Data: Arias, et al., 2022, "U.S. State Life Tables, 2020"; Map: Simran Parwani/AxiosCOVID-19 lowered Virginians' life expectancy by 1.5 years from 2019 to 2020, according to newly released CDC data.Why it matters: The pandemic is taking a toll on our health.Increases in unintentional injuries, specifically drug overdose deaths, also contributed.By the numbers: Our life expectancy was 79.1 years in 2019, but dropped to 77.6 in 2020.Virginia still did better than the rest of the country, which declined 1.8 years to 77.3 years old.The greatest declines were in New York, with a three-year drop, and D.C. (2.7 years). The lowest decline was in Hawaii (0.2 years).The big picture: According to preliminary 2020-21 data from the CDC, U.S. life expectancy dropped a historic 2.7 years between 2019-21.It's the largest two-year drop since the 1920s.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO