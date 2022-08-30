ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukiah, CA

Accused of Victimizing Multiple Women, Former UPD Sergeant Sentenced to Two Years Probation, a Suspended Prison Sentence

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 12

Feather Sullivan
3d ago

this is so embarrassing, in your face, proving what we all already know. willits, ukiah, Mendocino county needs to clean house and start fresh including our D.A and judges. I'm completely disgusted.Im sad. IM PISSED!

Reply
8
MikeHawk34
3d ago

this system is a joke. nepotism is realized when u see this kind of "one of our own" behavior. my dad's ex had a person in the psychiatric department and she always Said they r one of our own

Reply
5
James Murphy
2d ago

With a position of trust should have spent time in prison, no excuses !!! Sounds like the current administration at work. Remember this kind of sentencing when you head to the voting booth in November.

Reply
4
Related
CBS San Francisco

Family of man killed by Sonoma sheriff's deputy to file wrongful death suit

SONOMA - The attorney representing the family of a man killed by a Sonoma County sheriff's deputy in July says that the officer who shot him did not follow proper protocol and does not have the proper temperament to be in law enforcement.Izaak Schwaiger, who has represented many parties in suits against law enforcement, is launching a federal wrongful death lawsuit against both the county and the deputy for the death of David Pelaez Chavez, 36, of Lower Lake.Pelaez Chavez was shot by Deputy Michael Dietrick on July 29 in rough, hilly terrain near Geyserville after officers said they repeatedly...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mendocino County, CA
Ukiah, CA
Crime & Safety
Mendocino County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Ukiah, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
kymkemp.com

Inside the Packed Courtroom as Former Ukiah Police Officer Kevin Murray Receives Suspended Sentence

After a last-minute postponement and a misprinted time on a hearing document, former Ukiah Police Sergeant Kevin Murray was finally sentenced yesterday afternoon in a packed courtroom. Superior Court Judge Ann Moorman imposed two years of formal probation, with a two-year suspended sentence. That means that if he slips up once, he’ll be sent to state prison. Moorman told Murray that includes missing one appointment with his probation officer or having one beer.
UKIAH, CA
ksro.com

Repeat Offender Suspected in Fort Bragg Murder

A man who has been in trouble with the law multiple times in Fort Bragg has been arrested again, this time on suspicion of murder. The suspect, 37-year-old Shayne Wrede was nabbed by authorities in Sacramento last week, after he was tracked by federal marshals and a SWAT team. Detectives connected him to the shooting death of Daniel Shealor, who died of a gun shot wound in Fort Bragg on August 12th. At the time of his arrest, he was out on bail from a 2020 murder case, in which Wrede was accused of intentionally ramming into a man on a motorcycle and killing him. He has also been arrested multiple other times for less serious offenses.
FORT BRAGG, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Petaluma mom found dead in house identified

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Petaluma woman has been identified after her death went unreported for over a year and her daughter lived at home with her mother’s corpse. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s coroner identified the deceased woman on Friday afternoon as 80-year-old Birgit Almgren. The coroner has still not determined Almgren’s official cause of […]
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Barricaded man's standoff with deputies in Larkfield ends after nearly 5 hours

LARKFIELD -- Sonoma County sheriff's deputies arrested a 38-year-old Larkfield man Sunday afternoon following a nearly five-hour standoff, following threats of "suicide by cop" if deputies approached his home. The Sheriff's Office first received a call at 10 a.m. from someone reporting that the man was home alone, heavily intoxicated and acting irrationally at his home in the 4900 block of Old Redwood Highway. Sheriff's officials said in a news release that deputies did not respond to the house "because no crime had been committed and nobody was in danger." Deputies did respond later that day, after a 2:35 p.m....
LARKFIELD-WIKIUP, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Police Sergeant#Prison#Methamphetamine#Violent Crime#Multiple Women#Upd
kymkemp.com

Man Out on Pending Homicide Case From 2020 Arrested for Suspicion of Being Involved in a Fatal Shooting From Earlier This Month

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Adventist Health Mendocino Coast (Fort Bragg, CA) for...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in Santa Rosa road rage shooting arrested in Mendocino County

SANTA ROSA  -- A suspect alleged to have fired a handgun in the air during in a road rage incident Monday in Santa Rosa turned himself in later that same day in Willits, according to Santa Rosa police.Detectives convinced Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, 28, of Fortuna, to turn himself in to Willits police. He was later booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and negligent discharge of a firearm. Officers responded in Santa Rosa to several calls about 12:11 p.m. of a shooting in the area of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue, where witnesses reported a...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 more suspects arrested following butane hash oil explosion in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA -- Police have made two additional arrests and recovered a dozen firearms including a stolen assault rifle following a weekend explosion at a Santa Rosa home triggered by an illegal butane hash oil lab.The explosion happened on August 21 just before 10 p.m. at a house on the 1000 block of Russell Avenue. Santa Rosa fire crews arrived to find the home's garage door blown open and an active fire burning inside the garage. Investigators determined vapors from the hash oil lab ignited and caused the explosion which left the home uninhabitable with significant structural damage.Police arrested 22-year-old...
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

Cody Rosado Arrested after DUI Accident on Sutton Place [Santa Rosa, CA]

Traffic Crash in Santa Rosa Private Property Left Man Hospitalized. Traffic Crash in Santa Rosa Private Property Left Man Hospitalized. The incident happened around 4:40 a.m., just west of Stanish Avenue on a private property. According to reports, Rosado lost control of his 1990 BMW and struck a 43-year-old Santa...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Crime-filled weekend in Santa Rosa includes random stabbing

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department responded to many calls for assistance, including a stabbing at a motel, according to a Facebook post by the police department. SRPD made 47 arrests from Friday, August 26 to Monday, August 29. The 901 total calls for assistance to the department, included five shootings, […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
kymkemp.com

CHP Officer Rescues Imperiled Pup

Early this morning, a California Highway Patrol Officer rescued a handsome Rottweiler pup from a perilous situation. According to the Garberville California Highway Patrol Facebook page, “At 3:40 am on Redwood Dr. Officer Crisler observed this puppy wondering down the middle of the road. At the same time a semi truck pulling a trailer was headed straight towards the puppy. Officer Crisler jumped out of his patrol car and quickly grabbed the puppy before the truck ran it over.”
GARBERVILLE, CA
ksro.com

Gang Members Brawl in Windsor

Two adults have been arrested following a series of gang fights that occurred near Friday’s football game at Windsor High School. About 20 minors from rival gangs and some of their parents got into fights in different areas near campus. Two minors were taken to hospitals after getting hurt in the brawls. One has a cut up head after getting hit with a blunt object, while the other has a leg injury. Police say one of the fights involved 20 to 30 people threatening to shoot each other while fighting with baseball bats. Most of them fled the area when cops showed up. Police add that the fights had nothing to do with the football game.
WINDSOR, CA
mendofever.com

Former Willits Police Lieutenant Becomes Target of Criminal Investigation

Derek Hendry, a former Lieutenant of the Willits Police Department, is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office which served a search warrant on his Ukiah home. Lake County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lauren Berlinn told us that LCSO’s Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation serving...
WILLITS, CA
mendofever.com

Fight Between Large Group Of Juveniles Or Young Adults, Disturbance In Drive Thru – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.27.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
FORT BRAGG, CA
KRON4 News

North Bay road rage incident leads to shooting

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police made an arrest in a Monday road rage incident that led to a shooting, according to a Facebook post. Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, a 28-year-old from Fortuna in Humboldt County, was booked into Sonoma County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony negligent discharge of a firearm. Shortly after […]
SANTA ROSA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy