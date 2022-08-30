ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Last Call#General Health#Linus Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
cbs19news

Special concrete homes are popping up around central Virginia

RUCKERSVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Special kinds of homes are becoming more common around town and in nearby counties. It’s called insulated concrete form or ICF Homes. ICF Homes' president, Dave Phelps says it uses science to stay energy efficient, maintain high-quality interior air, and are safer when it comes to bad weather, all while keeping a cozy feel inside.
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios Richmond

Virginians aren’t living as long

Data: Arias, et al., 2022, "U.S. State Life Tables, 2020"; Map: Simran Parwani/AxiosCOVID-19 lowered Virginians' life expectancy by 1.5 years from 2019 to 2020, according to newly released CDC data.Why it matters: The pandemic is taking a toll on our health.Increases in unintentional injuries, specifically drug overdose deaths, also contributed.By the numbers: Our life expectancy was 79.1 years in 2019, but dropped to 77.6 in 2020.Virginia still did better than the rest of the country, which declined 1.8 years to 77.3 years old.The greatest declines were in New York, with a three-year drop, and D.C. (2.7 years). The lowest decline was in Hawaii (0.2 years).The big picture: According to preliminary 2020-21 data from the CDC, U.S. life expectancy dropped a historic 2.7 years between 2019-21.It's the largest two-year drop since the 1920s.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads

Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
HAMPTON, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Statement on Virginia Supreme Court Ruling on Loudoun County Investigation

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement today on the Virginia Supreme Court Ruling regarding the Loudoun County Investigation:. “Today’s ruling by Virginia’s Supreme Court to uphold our investigation in Loudoun is a victory for parents, teachers, and students. After the Loudoun County School Board failed to address sexual assault incidents in their district, were not held accountable for their actions and continuously let down students and parents in Virginia, I signed an executive order on my first day in office authorizing an investigation by Attorney General Miyares into the Loudoun County Public Schools,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Avian flu found in backyard flock in Virginia, officials warn

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia agriculture officials say they have discovered the Commonwealth’s second flock of domesticated birds with avian flu this year. According to a statement from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) that was shared with WFXR News, the first backyard flock detection of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) of 2022 was in February in Fauquier County.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy