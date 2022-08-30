Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner
Super Bowl 2023: The Los Angeles Rams took out the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, bringing an NFL title
thecomeback.com
Bruce Arians gets honest about wild Antonio Brown incident
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown gave the NFL world one of the wildest and most viral moments in recent memory last season when he shockingly took off his jersey and waved to the fans while leaving the field during a game against the New York Jets. The ordeal forced head coach Bruce Arians into an awkward position – one he still remembers today.
NBC Sports
Why 49ers kept Mason over Sermon, claimed Hance off waivers
The 49ers believed they would not have been able to sneak undrafted rookie running back Jordan Mason through waivers. The 49ers had intelligence that if Mason were not protected on the team's 53-man roster, he would have quickly ended up with another organization. With a strong offseason program and training...
NBC Sports
49ers waive disappointing RB Sermon, 2021 third-round pick
Running back Trey Sermon, a third-round draft pick last year, found himself Wednesday without a spot on the 49ers’ 53-man roster. The 49ers announced that they have waived Sermon in order to create room for the addition of offensive lineman Blake Hance, whom the club claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Browns.
NBC Sports
Broncos, Russell Wilson agree to five-year contract extension
Russell Wilson won’t leave Denver any time soon. The Broncos and Wilson have agreed to a five-year contract extension, according to multiple reports. That’s on top of the two years he had remaining on his current deal, so he’s now under contract to the Broncos for seven more seasons.
NBC Sports
For second time in two hours, Eagles unload a high pick from 2020 draft
The Eagles released former 3rd-round pick Davion Taylor Wednesday to make room for quarterback Ian Book, who they were awarded on waivers earlier in the day from the Saints. Taylor, who played very well last year in six starts, struggled throughout this preseason and especially in the preseason finale against the Dolphins, when he played 40 snaps but had a rough time both tackling and in coverage.
NBC Sports
Steelers claim Jamir Jones, waive Derrek Tuszka
The Steelers claimed outside linebacker Jamir Jones off waivers Thursday, the team announced. Jones was among five cuts made by the Jaguars on Wednesday after they claimed five players. Jones, 24, spent some time with the Steelers last season after signing in April 2021. He played three games with one...
NBC Sports
Cardinals put Antonio Hamilton on NFI list after reported cooking accident
The kitchen has reportedly proved to be a more dangerous place for Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton than the football field. Hamilton has been out of action with an undisclosed injury and the team placed him on the non-football injury list on Thursday. NFL Media reports that the injury was the result of a cooking accident at Hamilton’s home, but the precise nature of the injury remains unknown.
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera details what went into re-signing Jon Bostic
When Jon Bostic became a free agent this past March and Washington didn't re-sign him, it appeared as if his tenure with the club was over. A transaction on Thursday, however, ensured that wasn't actually the case. As Ron Rivera and the Commanders continue to adjust their roster before next...
NBC Sports
How 49ers discovered exciting, undrafted back Mason
Jordan Mason’s college career got off to a strong start. Then, Georgia Tech landed the fifth-highest rated recruit in school history and the nation’s No. 2 all-purpose back coming out of high school for the 2020 college season. Mason, also known as J.P., who scored 14 touchdowns in...
NBC Sports
Titans claim Derrek Tuszka off waivers
Harold Landry is set to miss the entire season after tearing his ACL, so the Titans moved to add a new edge defender to the roster on Friday. The team announced that they have claimed Derrek Tuszka off of waivers. Tuszka was cut by the Steelers on Thursday when they claimed Jamir Jones off of waivers.
NBC Sports
Eagles claim Trey Sermon off waivers
Trey Sermon is now an Eagle. Sermon, the running back who was waived by the 49ers yesterday, was claimed by the Eagles today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 49ers’ decision to trade up to select Sermon in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft turned out to be a big mistake, as he lasted just one year in San Francisco and ran for just 167 yards. But the Eagles apparently think he’s talented enough to make an impact on their offense.
NBC Sports
49ers sure Johnson will contribute despite getting bad news again
SANTA CLARA -- Just because it has happened so often, it does not make it any easier to deliver the bad news. In fact, 49ers executives John Lynch and Adam Peters both said on Thursday that it gets more and more difficult to tell veteran defensive back Dontae Johnson that he is being cut from the 53-man roster.
NBC Sports
This stat about Patriots' 53-man roster might surprise you
The New England Patriots' 53-man roster might change a bit before the team's Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 11, but barring any drastic moves, it's going to enter the season as one of the NFL's oldest. According to Spotrac, the Patriots have the second-oldest roster in...
NBC Sports
Steelers put Calvin Austin, Damontae Kazee on injured reserve
Wide receiver Calvin Austin and defensive back Damontae Kazee both made the cut to 53 players in Pittsburgh, but they won’t be seeing the field in the opening weeks of the season. The Steelers put both players on injured reserve Thursday. They will have to miss at least four...
NBC Sports
Here's where NFL execs rank Patriots among the 16 AFC teams
The New England Patriots exceeded expectations in 2021 by winning 10 games and returning to the NFL playoffs despite starting a rookie quarterback. Repeating that performance in 2022 likely will be a much tougher challenge. The AFC is absolutely loaded entering the new season. Many of the teams in the...
NBC Sports
Josh McDaniels on Alex Leatherwood: We gave everybody an opportunity to really perform
Head coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler were not with the Raiders when the franchise drafted offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood at No. 17 overall in 2021. But the two men decided to move on from last year’s first-round pick with this week’s roster cuts, waiving him after efforts to trade him failed.
NBC Sports
Eagles sign former 3rd-round pick to practice squad
The Eagles signed linebacker Davion Taylor to their practice squad Thursday, a league source told NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro. Taylor returned to the Eagles one day after they released the former third-round pick from the 53-man roster. Taylor, who played well in six regular-season starts last year, was...
NBC Sports
Broncos, Russell Wilson beat the clock for a new deal, barely
Late Wednesday night, the Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson reached an agreement that will keep Wilson in Denver for seven years. It almost didn’t happen. The two sides had a deadline of midnight on September 1 to get a deal done in 2022, PFT has learned. G.M. George Paton...
