Georgia's gameday threads for their matchup against Oregon in the Chick-fil-A kickoff game have been revealed.
The Atlanta Falcons locked in their first 53-man roster on Tuesday making several surprising decisions setting the team up to start the season. At quarterback, the Falcons made the predictable decision of starting the season with Marcus Mariota as the starter and rookie Desmond Ridder as his backup. Feleipe Franks...
LOOK: Ducks unveil new uniforms for season-opening showdown vs. Georgia Bulldogs
We’ve waited long enough. The answer is finally here. The Oregon Ducks unveiled their new uniforms that are to be worn against the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3 in the season-opener that promises to be as entertaining as any game we see this fall. With new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning going against his former team — the defending national champions — the game will be ripe with storylines. We know that the college football world will be watching, and now we know that the Ducks will be looking incredibly clean on the big stage. After unveiling a sneak preview of the cleats that will be worn — a state-of-the-art Nike Vapor Edge VC 360 — it’s only right that the uniforms are just as impressive. 𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥: 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟎𝟏 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 ✅#GoDucks x #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/7AxlBTNbS9 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 1, 2022 All green. Apple green. As it should be.
Even before he became the head coach of the Jackson State Tigers, Deion Sanders was making a name for himself in high school football and became a hot name for different job openings within the Power 5. One of those jobs Sanders almost landed was the Arkansas job. Even though...
Oregon football injury report ahead of season-opener vs. Georgia
Oregon is a little over 24 hours away from one of the most highly-anticipated regular season games in program history. The No. 11 Ducks will face the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs at 12:30 p.m. PT Saturday in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Oregon will try for the second season in a row to upset a top-five opponent in a hostile road atmosphere after the Ducks topped No. 3 Ohio State at The Horse Shoe.
Utah State head coach, Blake Anderson, appeared a Utah local radio station on Tuesday to give his thoughts on the upcoming matchup against Alabama. Anderson joined Hans Olsen and Scott Garrard from 97.5 The Zone, a commercial radio station licensed to Coalville, Utah and the Salt Lake City metropolitan area.
Georgia vs Oregon score prediction given by ESPN college football analyst
Many feel that Georgia's biggest test of the 2022 season will come in the season opener, a neutral site matchup against Oregon in Atlanta. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this the highly anticipated game in Week 1. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. ESPN statistician Bill Connelly released his SP+ picks this week, including his projection for the Dawgs and the Ducks.
How to Watch: No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia in Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic
The No. 11 Oregon Ducks kickoff their 2022 college football season in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic against reigning National Champion No. 3 Georgia on Saturday night in Atlanta. Saturday's game will be the first look for Oregon under new head coach Dan Lanning, who will face off against his previous team.
The Alabama Crimson Tide opens its regular season Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama takes on last season's Mountain West Champion, the 11-win Utah State Aggies. It will be the third meeting between the two teams. The last game was a Crimson Tide, 35-3 win in 2005. Kickoff is...
Ohio State fans rip Notre Dame over their independent status on ESPN's College GameDay. Death, taxes and Notre Dame remaining forever independent…. In a day and age where teams are switching leagues faster than we can keep up with, the Fighting Irish will refuse to join a conference in football under any circumstances. Ahead of their Week 1 road date at THE Ohio State, Buckeyes fans had a little fun at their expense during ESPN's College GameDay. This sign was a better representation of the sport than Jack Harlow could ever muster.
Georgia football releases hype trailer for Oregon game
ATLANTA -- It's the eve of the 2022 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game and Georgia has released the team's first hype trailer of the season. As the Bulldogs ready themselves to take on No. 11 Oregon at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the official Twitter account of Georgia Football posted a 62-second feature narrated by National Championship-winning quarterback Stetson Bennett titled 'Hunters.'
The USC Trojans take on the Rice Owls at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 3.
Former Florida Gators coach and ESPN Studio Analyst Dan Mullen made his prediction on what he thinks the SEC East order will be at the end of the season. Mullen released his prediction via Twitter Thursday with defending National Champion UGA at the top of the SEC East yet again.
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett identifies the key to his success
When Stetson Bennett IV takes the field as Georgia’s starting quarterback on Saturday, it’ll be the first time he has done so to start a football season. Bennett has appeared in 22 games for the Bulldogs the past two years with 17 starts. He helped the Bulldogs to a National Championship in 2022 while earning MVP honors and in an interview aired on ESPN’s College Game Day ahead of the season opener vs. Oregon, the former walk-on shared one of the keys to the success he has experienced.
Who wins Oregon vs Georgia?
How do we see the No. 11 Oregon vs No. 3 Georgia football game playing out today? The DuckTerritory.com staff has made their staff predictions ahead of Saturday's big game. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning will make his head coaching debut on Saturday after being named the program's 35th head coach back on December 11, 2021. Lanning's start as head coach comes against the team he just helped lead to a national championship, the Georgia Bulldogs. Lanning served as the SEC powerhouse's defensive coordinator for the previous three years.
‘This team is going to be very good;’ Checking the pulse of Georgia fans leading up to kickoff
Once you win a national championship, it’s natural not to be afraid of any opponent. That’s the view from Athens at the moment, according to radio host Bill Shanks, who covers Georgia on a daily basis for WZKO 93.1 FM out of Macon, GA. He said that the Bulldog fans are excited for the game against Oregon and that while they respect the Ducks, the fans certainly are not afraid of the Pac-12 team. RelatedKnow the Opponent: Georgia's defense aims to match last season's historic level “Most Georgia fans believe this could be the biggest competition during the regular season,” Shanks said. “To...
When it comes to comfort food, all of us have something that they prefer and if your favorite comfort food is a juicy burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
