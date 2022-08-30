Accused of Victimizing Multiple Women, Former UPD Sergeant Sentenced to Two Years Probation, a Suspended Prison Sentence

Two adults have been arrested following a series of gang fights that occurred near Friday’s football game at Windsor High School. About 20 minors from rival gangs and some of their parents got into fights in different areas near campus. Two minors were taken to hospitals after getting hurt in the brawls. One has a cut up head after getting hit with a blunt object, while the other has a leg injury. Police say one of the fights involved 20 to 30 people threatening to shoot each other while fighting with baseball bats. Most of them fled the area when cops showed up. Police add that the fights had nothing to do with the football game.

WINDSOR, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO