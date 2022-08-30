Read full article on original website
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence Carmela
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
City of Norwalk has immediate openings in eary care and education programs
Hoping to enroll your child in early care or early education programs?. The City of Norwalk is alerting residents to immediate openings in a variety of early care and education programs in Norwalk, including for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. "We have openings in center-based and family childcare," they say. You...
Town of Darien Announces 2022-2023 Connecticut Energy Assistance Program
The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program helps eligible Darien residents with home heating costs. Darien Human Services will begin accepting applications for the 2022-2023 program on Monday, September 19th for households who heat with oil and on Monday, October 17th for households who heat with electricity, gas, or propane. Residents must meet the following income restrictions:
Town of Southbury is hiring a Planning Director
The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Planning Director. The Town of Southbury is hiring a full-time Planning Director to manage the Land Use Department. This position is 35 hours/week with a salary range of $75,000-$85,000 and offers a comprehensive benefits package. The position is responsible for administering the land use regulatory process for the Planning, Zoning and Inland Wetlands Commissions and supervising the activities of the Land Use Department.
Red Cross Aids Adult After Fire on Railroad Street in New Milford
The American Red Cross is helping one adult after a fire yesterday on Railroad Street, New Milford. The Red Cross provided assistance to meet the individual's immediate needs. Responders included: Joyce Benneche, Tim Rodgers, Arthur Hopkins and Bert Goff. The Red Cross also provided a recovery envelope containing information helpful...
RHS student is making our community a safer place to call home
As part of her Girl Scout Gold Award, Briony Sekelsky, a senior at Ridgefield High School is making our community a safer place for our young community members. Briony explains, “Safe Spaces in Ridgefield are places where youth can go if they are in town without a parent/guardian and feel uncomfortable or unsafe.”
Ridgefield Bicycle Donation Drive this Weekend Benefits NorthEast Community Cycles
Ridgefield Bicycle Donation Drive for NorthEast Community Cycles (NEC) will take place on September 3rd and 4th, 2022 from 11AM-3PM at Ridgefield Bicycle Company (88 Danbury Rd) All sizes and conditions accepted!. All bikes are donated to Northeast Community Cycles for repair and distribution to local charities. Your bike will...
Connecticut State Fraternal Order of Police Endorse Bob Hebert, Republican Candidate for the 111th General Assembly
Bob Hebert, Republican Endorsed Candidate for the 111th General Assembly District (Ridgefield), has secured the Connecticut State Fraternal Order of Police endorsement. The CT FOP is an organization of sworn law enforcement officers and is widely considered to be the voice of law enforcement officers. In a letter to Bob...
Norwalk Seaport Association Offering Tours of Greens Ledge Lighthouse
Norwalk, CT - Greens Ledge Lighthouse, on the Register of Historic Places, is one of 33 sparkplug lighthouses still in existence in the United States and remains an active aid to navigation. It is located just off the coastline of Norwalk close to Sheffield Island Lighthouse, owned by the Norwalk Seaport Association which is open for tours and special events.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Carrie Ross-Gingerich Parental Coaching
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Carrie Ross-Gingerich...
Bethel Public Schools Announces Staff Recognition Awards
In her first newsletter of the 2022-2023 school year, Bethel Superindent of Schools Christine Carver announced that at the staff convocation, the District recognized the 2022 Sara Mass Award recipient, Robin Lamontagne, Berry School Nurse, and the District Teacher of the Year, Kristine Komorowski, Kindergarten Teacher, Rockwell School. Congratulations to...
Ridgefield WPCA Wastewater Facilities Construction Update: Detours on Limekiln Road, Construction Equipment on Lee and Haviland
Route 7 Pump Station, Force Main and Wastewater Treatment Facility Decommissioning Project. The Water Pollution Control Authority’s Wastewater Facilities Upgrade project includes the construction of approximately 13,600 linear feet of new 8-inch diameter underground force main piping from the Route 7 Pump Station to the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility. The existing Route 7 Pump Station will be demolished and replaced with a new pump station in the same location on Route 7. The existing Route 7 Wastewater Treatment Facility will be decommissioned and demolished.
APDA Optimism Walk at Sherwood Island in Westport on October 1
The Southern CT Optimism Walk for the Connecticut Chapter of the American Parkinson's Disease Association (APDA) will take place on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Sherwood Island State Park. Register now and be part of this special day as we raise much-needed funds and awareness for Parkinson's disease.* Online registration...
Home for Sale in West Redding: 29 Chestnut Woods Road, Grand Lodge Craftsmanship on 2 Plus Acres
The Cedar House - designed by award-winning local architect, Peter Coffin, in the grand lodge craftsman style on 2.58 scenic acres in a premier West Redding location. This retreat-like home was inspired by nature to capture the seasonal beauty from every angle. The private setting is surrounded by mature trees and flowering gardens. The wooded backdrop is echoed in the colossal Alaskan yellow cedar tree trunks that beckon from the front entrance, rear porch, and soaring great room where the trunks rise approximately 30' towards the glass cupola. This home is truly a work of art - there's not a knot to be found in the cedar-timbered ceiling, and solid long plank oak floors are showcased throughout.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: Blossom & Thrive Coaching and Wellness
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Blossom &...
This Week in the City Spotlights Ellsworth Avenue School
This episode of This Week in the City highlights the addition and renovation of Ellsworth Avenue School. This project was managed internally by Danbury Construction Services, a department within Danbury Public Works. This is another example of the working collaboration between the City of Danbury and the Danbury Public Schools....
Danbury's Junior Garden Club Welcomes Members from Danbury and Surrounding Towns
The Danbury Garden Club invites Young People Grades 1 - 12 Flower Design, Construction Project with Recyclable Materials,. Environmental Awareness, Poetry Contest, Civic Projects,. Learn to Plant and Grow Flowers, Pick Up Some Gardening Tips,. and so much more. The Club meets one Saturday per Month (Sep.-Dec. and Feb.-May) At...
CityCenter Danbury Announces 5th Annual Scarecrow Decorating Event
All downtown businesses, organizations and groups are invited to participate in our ‘Fall in Love with Downtown’ event!. We will provide the scarecrow frame – you stuff and decorate the scarecrow for display on a downtown lamp post. Your organization’s scarecrow will also be featured in CityCenter’s social media and e-newsletter.
Wilton Public Schools Returns With Convocation 2022
Last week, staff returned to a fully in-person district convocation!. The day began with a team-building activity inspired by the Portrait of a Graduate. Staff was broken up into groups to collaborate on artistic tiles that demonstrate the values and goals of the district. The mission of Portrait of a Graduate is for Wilton Public Schools to inspire and prepare all students to contribute meaningfully to a globally interdependent society. Guided by expert instruction and a rigorous, learner-centered curriculum, our students actively pursue their goals and aspirations and grow to be productive and resourceful members of the community. The staff demonstrated their boundless creativity to produce these tiles to inspire returning students of all ages.
Westport Country Playhouse Announces 2023 Season
Westport, CT - Westport Country Playhouse announces its upcoming 93rd Season, from April to November 2023, featuring five productions, including a musical, “Ain’t Misbehavin’; a thriller, “Dial ‘M’ for Murder”; a comedy, “School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play”; and a classic, “Antigone.”
Ridgefield Playhouse Executive Director Allison Stockel Hands Over The Reins after 21 Years of Service, Dedication and Volunteerism
When Allison Stockel moved to Ridgefield, Connecticut in December of 2000, her son was 6 months old, her daughter was just about 2 ½ and The Ridgefield Playhouse, a 500-seat nonprofit performing arts center, was just opening its doors with a performance by Jose Feliciano. “It was on the...
