Vision for new Iroquois housing development leaves community gardens looking for new space

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some community organizations are looking for new greenspace to grow produce after learning their farms and gardens would need to move. Vegetables like peppers, corn, and okra fill the property that was once known as Iroquois Homes off Bicknell Avenue. After the buildings were demolished years ago, nonprofits put their roots in the soil, leasing the land from the Louisville Metro Housing Authority (LMHA) for an urban farm and garden space.
WorldFest returns to Louisville; Downtown street closures set for Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2022 WorldFest, featuring cultures and customs from all over the world, is returning to the Belvedere Labor Day weekend. The four-day event will feature three entertainment stages showcasing more than 70 international, national, regional, and local performers. There will also be a vendor village with...
Man found dead in backyard of home in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That's off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
Crews finish removing contaminant that turned New Albany creek blue

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Cleanup is now finished after a chemical spill turned this New Albany creek bright blue. The spill happened Aug. 11 after a business washed containers. Fluid from the process drained into Fall Run Creek, leading to the unusual color and an unusual smell. The New...
NEW ALBANY, IN
The Taste Bud: Kevin Gibson revisits Spring Street Bar and Grill’s wings

As a brief reminder, henceforth on most Friday mornings F&D will be linking to prolific local writer Kevin Gibson’s “The Taste Bud” column, including new posts as well as ones from the past. We’ll provide a brief snippet to whet your appetite, then you can click through to Kevin’s web site to finish reading the articles.
Zoneton Fire planning expansion, adding second staff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Zoneton Fire Protection District has announced plans for an expansion, including bringing a second full time staff to Station Two in Brooks. Station One, on North Preston Highway, has been staffed full time since 2002. Station Two is staffed by volunteers, something Fire Chief Kevin Moulton said is no longer feasible with growth in the area and increasing demand.
Jeff's Donuts creates Jimmy Buffett inspired donuts at Paristown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If it's five o'clock somewhere, it's time for a donut at Paristown's Village Market. Jeff Donuts has created a Jimmy Buffet inspired donut for its location in Paristown. The donut is a Pina Colada creation to celebrate the upcoming Parrotheads in Paristown music festival. Trop Rock...
Apartments damaged, residents displaced in morning fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire at a building of an apartment complex in eastern Louisville Metro has displaced a number of tenants from their units. Just before 8:30 a.m., firefighters from Anchorage-Middletown and St. Matthews were called to Laurie Vallee Road in La Fontenay Apartments. Deputy Chief Kent Kruer...
Bullitt County leader implores lawmakers to keep bourbon barrel tax

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The top official in one of the state's biggest bourbon-producing counties told lawmakers that eliminating Kentucky's tax on aging bourbon barrels — a major goal of the distilling industry — would have a devastating effect on local governments like his. "I firmly believe this...
UofL student says she discovered her apartment was infested with mold

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student at the University of Louisville says while moving out she discovered she was living with mold in her apartment. 21-year-old law student Danielle Coats said she was already in the process of leaving Cardinal Towne Apartments, but when she made the university aware of the mold she was still expected to pay more than $5,000 to break her lease.
