Last night at around 11:37 PM on Hice Avenue in West Jefferson there was a working structure fire at The Cobble Creek lumberyard. The areas along Hice Avenue, Burkette Avenue, Witt Drive and Glenn Drive were evacuated due to their close proximity to the fire. Every fire department in Ashe County and a few from surrounding counties responded to the fire as well as Ashe County Medics, Blue Ridge Electric and Frontier Gas. The Red Cross brought water as well. By 5:56AM the fire was contained but not yet extinguished, though residents of the evacuated areas have been permitted to return. Soon after that several Fire Departments left as local departments continued to monitor the event. As of now no more information has been made public. We are monitoring this situation closely and will keep you updated as it progresses.

WEST JEFFERSON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO