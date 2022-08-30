ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda could have multi-million dollar expansion

By Samantha Serbin
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wagmf_0hbhwgto00

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — You may know Fishermen’s Village for its annual Christmas lights or their mom and pop shops. But the Punta Gorda staple could soon see a huge expansion.

We’re talking about millions of dollars and lots of new features.

They’re still at least a year and a half away from the design being complete. However, when that day comes you can expect more places to eat and shop plus condos and professional living.

“No longer, hopefully, will Punta Gorda be a skip over or a just a stop for lunch that they might do as they’re traveling,” Elissa Allen said, GM of King Fisher Fleet. “It seems that people are coming down even during the summer when we haven’t normally seen them so now that there’s going to be residences on the property, and reasons for people to stay even longer, it’s gonna be nothing but improvement.”

Patti Allen, public relations manager for the village, said right now they’re estimating the project to cost $300 million.

”It’s prime time to grow, our community is growing and we want to grow with the community,” Allen said.

The money will go toward creating multiple new buildings to add condos, more hotel rooms, 45,000+ square feet of retail space and affordable living for professionals. That’s what Kurt Brown is most excited for. He owns three restaurants on site.

“I think the biggest part is the fact that there’s affordable housing planned for employees of fisherman’s village and being able to have a workforce that lives and works close to where we are, as opposed to having to drive here from NFM, north port, Arcadia or all those other places that have affordable living,” Brown said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

License plate reader cameras requested for Port Royal neighborhood

The Port Royal homeowners association requests to install eight license plate reading cameras in the neighborhood. The association is will donate $105,000 towards their request to install the cameras. That leaves a $50,000 balance for the license plate reader installation. This is an attempt to crack down on crime in...
NAPLES, FL
speedonthewater.com

Performance-Oriented Pontoon Dealership Opens Southwest Florida Location

When it comes selling Avalon and Tahoe pontoon boats decked out with custom paint, massive sound systems and Mercury Racing outboard engines, Delaware-based WMF Watercraft and Marine is an industry leader. That’s because Bill Forenski, the multi-location dealership’s founder and owner, is a longtime go-fast powerboat enthusiast who currently owns an MTI 390X catamaran he purchased from Shaun Torrente, his Cape Coral, Fla., winter-time neighbor.
CAPE CORAL, FL
businessobserverfl.com

New tenants take 40,000 square feet at recently renovated Sarasota building

Shortly after completing $1.2 million in improvements to the Offices at Atria in downtown Sarasota, the building’s owners have leased about 40,000 square feet of space. Kimley-Horn, a nationally recognized planning and design engineering firm with an office already in the city, is taking about 30,000 square feet of that space. Heavy Business Automation is taking about 8,000 square feet.
SARASOTA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Apartment developer evaluating Gladiolus corner in south Fort Myers

An apartment developer is hoping to get the combined 31.5 acres at the southeast corner of Winkler Road and Gladiolus Drive in south Fort Myers rezoned to commercial before buying it. Birmingham, Alabama-based Arlington Properties is looking to build a 319-unit apartment complex with a 4.68-acre lake fronting Summerlin Road...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Punta Gorda, FL
Government
City
Punta Gorda, FL
City
Arcadia, FL
Local
Florida Government
WINKNEWS.com

Expansions planned for Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda

There is a multi-million-dollar plan to revamp Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda, including a hotel, housing and more shopping. Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda is calling it a “quality of life” expansion. It’s expected to cost between $200 million and $300 million. “We’ve seen a...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
iheart.com

Damage Reported at Manatee Mobile Home Parks from Thunderstorms

BRADENTON -- Manatee County government has been checking out damage at two mobile home parks Friday afternoon. It's blamed on what the. National Weather Service calls a downburst. Pieces of homes flew through the air at Swan Lake Village and Chateau Village. No injuries reported so far. Photos and Video:...
BRADENTON, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Local investors break ground on $1.5 million retail flex development in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (August 29, 2022) – A group of local investors has broken ground on a $1.5 million, 10,000-square-foot retail flex development located at 620 67th Street Cir E in Bradenton. The property, which will sit on 1.4 acres of land off State Road 64 and the Interstate 75 interchange, will address a growing need for flex space in the market.
BRADENTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Fishermen#Gm#Business Industry#Linus Business#King Fisher Fleet
gulfshorebusiness.com

Lee Health sells 45.6 acres in Estero for $32 million to apartment developer

Lee Health sold 45.6 acres fronting U.S. 41 and Coconut Road in Estero for $32 million. Coconut Road Estero Apartments LLC, which is owned by South Carolina-based developer Woodfield Development and ELV Associates, bought the land, looking to build an apartment complex and town center. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner...
ESTERO, FL
floridaweekly.com

Positive factors affecting the Bonita Springs- Estero real estate market

As long-time local brokers reflect on the post-pandemic real estate market, they are positively encouraged by the gradual market increase from 2019 to 2022. The current market continues to be strong with the July pending sales having increased slightly from June but down 19% from a year ago. However, area brokers agree making comparisons to 2020 and 2021 hold little meaning on the market since both years were largely anomalies.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral PD helping you turn away unwanted visitors

The Cape Coral Police Department is partnering with the city to help you turn unwanted visitors away. CCPD and Cape Coral City are handing out bright yellow door hangers that can be recognized from the street to let solicitors know to skip your house. People can get the door hangers...
CAPE CORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Mysuncoast.com

City of Venice looking for Holiday Parade participants

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The holidays are coming up around the corner and the City of Venice is planning its holiday parade. Venice has launched an online application for organizations, clubs and businesses interested in participating in the 2022 Venice Holiday Parade downtown, set for Saturday, Nov. 26. New as...
VENICE, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota fishers win big at Sarasota Slam

Captain Gabriel Lippert was having doubts about catching the Big One during the Sarasota Slam fishing tournament. In his defense, there were some things working against him, along with owner Don Paxton and the rest of the crew onboard the Sick Leave fishing boat. Namely, two of their five engines were out of commission a short while into the trip.
SARASOTA, FL
fox4now.com

St. Matthew's House Grand Reopening Sale at Naples Thrift Store

NAPLES, Fla. — St. Matthew’s House is hosting a Grand Reopening Sale at it’s Naples thrift store tomorrow. St. Matthew’s original thrift store location recently underwent an extensive renovation and will officially reopen tomorrow. To celebrate, the store is holding a sale on its clothing items.
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy