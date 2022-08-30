The Cedar House - designed by award-winning local architect, Peter Coffin, in the grand lodge craftsman style on 2.58 scenic acres in a premier West Redding location. This retreat-like home was inspired by nature to capture the seasonal beauty from every angle. The private setting is surrounded by mature trees and flowering gardens. The wooded backdrop is echoed in the colossal Alaskan yellow cedar tree trunks that beckon from the front entrance, rear porch, and soaring great room where the trunks rise approximately 30' towards the glass cupola. This home is truly a work of art - there's not a knot to be found in the cedar-timbered ceiling, and solid long plank oak floors are showcased throughout.

REDDING, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO