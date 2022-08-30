Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
AFC Urgent Care will host grand opening in Statesville Sept. 8
AFC Urgent Care/Family Care will be hosting a grand opening celebration Sept. 8 from 2-6 p.m. AFC Urgent Care will be providing food, entertainment and prizes including $5 gas cards for the first 200 visitors (one per family) and a raffle for gift cards to local restaurants. The doors will...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Crossroads: Change in Rural America exhibit reflects Iredell County
As people walked through Iredell Museums to examine the Crossroads: Change in Rural America, it was hard not to see how local communities are the embodiment of the subject matter at hand. “It’s a great way to align culture with real life,” Edna Todd said as she examined the exhibit....
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County birth announcements: Aug. 21-27
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mitchell’s BLET program kicks off a ‘Spirit Run’ tradition
Mitchell Community College’s summer Basic Law Enforcement Training students participated in a new tradition Monday — the BLET Spirit Run — in which they and two instructors ran a route from the school’s Mooresville campus to the Government Center and then to Mooresville Town Hall. The...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 21-27
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 21-27. Cantina 1511, 120 Market Place Ave., Suite D, Mooresville, 100/A. Chick-Fil-A #4683, 420 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A. Cook Out #35, 355 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 94/A. Cracker Barrel #330, 123 Regency Center Drive, Mooresville, 96/A. El Cerro...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Civitan donations help four Mooresville nonprofits
During the Aug. 17 meeting of the Mooresville Civitan Club, a donation of $1,000 each was presented from the club to four local organizations — FeedNC, The Christian Mission, HealthReach Community Clinic and Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County. Representatives from each nonprofit were at the meeting to...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Remembrance, recovery and hope at Overdose Awareness candlelight vigil
The Overdose Awareness candlelight vigil at Christ Church in Statesville served as a moment for families and friends to remember losing someone in their lives to a drug overdose. “One reason is to let the families know they aren’t forgotten. We go about our business and everyday lives, but for...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Hickory American Legion Fair open through Labor Day
Fun, games, rides and fantastic foods are back as the Hickory American Legion Fair opened Wednesday. The 109th fair lasts through Labor Day just off U.S. 70 at the fairgrounds at 1 American Legion Ave., Newton. One of the highlights of the event will be the rides provided by longtime...
‘Bar Rescue’ filming underway at NC bar and grill
HICKORY, N.C. (WGHP) — Filming for the reality show “Bar Rescue” is currently underway in Hickory, according to the News & Record. The Corner Pocket II Bar and Grill in Hickory, located on U.S. Highway 70 SW, confirmed on Tuesday that the bar will be featured on the show. “Bar Rescue’s” Jon Taffer offers tips […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for September 2
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark .
Statesville Record & Landmark
Morningside reunion weekend starts with golf tournament
The Morningside Alumni Association is sponsoring a reunion weekend of fun. On Friday, the first Morningside Scholarship Golf Tournament will take place at River Oaks Golf Club, with registration at noon and tee time at 1:30 p.m. Golfers have an opportunity to win purses and gifts, and there will be...
Charlotte Checkers owner’s posh estate hits market at nearly $8M
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Checkers owner Michael Kahn is once again making a splash in the local luxury real estate market, putting the Providence Plantation home he owns with his wife up for sale at $7.9 million. Axios Charlotte first reported on the home hitting the market. Liza Caminiti with...
This Is The Best Late-Night Restaurant In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best restaurants around the country open late, including this cafe in North Carolina.
Statesville Record & Landmark
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Statesville.
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: Lake Norman vs Statesville
Scenes from Friday night's game between Lake Norman and visiting Statesville. The Wildcats built a 28-point lead and won 35-14.
Winston-Salem man wins $322,865 after buying $1 ticket
WINSTON-SALEM, M.C. (WGHP) — Rolf Ozamiz, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $322,865 jackpot in the March 3 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ozamiz claimed his prize two days before his ticket’s expiration date. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize before it expires. Ozamiz […]
Go Blue Ridge
Fire in West Jefferson Incites Evacuation
Last night at around 11:37 PM on Hice Avenue in West Jefferson there was a working structure fire at The Cobble Creek lumberyard. The areas along Hice Avenue, Burkette Avenue, Witt Drive and Glenn Drive were evacuated due to their close proximity to the fire. Every fire department in Ashe County and a few from surrounding counties responded to the fire as well as Ashe County Medics, Blue Ridge Electric and Frontier Gas. The Red Cross brought water as well. By 5:56AM the fire was contained but not yet extinguished, though residents of the evacuated areas have been permitted to return. Soon after that several Fire Departments left as local departments continued to monitor the event. As of now no more information has been made public. We are monitoring this situation closely and will keep you updated as it progresses.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Girl Scout Troop builds bird houses for Brookdale Peachtree residents
Girl Scout Troop 12964 decided to earn their Cadette Woodworker badge by building bird houses for residents at Brookdale Peachtree assisted living facility. They learned about various screwdrivers, hammers, different types of saws and how to use them along with associated safety. The girls decided to make bird houses to...
Statesville Record & Landmark
ROUNDUP: West Iredell goes 5 sets, beats Hickory
HICKORY—Addison Gallyon supplied 23 kills Wednesday as West Iredell won another five-setter. The Warriors prevailed 25-14, 25-19, 19-25, 24-26, 15-10 over Hickory. Brooklyn Gibson contributed nine kills, and Gracie McClure served four aces. The Warriors (4-1, 2-0) collected 23 and 17 assists, respectively, from Keely West and Taylor McClure....
fox46.com
1 dead after crash on I-485 Inner in south Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop near I-77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials. The crash happened just before 6:15 a.m. on I-485 Inner near Exit 66 for South Boulevard just...
