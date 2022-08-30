Rachel Benson grew up attending a small public school in Kansas, a place where she was a classic achiever — all A’s, valedictorian, a teacher’s star pupil. She moved to Omaha for college, became an elementary teacher and spent a decade trying to find the right fit at schools around Omaha. But after being laid off, dealing with escalating behavioral issues and eventually leaving education altogether, Benson said she started to miss helping children.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO