Accused of Victimizing Multiple Women, Former UPD Sergeant Sentenced to Two Years Probation, a Suspended Prison Sentence

Read full article on original website
Feather Sullivan
3d ago
this is so embarrassing, in your face, proving what we all already know. willits, ukiah, Mendocino county needs to clean house and start fresh including our D.A and judges. I'm completely disgusted.Im sad. IM PISSED!
Reply
8
MikeHawk34
3d ago
this system is a joke. nepotism is realized when u see this kind of "one of our own" behavior. my dad's ex had a person in the psychiatric department and she always Said they r one of our own
Reply
5
James Murphy
2d ago
With a position of trust should have spent time in prison, no excuses !!! Sounds like the current administration at work. Remember this kind of sentencing when you head to the voting booth in November.
Reply
4
Related
The Mendocino Voice
Bail set at $925K for man charged in killing of Daniel Shealor Aug. 12 in Fort Bragg
UKIAH, 9/2/22 — A man accused of two different homicides in Mendocino County was taken into custody by Sacramento area law enforcement last week on Aug. 25. Shayne Tyler Wrede, 37, was booked into the Mendocino County Jail on suspicion of murder around 3 a.m. the following morning and is currently being held on $925,000 bail.
Family of man killed by Sonoma sheriff's deputy to file wrongful death suit
SONOMA - The attorney representing the family of a man killed by a Sonoma County sheriff's deputy in July says that the officer who shot him did not follow proper protocol and does not have the proper temperament to be in law enforcement.Izaak Schwaiger, who has represented many parties in suits against law enforcement, is launching a federal wrongful death lawsuit against both the county and the deputy for the death of David Pelaez Chavez, 36, of Lower Lake.Pelaez Chavez was shot by Deputy Michael Dietrick on July 29 in rough, hilly terrain near Geyserville after officers said they repeatedly...
KTVU FOX 2
Grand jury calls for more police oversight after DOJ indicts 'rogue' Rohnert Park officers
ROHNERT PARK, Calif. - A 2021-22 Sonoma County Civil Grand Jury report has called for greater police protocols and oversight in Rohnert Park after the U.S. Department of Justice accused two officers there of "shaking down" motorists for drugs and cash. Officers Brendan "Jacy" Tatum and Joseph Huffaker were patrol...
mendofever.com
Former UPD Sergeant’s Sentence Is Not a ‘Slap On the Wrist’, Argued Judge During Sentencing
The courtroom was packed on Tuesday afternoon as Judge Ann Moorman sentenced former Ukiah Police Sergeant Kevin Murray to two years of formal probation, with a guarantee of two years in state prison if he violates the terms. Murray will get one chance to slip up on probation, Moorman declared....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kymkemp.com
Inside the Packed Courtroom as Former Ukiah Police Officer Kevin Murray Receives Suspended Sentence
After a last-minute postponement and a misprinted time on a hearing document, former Ukiah Police Sergeant Kevin Murray was finally sentenced yesterday afternoon in a packed courtroom. Superior Court Judge Ann Moorman imposed two years of formal probation, with a two-year suspended sentence. That means that if he slips up once, he’ll be sent to state prison. Moorman told Murray that includes missing one appointment with his probation officer or having one beer.
ksro.com
Repeat Offender Suspected in Fort Bragg Murder
A man who has been in trouble with the law multiple times in Fort Bragg has been arrested again, this time on suspicion of murder. The suspect, 37-year-old Shayne Wrede was nabbed by authorities in Sacramento last week, after he was tracked by federal marshals and a SWAT team. Detectives connected him to the shooting death of Daniel Shealor, who died of a gun shot wound in Fort Bragg on August 12th. At the time of his arrest, he was out on bail from a 2020 murder case, in which Wrede was accused of intentionally ramming into a man on a motorcycle and killing him. He has also been arrested multiple other times for less serious offenses.
