FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence Carmela
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Carrie Ross-Gingerich Parental Coaching
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Carrie Ross-Gingerich...
RHS student is making our community a safer place to call home
As part of her Girl Scout Gold Award, Briony Sekelsky, a senior at Ridgefield High School is making our community a safer place for our young community members. Briony explains, “Safe Spaces in Ridgefield are places where youth can go if they are in town without a parent/guardian and feel uncomfortable or unsafe.”
Bethel Public Schools Announces Staff Recognition Awards
In her first newsletter of the 2022-2023 school year, Bethel Superindent of Schools Christine Carver announced that at the staff convocation, the District recognized the 2022 Sara Mass Award recipient, Robin Lamontagne, Berry School Nurse, and the District Teacher of the Year, Kristine Komorowski, Kindergarten Teacher, Rockwell School. Congratulations to...
Town of Darien Seeks Building Board of Appeals Candidates
The Town is looking to populate its Building Board of Appeals. The members of this Board must have very specific qualifications that are outlined in Section 30 of the Town Charter and CGS 29-266 of the State of Connecticut Statutes. The Board must consist of at least one plumber and...
City of Norwalk has immediate openings in eary care and education programs
Hoping to enroll your child in early care or early education programs?. The City of Norwalk is alerting residents to immediate openings in a variety of early care and education programs in Norwalk, including for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. "We have openings in center-based and family childcare," they say. You...
Danbury's Junior Garden Club Welcomes Members from Danbury and Surrounding Towns
The Danbury Garden Club invites Young People Grades 1 - 12 Flower Design, Construction Project with Recyclable Materials,. Environmental Awareness, Poetry Contest, Civic Projects,. Learn to Plant and Grow Flowers, Pick Up Some Gardening Tips,. and so much more. The Club meets one Saturday per Month (Sep.-Dec. and Feb.-May) At...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: Blossom & Thrive Coaching and Wellness
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Blossom &...
Sadie is living proof that Housatonic Habitat for Humanity is at work in our community building strong and stable families
Please join Housatonic Habitat for Humanity at their upcoming Blueprints and Blue Jeans event on September 22 at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield and help them raise funds to fulfill the nonprofit's mission of building homes, community and hope. Tickets are $125 each, groups of 10 are $1000. Visit HousatonicHabitat.org...
Town of Southbury is hiring a Planning Director
The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Planning Director. The Town of Southbury is hiring a full-time Planning Director to manage the Land Use Department. This position is 35 hours/week with a salary range of $75,000-$85,000 and offers a comprehensive benefits package. The position is responsible for administering the land use regulatory process for the Planning, Zoning and Inland Wetlands Commissions and supervising the activities of the Land Use Department.
September at The Aldrich: Dine with Artists, Aliza Shvarts’ Hotline, Outdoor Artist Talk, Music for Voices Concert and More!
Enjoy a three-course farm-to-table dinner by Hayfields Market in the Museum’s Sculpture Garden where you will dine with Aldrich exhibiting artists and Museum supporters. Enjoy a cocktail hour featuring Nod Hill Brewery beer and cocktails with Litchfield Distillery spirits and Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Tables will be set with florals by The Hickories and menu cards featuring work by exhibiting artist LaKela Brown for guests to take home along with chocolates by Bridgewater Chocolate. The evening will include a silent auction featuring works of art by artists who have exhibited at the Museum and exclusive experiences.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Scoops Hope st
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Scoops Hope...
Town of Darien Announces 2022-2023 Connecticut Energy Assistance Program
The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program helps eligible Darien residents with home heating costs. Darien Human Services will begin accepting applications for the 2022-2023 program on Monday, September 19th for households who heat with oil and on Monday, October 17th for households who heat with electricity, gas, or propane. Residents must meet the following income restrictions:
The Prospector Theater celebrates National Cinema Day with $3 movie tickets - tomorrow ONLY!
Tomorrow, Saturday, September 3rd is National Cinema Day and The Prospector Theater is celebrating with $3 movie tickets for new movies - one day only!. The photo shows prospectors Sam, Emily, and Timmy holding movie tickets!. The Prospector Theater is located at 25 Prospect Street. The Prospector Theater is a...
CityCenter Danbury Announces 5th Annual Scarecrow Decorating Event
All downtown businesses, organizations and groups are invited to participate in our ‘Fall in Love with Downtown’ event!. We will provide the scarecrow frame – you stuff and decorate the scarecrow for display on a downtown lamp post. Your organization’s scarecrow will also be featured in CityCenter’s social media and e-newsletter.
APDA Optimism Walk at Sherwood Island in Westport on October 1
The Southern CT Optimism Walk for the Connecticut Chapter of the American Parkinson's Disease Association (APDA) will take place on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Sherwood Island State Park. Register now and be part of this special day as we raise much-needed funds and awareness for Parkinson's disease.* Online registration...
Online Bidding Opens for Elm Shakespeare Company’s 2022 Fundraiser Gala: Shakespeare By The Sea
Performances aren’t the only thing to which Elm Shakespeare Company is returning in 2022. Their annual fundraiser gala will bring Shakespeare seaside this year on September 14, with a silent auction and live paddle raise at Amarante’s Sea Cliff in New Haven. Following a handful of limited-capacity fundraising...
Wilton Public Schools Returns With Convocation 2022
Last week, staff returned to a fully in-person district convocation!. The day began with a team-building activity inspired by the Portrait of a Graduate. Staff was broken up into groups to collaborate on artistic tiles that demonstrate the values and goals of the district. The mission of Portrait of a Graduate is for Wilton Public Schools to inspire and prepare all students to contribute meaningfully to a globally interdependent society. Guided by expert instruction and a rigorous, learner-centered curriculum, our students actively pursue their goals and aspirations and grow to be productive and resourceful members of the community. The staff demonstrated their boundless creativity to produce these tiles to inspire returning students of all ages.
Westport Country Playhouse Announces 2023 Season
Westport, CT - Westport Country Playhouse announces its upcoming 93rd Season, from April to November 2023, featuring five productions, including a musical, “Ain’t Misbehavin’; a thriller, “Dial ‘M’ for Murder”; a comedy, “School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play”; and a classic, “Antigone.”
Ridgefield Bicycle Donation Drive this Weekend Benefits NorthEast Community Cycles
Ridgefield Bicycle Donation Drive for NorthEast Community Cycles (NEC) will take place on September 3rd and 4th, 2022 from 11AM-3PM at Ridgefield Bicycle Company (88 Danbury Rd) All sizes and conditions accepted!. All bikes are donated to Northeast Community Cycles for repair and distribution to local charities. Your bike will...
Traffic Detours in Norwalk on September 6 and 7
In advance of expected traffic detours in Norwalk on September 6 and 7, the City wants to inform residents that part of West Avenue is about to be paved. The section from North Main Street to Pine Street Ext., on West Avenue, will be milled on the evening of Tuesday, September 6. On the evening of September 7, our team will begin paving the Southbound section and once that’s complete, will immediately shift to start the Northbound section.
