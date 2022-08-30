Read full article on original website
Saturday kickoff times mean either a good Friday night in the bars or for Lincoln hotels
If you’re running a bar in downtown Lincoln on the Friday before a Nebraska football game, you want to see the kickoff at 2:30 p.m. If you’re in the hotel business, you want to see that kickoff time at 11 a.m. That’s how local business owners consider Husker...
Omaha parents, former teachers take education into their own hands with 'microschools'
Rachel Benson grew up attending a small public school in Kansas, a place where she was a classic achiever — all A’s, valedictorian, a teacher’s star pupil. She moved to Omaha for college, became an elementary teacher and spent a decade trying to find the right fit at schools around Omaha. But after being laid off, dealing with escalating behavioral issues and eventually leaving education altogether, Benson said she started to miss helping children.
Drought expands in Nebraska
Drought expanded across Nebraska last week as extremely dry conditions continued. Almost the entire state is now considered abnormally dry, with nearly 85% in some level of drought, according to the latest Drought Monitor from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. That includes Lancaster County, where most of the county, including Lincoln, is now in a moderate drought.
Free nursing school offered by CHI Health in partnership with Purdue Global
Current CHI Health employees or their friends or family members can get up to two years of nursing school paid for by the regional health network. As part of its "Grow Our Own Nurses" partnership, CHI Health will cover the costs of tuition, books and fees for nursing students pursuing an associate of science in nursing degree at Purdue Global.
'You'd think you're in Lincoln': From Arizona to Minnesota, Husker hangouts a home away from home
Over 1,200 miles from Memorial Stadium — and nearly 5,000 from Ireland — the red balloons flitted past palm trees into the azure Arizona sky. After blaring the Husker fight song, red-clad patrons filed into the parking lot of Moon Valley Grill in Phoenix after Nebraska took an early lead against Northwestern in Dublin last Saturday to reenact a tradition that — until this year — was a rite of fall in Lincoln.
Carbon monoxide suspected in deaths of 3 in Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Three people were found dead Wednesday evening inside a west Omaha home, and police are investigating whether carbon monoxide was to blame for their deaths. Officers were called to a home and found three people dead, said Lt. Candace Phillips. A fourth person was taken...
Why Kayla Banwarth says bringing Mississippi to Lincoln to play Nebraska is a 'no-brainer'
Now in her third year as a college head coach at Mississippi, Kayla Banwarth was ready to bring the Rebels to Lincoln for a match against Nebraska. So she made the ask to John Cook, her former coach and boss at Nebraska. “He said, ‘Yeah, absolutely,’” Banwarth said....
Seven places to catch a Husker football game outside Nebraska
From the sunny beaches of San Diego to downtown Minneapolis, there are plenty of places around the country where Husker football fans can catch a game.
Lincoln man arrested for helping clean up blood in Branched Oak Lake homicide, police allege
A 20-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly helped clean blood and conceal evidence in the immediate aftermath of a July homicide at Branched Oak Lake, deputies said in court records. Prosecutors accused Saif Saber of accessory to a class 1 felony and tampering with evidence in charges...
Police: Man who confronted Omaha police with gun shot dead
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man who was being served with a removal and protection order was fatally shot by an officer when he confronted police at his door with a shotgun, police said. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex in southwest Omaha,...
Second suspect arrested in gunpoint robbery of Beatrice woman, sheriff says
Authorities have arrested a 31-year-old Beatrice man who they allege is one of two suspects who robbed a Gage County woman alongside a rural Lancaster County road after they offered to drive the woman to Lincoln, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Members of the Omaha Metro Fugitive Task...
