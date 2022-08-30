Read full article on original website
Plumas Arts holds gallery reception this Friday
Plumas Arts is pleased to announce a gallery opening reception this Friday, Sept. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 525 Main Street in Quincy. Through September, the Plumas Arts Gallery will displaying art from local artist Debbie Kercmar-Brookshier. Debbie grew up surrounded by nature in the rolling hills of Southern California. The country beauty of her hometown and its native wildlife inspired the self-taught artist, who has always loved arts and crafts of all types. A passion—leading to a small independent business—in scrapbooking led to Debbie finding her talents in painting. Her talents grew from small tole painting projects in 2002 to another small independent business in 2004, painting faux projects and murals, bringing her creative vision into homes and businesses. This month we will be exhibiting a collection of paintings featuring animals of all sorts. She utilizes many mediums including, watercolor, acrylic, and oil.
Forest Service advises caution over this long, hot Labor Day weekend
Labor Day weekend is the last three-day opportunity to enjoy one more blast of summer in the outdoors. Area residents and visitors planning to recreate in the Plumas National Forest this weekend are asked to be aware of current conditions and take measures to have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend.
Changes at CPUD appear to be bearing fruit
The August meeting of the Chester Public Utility District (CPUD) board of directors opened right on time and with the new wireless PA system working well. There were quite a few empty seats with 11 members of the public in attendance. The first few items on the agenda went very quickly and the General Manager’s report gave a good overview of activities for the last month. GM Adam Cox did stress the importance of having a Strategic Planning session by the board in the near future in order to search out a definitive plan for all the departments that make up CPUD.
City of Portola to continue remote meetings and bring back abandoned vehicle abatement program
On the evening of Wednesday, August 24 the City of Portola City Council met for a regularly scheduled meeting. After the pledge of allegiance and with all present, the meeting moved into public comment. Resident Josh Hart spoke on behalf of Feather River Action! on the topic of public records...
theorion.com
Chico tunnels lore rooted in history
The yellow-summery-sorority house, Alpha Gamma Delta (AGD), has a tunnel underneath it that was used not only during the prohibition, but has been used to smuggle cocaine through Madison Bear Garden’s own underground tunnel — so the rumor goes. The tale of the tunnels is spoken about in...
Plumas County supervisors to vote Sept. 6 on appointing a new CAO
Plumas County might have a new county administrative officer (CAO) after a months-long search to replace Gabriel Hydrick, who left his role as a county administrator in Plumas to be the CAO for Tehama County. The Plumas Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on the appointment of Butte County...
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico to resume illegal camping enforcements at Little Chico Creek Greenway
CHICO, Calif. 11:07 A.M. UPDATE - The City of Chico can resume its illegal camping enforcements after finishing a conference with the judge on Wednesday, according to Chico’s Public Works Director Erik Gustafson. Gustafson said the city will start the first section of camp enforcement on Tuesday. Gustafson said...
More positive COVID cases at QHS — brings the one-week total to 22
Plumas Unified School District reported receiving notice of 9 positive COVID cases on Sept. 1 – eight for Quincy High School and one for CRC Elementary School in Portola. The eight positive cases for QHS follow 10 that were reported on Aug. 29 and four that were reported on Aug. 26.
Public Health: Tips to stay cool and fire save during the upcoming heat wave
Plumas County Public Health released the following guidance for the Labor Day weekend:. The National Weather Service has issued elevated Heat and Fire Condition Warnings for Labor Day weekend for Plumas County. Starting Saturday, Sept. 3, and going into the week the risk level is Major for Plumas County. This coming heat wave can be dangerous, even deadly, especially to the very young and the old. Hot, dry weather also increases the danger of wildfire. As it gets hotter it is important to follow the following heat and fire safety tips:
Roseville neighborhood being sprayed for yellow fever mosquito
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Mosquito and Vector Control District will be spraying in Roseville’s Hillcrest neighborhood on Thursday, according to the city of Roseville. The spraying will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in order to reduce the spread of invasive yellow fever mosquitos, according to the city. The city […]
Public Health releases its flu vaccine schedule
Yes, it’s that time again. The Plumas County Public Health Agency is organizing its annual drive-thru flu clinics. The schedule was released this morning so mark your calendars for the appropriate date in early October.
Public Health info on COVID “test to treat,” plus sign up for last round of free U.S. home tests
The Plumas County Public Health Agency is sharing guidance on the importance of testing and seeking treatment for COVID. This is particularly important information for high risk groups and is contained in the flyer below. Additionally, the federal government announced that the last round of free at-home tests available through...
Highway 70 Canyon closure to begin at 7 a.m. Sept. 6
A full highway closure is planned for Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon following the Labor Day weekend to replace a culvert at Opapee Creek. Caltrans announced today, Sept. 2, that the closure will go into effect Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7 a.m., with anticipated reopening to traffic by Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7 a.m.
Hwy 32 closed from junction with 36 to Humboldt Road
Sept. 2 10:30 a.m. Caltrans is reporting that State Route 32 is currently closed from the junction with State Route 36 (Tehama County) to Humboldt Road (Butte County) due to a big rig rollover. No current estimated time to reopen; please use alternate routes.
Sheriffs Blotter Aug 19-22: Cows seek freedom and the bears seek food
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 19-22, 2022. August 19. The...
Highway 32 reopens at Butte/Tehama County Line after fuel tanker crash
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - UPDATED 7:25 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 - Highway 32 has reopened after being closed most of the day Friday due to an overturned fuel tanker at the Butte/Tehama Line. According to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit, the crash caused a "relatively small amount of diesel...
Human remains found by Yuba County Search and Rescue near Oregon Creek
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Yuba County Sheriff's officials are in the process of identifying remains discovered by hikers near Oregon Creek Sunday. According to a news release, search and rescue crews spent two days scoping Oregon Creek and searching cliffs off Pike City Road. The terrain temporarily halted the...
Teenage suspect in homeless camp murder to be tried as juvenile
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A teenage suspect in the murder of a homeless man at Chico’s Teichert Ponds will be tried as a juvenile, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the judge ruled that the now 17-year-old boy will remain in juvenile court for trial and disposition in connection to a deadly shooting nearly a year ago.
Gold miner found after being stranded near Pickering Bar
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A gold miner who was reported missing by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Monday was found later in the day. The sheriff’s office said Jason Koch contacted them Sunday at 8 p.m. He told them he could not make his way back from the area of Pickering Bar on […]
Sunday suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Sunday. According to Placer County Sheriff’s PIO Angela Musallam, the decedent was recovered by the dive team and Falcon 30 helicopter. Per Auburn Journal reports, there were two suicides at the Foresthill Bridge...
