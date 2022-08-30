Read full article on original website
Early voting mishap: New RI machines displayed wrong candidates on Spanish ballot
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The new touch-screen ballot machines being used in this year’s election erroneously displayed some 2018 candidates on the Spanish-language ballot during early voting, Target 12 has learned. The error affected voters who chose to use the new ExpressVote machine and selected a Spanish ballot in Providence, Central Falls, Pawtucket and Woonsocket, […]
RI Election Tech Failure Sparks Criticism of Gorbea and Board of Elections, 55 Votes Lost
Robert Rapoza, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Board of Elections, issued a statement on Friday admitting a major error in the voting process. One person who is not answering questions is Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea -- Democratic candidate for Governor of Rhode Island. GoLocal reached out...
NBC 10 hosts Democratic gubernatorial debate
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Contentious criticism marked the first televised debate among Democrats in the Rhode Island Governor’s race. The NBC10 debate Wednesday night was held at Johnson & Wales University in Providence. All five Democratic candidates including incumbent Gov. Dan McKee, Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz, former CVS...
Massachusetts secretary of state speaks on upcoming state primary
The Massachusetts primary is just a few days away and there are some things to keep in mind before heading to the polls. NBC 10 spoke to Secretary of State William Galvin about voting next week and in November. On Tuesday, voters in Bristol County will head to the polls...
Gonzalo Cuervo says if elected as Providence mayor, he’ll work to fix public education
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence mayoral candidate Gonzalo Cuervo said in order to fix public education in the city, you need to start by working together. “It feels like the only real thing we’ve accomplished with the state takeover is adding an additional layer of bureaucracy,” Cuervo said. “Our school department has amazing talent. One of the challenges that we’ve had is that the conversation around public education in Providence and in other urban areas have become so costly that they’re just people yelling at each other.”
Donald Trump to join Republican gov. candidate Geoff Diehl for tele-rally
BOSTON (WHDH) - Former President Donald Trump is making one final push to support Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl by calling into a tele-rally the day before the Primary Election. Voters can call in and hear Trump’s take on the governor’s race live on Labor Day at 7 p.m. Trump...
‘I’m in it,’ says Nirva LaFortune on running to become Providence’s education mayor
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Nirva LaFortune said she’s running to become Providence’s education mayor. It’s a platform she’s deeply passionate about. “I’m committed and ready to take full responsibility for transforming our schools,” LaFortune said. “There are many families who reply on a public education to provide for their children. They can’t afford $30,000 to send their kids to private school.”
Superman Can’t Save Us protest targets State’s use of taxpayer funds for luxury housing
Wright’s protest drew together anti-gentrification and low-income housing advocates, community members experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity, and grassroots organizations including Direct Action for Rights and Equality (DARE) and the Tenants Network on Thursday evening to challenge the deal to fund the restoration of the iconic Industrial National Bank Building, known colloquially as the Superman Building, with taxpayer dollars.
Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey, Ayanna Pressley, Mayor Michelle Wu rescind endorsements of Ricardo Arroyo for D.A.
"Whoever is elected will have significant work to restore the trust of our residents," Michelle Wu said. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, and U.S. senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey on Wednesday all rescinded their endorsements of Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo in the Democratic primary for Suffolk County district attorney.
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - September 2, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes failed transparency in Central Falls, blame it on the intern, and SERENA. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and...
Watching out for their Johnston neighborhood
It was back on June 4, 2021, when Johnston Town Councilwoman Lauren A. Garzone — in conjunction with the Johnson Police Department — launched and held the town’s first-ever Neighborhood Watch Program. Garzone, a Johnston native who has lived in District 2 all her life and is...
Town of Seekonk confirms fire chief put on paid administrative leave
(WJAR) — Seekonk Fire Chief Sandra Lowery was put on paid administrative leave on Aug. 4, according to a letter from the town obtained by NBC 10 through a records request. The NBC 10 I-Team reached out to town leaders, who previously refused to say if and why she has been off the job.
Trademark names filed for former Dunkin' Donuts Center
The place in Providence we all call the Dunkin' Donuts Center, or the Dunk for short, is getting a new name. The announcement is expected later this month, but Gov. Dan McKee let the cat of the bag during NBC 10’s gubernatorial debate. According to the United States Patent...
Town leaders remain quiet on why Seekonk fire chief is off the job
(WJAR) — Seekonk's first female fire chief is not at work, and apparently not by her choice. But town leaders refuse to say why. Sandra Lowery was promoted to Seekonk fire chief just last October. She’s not doing that job right now, though, and has not at work for a couple weeks from what NBC 10 has learned.
Here Are the Richest Private Schools in Mass. — and What They Charge
With an endowment of more than $1 billion, Andover prep school Phillips Academy has wealth that most colleges would envy. It also has a tuition price to match: $66,290 for boarding students, a price that’s often largely offset by financial aid. Phillips Andover may be an outlier in the...
New Bedford Mayor Reveals the Cost of Joining the MBTA
Mayor Jon Mitchell is urging voters to support a question on November's ballot that would have New Bedford become a Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority (MBTA) community. Voters must vote to join the MBTA before South Coast Rail can chug into town as planned next year. Mitchell tells me he was...
DEM: 1 beach reopened; no contact with Cranston pond
The DEM recommended Thursday that Scarborough Beach South and three other beaches close to swimming due to high bacteria counts in the water.
New Shellfishing Area Announced By Rhode Island Officials
New shellfishing waters are opening up in the Ocean State. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management says about 180 acres in the Nausauket area of Greenwich Bay in Warwick can be harvested. The DEM says state and local actions to strengthen stormwater controls and increase sewering have led to...
Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
Report of intruder at Providence Career and Technical Academy was student
(WJAR) — Police were called Thursday to the Providence Career and Technical Academy on Fricker Street for a report of a possible intruder. Superintendent Dr. Javier Montanez told NBC 10 it was actually a student who left the school, leaving the a door propped open so they could get back inside.
