptions. According to officials at Bay County Animal Control, the beginning of a school year is a hectic time for households. This leads to fewer dogs and cats being adopted and more owner surrendered animals.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Celebrating National Beach Day in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday is National Beach Day, a holiday created to help raise awareness for the beaches and why it’s so important we keep them clean. Panama City Beach is known for its white sands and clear water, and over the past few years, the beautiful beaches have brought in some record-breaking tourism numbers. Last year, more than 18 million people visited the area, which is one of the reasons why some city officials are now referring to PCB as the “All-American Beach Town.”
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

850Strong Student of the Week is Back

Bella with Bay County Animal Services stops in to say hello to the News Channel 7 team. On this week's Wear It Wednesday, Jessica and Sam take a look at fall styles from VelichCo Boutique. Two local schools host donation drive for unique event. Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:51...

Comments / 0

Community Policy