Petaluma mom found dead in house identified
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Petaluma woman has been identified after her death went unreported for over a year and her daughter lived at home with her mother’s corpse. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s coroner identified the deceased woman on Friday afternoon as 80-year-old Birgit Almgren. The coroner has still not determined Almgren’s official cause of […]
Barricaded man's standoff with deputies in Larkfield ends after nearly 5 hours
LARKFIELD -- Sonoma County sheriff's deputies arrested a 38-year-old Larkfield man Sunday afternoon following a nearly five-hour standoff, following threats of "suicide by cop" if deputies approached his home. The Sheriff's Office first received a call at 10 a.m. from someone reporting that the man was home alone, heavily intoxicated and acting irrationally at his home in the 4900 block of Old Redwood Highway. Sheriff's officials said in a news release that deputies did not respond to the house "because no crime had been committed and nobody was in danger." Deputies did respond later that day, after a 2:35 p.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
kymkemp.com
Man Who Attempted to Disarm Sheriff’s Officers Previously, Arrested for Shooting 3 Dogs in Kennel While Owners Not at Home
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-25-2022 at 7:14 A.M. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of three canines having...
kymkemp.com
Man Out on Pending Homicide Case From 2020 Arrested for Suspicion of Being Involved in a Fatal Shooting From Earlier This Month
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Adventist Health Mendocino Coast (Fort Bragg, CA) for...
Suspect in Santa Rosa road rage shooting arrested in Mendocino County
SANTA ROSA -- A suspect alleged to have fired a handgun in the air during in a road rage incident Monday in Santa Rosa turned himself in later that same day in Willits, according to Santa Rosa police.Detectives convinced Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, 28, of Fortuna, to turn himself in to Willits police. He was later booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and negligent discharge of a firearm. Officers responded in Santa Rosa to several calls about 12:11 p.m. of a shooting in the area of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue, where witnesses reported a...
2 more suspects arrested following butane hash oil explosion in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA -- Police have made two additional arrests and recovered a dozen firearms including a stolen assault rifle following a weekend explosion at a Santa Rosa home triggered by an illegal butane hash oil lab.The explosion happened on August 21 just before 10 p.m. at a house on the 1000 block of Russell Avenue. Santa Rosa fire crews arrived to find the home's garage door blown open and an active fire burning inside the garage. Investigators determined vapors from the hash oil lab ignited and caused the explosion which left the home uninhabitable with significant structural damage.Police arrested 22-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. Weekly
Cody Rosado Arrested after DUI Accident on Sutton Place [Santa Rosa, CA]
Traffic Crash in Santa Rosa Private Property Left Man Hospitalized. Traffic Crash in Santa Rosa Private Property Left Man Hospitalized. The incident happened around 4:40 a.m., just west of Stanish Avenue on a private property. According to reports, Rosado lost control of his 1990 BMW and struck a 43-year-old Santa...
mendofever.com
Subject Took Off Out Of Moving Vehicle, Hit And Run – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.30.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Crime-filled weekend in Santa Rosa includes random stabbing
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department responded to many calls for assistance, including a stabbing at a motel, according to a Facebook post by the police department. SRPD made 47 arrests from Friday, August 26 to Monday, August 29. The 901 total calls for assistance to the department, included five shootings, […]
kymkemp.com
CHP Officer Rescues Imperiled Pup
Early this morning, a California Highway Patrol Officer rescued a handsome Rottweiler pup from a perilous situation. According to the Garberville California Highway Patrol Facebook page, “At 3:40 am on Redwood Dr. Officer Crisler observed this puppy wondering down the middle of the road. At the same time a semi truck pulling a trailer was headed straight towards the puppy. Officer Crisler jumped out of his patrol car and quickly grabbed the puppy before the truck ran it over.”
ksro.com
Gang Members Brawl in Windsor
Two adults have been arrested following a series of gang fights that occurred near Friday’s football game at Windsor High School. About 20 minors from rival gangs and some of their parents got into fights in different areas near campus. Two minors were taken to hospitals after getting hurt in the brawls. One has a cut up head after getting hit with a blunt object, while the other has a leg injury. Police say one of the fights involved 20 to 30 people threatening to shoot each other while fighting with baseball bats. Most of them fled the area when cops showed up. Police add that the fights had nothing to do with the football game.
mendofever.com
Former Willits Police Lieutenant Becomes Target of Criminal Investigation
Derek Hendry, a former Lieutenant of the Willits Police Department, is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office which served a search warrant on his Ukiah home. Lake County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lauren Berlinn told us that LCSO’s Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation serving...
mendofever.com
Fight Between Large Group Of Juveniles Or Young Adults, Disturbance In Drive Thru – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.27.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
North Bay road rage incident leads to shooting
SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police made an arrest in a Monday road rage incident that led to a shooting, according to a Facebook post. Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, a 28-year-old from Fortuna in Humboldt County, was booked into Sonoma County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony negligent discharge of a firearm. Shortly after […]
Comments / 12