WSLS
Virginia sees 2,497 new coronavirus cases Friday, 16,908 new cases in the last week
As of Friday, Virginia is reporting 2,045,387 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 2,415 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 2,489 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate drops to 21.0%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
Doctors see more kidney stones in Virginia & North Carolina
You may know that Virginia and North Carolina are located in what's referred to as the "Bible Belt," but did you know that we are also in what's considered the "Stone Belt"?
Virginia Beach family among 5 charged in 2020 unemployment fraud scheme
A Virginia Beach family and two inmates in the state prison system are facing federal charges, including conspiracy, in relation to an unemployment fraud scheme that operated partially behind bars during the pandemic.
Virginia COVID hospitalizations up nearly 2% this week
More than 1,000 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.
WSET
Final convictions made in prosecution of large-scale drug dealing group in Central VA
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A jury convicted two men who were part of a large-scale drug distribution operation in Central Virginia on Thursday. On Friday, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, Christopher Kavanaugh said this marks the final two convictions out of 25 that were indicted. "Today...
WJLA
Va. nurse practitioner files lawsuit, says CVS fired her for not providing abortion drugs
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A northern Virginia nurse practitioner filed a lawsuit against the CVS drugstore chain after she claims the company fired her for refusing to provide abortion-inducing pills to customers. Paige Casey filed a lawsuit in Prince William County Virginia Circuit Court against CVS MinuteClinic,...
Two Hampton Roads contractors reach Level 2 BEST rating for construction site safety
Improving Construction site safety is top of mind for the state. In 2020 there were 1,008 construction site deaths across the state, and 24 of those were in Virginia.
Train rides hit all-time high in Virginia as passengers look to save money
More Virginians are riding the rails than ever before. This week, Amtrak announced travel on in/state-supported trains hit an all-time high. Adding stops in Norfolk and Newport News had a lot to do with that.
cbs19news
Wawa celebrates its 100th store in Virginia with a statewide free any-size coffee offer
FAIRFAX, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- WAWA announced that free coffee of any size will be served tomorrow in all of Virginia's store locations to toast its 100-store milestone. Store number 100 is set to open its doors on Sept. 1, at 8:00 A.M at 9700 Fairfax Blvd in Fairfax. The...
WSET
Labor Day holiday impacts Virginia ABC store hours, 'Mini Monday' promotion
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — All Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores will close at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day. Stores will be open during normal hours on the Saturday and Sunday preceding the holiday. Due to the holiday, Virginia ABC said Mini...
They battled leukemia together, and are now cancer free. Now, two Hampton Roads kids have their dream trip of going to Disney.
NORFOLK, Va. — Life should be easy at a young age. And life is the way it should be for 6-year-old Cameron Gular when Legos are his biggest worry. "Very social, social butterfly. Never met a stranger. Goes up to everyone and says hi how are you," Cameron's mother, Catherin Gular told 13News Now.
‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign launches today in Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin is teaming up with authorities in the Commonwealth to remind Virginia drivers of the dangers of drinking and driving this Labor Day weekend.
WSET
Virginia State Police increase patrols, sobriety checkpoints for Labor Day weekend
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — As students head back to school and Virginians celebrate this last stretch of summer, Virginia State Police is urging those traveling Labor Day weekend to do so safely and responsibly. It is imperative for motorists to stay alert, drive sober and wear their seatbelts during...
cbs19news
Special concrete homes are popping up around central Virginia
RUCKERSVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Special kinds of homes are becoming more common around town and in nearby counties. It’s called insulated concrete form or ICF Homes. ICF Homes' president, Dave Phelps says it uses science to stay energy efficient, maintain high-quality interior air, and are safer when it comes to bad weather, all while keeping a cozy feel inside.
Guns, drugs found in stolen car after chase in Fairfax County
The four people inside the car were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested. One of the officers was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the chase. Inside the car, police found two handguns, bags of marijuana and a bottle of promethazine codeine cough syrup.
Virginians aren’t living as long
Data: Arias, et al., 2022, "U.S. State Life Tables, 2020"; Map: Simran Parwani/AxiosCOVID-19 lowered Virginians' life expectancy by 1.5 years from 2019 to 2020, according to newly released CDC data.Why it matters: The pandemic is taking a toll on our health.Increases in unintentional injuries, specifically drug overdose deaths, also contributed.By the numbers: Our life expectancy was 79.1 years in 2019, but dropped to 77.6 in 2020.Virginia still did better than the rest of the country, which declined 1.8 years to 77.3 years old.The greatest declines were in New York, with a three-year drop, and D.C. (2.7 years). The lowest decline was in Hawaii (0.2 years).The big picture: According to preliminary 2020-21 data from the CDC, U.S. life expectancy dropped a historic 2.7 years between 2019-21.It's the largest two-year drop since the 1920s.
‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads
Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Statement on Virginia Supreme Court Ruling on Loudoun County Investigation
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement today on the Virginia Supreme Court Ruling regarding the Loudoun County Investigation:. “Today’s ruling by Virginia’s Supreme Court to uphold our investigation in Loudoun is a victory for parents, teachers, and students. After the Loudoun County School Board failed to address sexual assault incidents in their district, were not held accountable for their actions and continuously let down students and parents in Virginia, I signed an executive order on my first day in office authorizing an investigation by Attorney General Miyares into the Loudoun County Public Schools,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
wfxrtv.com
Avian flu found in backyard flock in Virginia, officials warn
CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia agriculture officials say they have discovered the Commonwealth’s second flock of domesticated birds with avian flu this year. According to a statement from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) that was shared with WFXR News, the first backyard flock detection of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) of 2022 was in February in Fauquier County.
