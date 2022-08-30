Read full article on original website
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
wdrb.com
Sellersburg officials hope new roundabout will attract more businesses
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Officials in Sellersburg hope a massive project under construction that will connect Highway 60 to Highway 311 helps the town realize its vision of attracting people to visit, work, play and live. Camp Run Parkway, right off of Highway 60, has been called the "road to...
wdrb.com
Vision for new Iroquois housing development leaves community gardens looking for new space
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some community organizations are looking for new greenspace to grow produce after learning their farms and gardens would need to move. Vegetables like peppers, corn, and okra fill the property that was once known as Iroquois Homes off Bicknell Avenue. After the buildings were demolished years ago, nonprofits put their roots in the soil, leasing the land from the Louisville Metro Housing Authority (LMHA) for an urban farm and garden space.
WLKY.com
Archives: In the '80s, this rare 'car boat' was a familiar sight on the Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Back in the 1960s, a German company was making "car boats," a vehicle that seamlessly transitioned from land to sea. About 100 of them came to the United States, and back in the '80s, there was at least one floating around Louisville. It became a familiar...
wdrb.com
Developer behind east Louisville concrete plant submitting new design, councilman says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The developer behind a controversial east Louisville concrete plant is submitting a new design. Councilman Anthony Piagentini, R-19, sent an update to his district Tuesday afternoon saying this step means there will be a new public meeting with the Metro Design subcommittee. Hundreds of neighbors in...
wdrb.com
Neighbors oppose 'retreat center' for previously incarcerated men in southern Indiana
MARYSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The proposal for what Clark County has referred to as a "retreat center" is concerning neighbors in Marysville. Tony and Kim Cash of Freedom Lake Ministries have put in a zoning request to re-zone over 100 acres of land on Gilbert Road in Marysville to operate a "disciple-making ministry."
Wave 3
WorldFest returns to Louisville; Downtown street closures set for Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2022 WorldFest, featuring cultures and customs from all over the world, is returning to the Belvedere Labor Day weekend. The four-day event will feature three entertainment stages showcasing more than 70 international, national, regional, and local performers. There will also be a vendor village with...
WLKY.com
Metro Councilman calling on Housing Authority to terminate contract with property management company
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Councilman Jecorey Arthur has filed aresolution calling on the Louisville Metro Housing Authority to terminate its contract with the company managing Liberty Green and Sheppard Square Apartments. During a news conference Wednesday night, Arthur along with the Louisville Tenants Union accused CT Group of...
wdrb.com
Man found dead in backyard of home in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That's off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Yacht club where diver electrocuted shut down by Ky. fire marshal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ahead of the busy Labor Day weekend, a yacht club on the Ohio River will not open for business. Diver Keith Elkins was electrocuted working under the Prospect Yacht Club’s barges back in April. A troubleshooter investigation last month uncovered the state had issued two...
WHAS 11
Yard sale saves Louisville family from houselessness
Tyson Lewis was evicted from his home earlier in 2022. He said all of his belongings were scattered on the side of the road.
wdrb.com
Crews finish removing contaminant that turned New Albany creek blue
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Cleanup is now finished after a chemical spill turned this New Albany creek bright blue. The spill happened Aug. 11 after a business washed containers. Fluid from the process drained into Fall Run Creek, leading to the unusual color and an unusual smell. The New...
WLKY.com
St. James Court Art Show returns for 66th year, unveils new print
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most popular art shows in the country returns to Old Louisville at the end of the month. On Thursday, organizers unveiled this year's Saint James Court Art Show print. Artist Mark Bird created the painting of the iconic Victorian fountain. It was his...
foodanddine.com
The Taste Bud: Kevin Gibson revisits Spring Street Bar and Grill’s wings
As a brief reminder, henceforth on most Friday mornings F&D will be linking to prolific local writer Kevin Gibson’s “The Taste Bud” column, including new posts as well as ones from the past. We’ll provide a brief snippet to whet your appetite, then you can click through to Kevin’s web site to finish reading the articles.
Zoneton Fire planning expansion, adding second staff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Zoneton Fire Protection District has announced plans for an expansion, including bringing a second full time staff to Station Two in Brooks. Station One, on North Preston Highway, has been staffed full time since 2002. Station Two is staffed by volunteers, something Fire Chief Kevin Moulton said is no longer feasible with growth in the area and increasing demand.
WLKY.com
Largest vintage market in the region returns to Louisville waterfront this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Marketplace is bringing back the hugely popular Fleur de Flea Outdoor Vintage Market on Saturday. The outdoor market is taking over Waterfront Festival Plaza from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. With more than 150 vendors, Fleur de Flea’s outdoor market is...
wdrb.com
Jeff's Donuts creates Jimmy Buffett inspired donuts at Paristown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If it's five o'clock somewhere, it's time for a donut at Paristown's Village Market. Jeff Donuts has created a Jimmy Buffet inspired donut for its location in Paristown. The donut is a Pina Colada creation to celebrate the upcoming Parrotheads in Paristown music festival. Trop Rock...
Wave 3
Apartments damaged, residents displaced in morning fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire at a building of an apartment complex in eastern Louisville Metro has displaced a number of tenants from their units. Just before 8:30 a.m., firefighters from Anchorage-Middletown and St. Matthews were called to Laurie Vallee Road in La Fontenay Apartments. Deputy Chief Kent Kruer...
wdrb.com
New company moves into PNC Tower in downtown Louisville with hopes of hiring 200 local employees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A technology firm moved into a new office in downtown Louisville. Inxeption's headquarters is now on the 29th floor of the PNC Tower at 5th and Main streets. The 18,000-square-foot space will allow for planned growth to 200 local employees over the next five years. "Congratulations...
wdrb.com
Bullitt County leader implores lawmakers to keep bourbon barrel tax
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The top official in one of the state's biggest bourbon-producing counties told lawmakers that eliminating Kentucky's tax on aging bourbon barrels — a major goal of the distilling industry — would have a devastating effect on local governments like his. "I firmly believe this...
UofL student says she discovered her apartment was infested with mold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student at the University of Louisville says while moving out she discovered she was living with mold in her apartment. 21-year-old law student Danielle Coats said she was already in the process of leaving Cardinal Towne Apartments, but when she made the university aware of the mold she was still expected to pay more than $5,000 to break her lease.
