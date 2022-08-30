ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TheStreet

Warren Buffett Deals a Blow to a Chinese Rival of Tesla

Warren Buffett remains a legend in global business circles. The Oracle of Omaha is celebrated even by the new generation of investors, even as they criticize him for his acerbic words about cryptocurrencies, particularly bitcoin. But when Buffett, who recently turned 92, speaks, the whole financial world listens. And often,...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Imagine the potential of an e-commerce and fintech giant addressing Latin America. Yes, a $2 trillion company can become a $3 trillion-company -- and a $4 trillion one. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Autoblog

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire offloads more shares in Chinese EV giant BYD

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. trimmed its stake in BYD Co. even further, offloading another 1.72 million shares as of Sept. 1, according to an exchange filing Friday, just days after the legendary U.S. investor began reducing his holding in China’s biggest maker of electric vehicles. Berkshire’s interest...
Benzinga

Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks

The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
Motley Fool

3 Reasons Why Mark Cuban Thinks Buybacks Are Bad for Employees

The billionaire investor has some big problems with big share buybacks. Mark Cuban recently explained why he's not a fan of the massive stock buybacks we've been seeing. He especially feels buybacks aren't much good for employees of the companies who do them. Like most financial topics, there are pros...
Motley Fool

The Fed Chief Speaks; Wall Street Reacts

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analysts Jason...
The Associated Press

Bed Bath & Beyond tumbles after influential investor exits

NEW YORK (AP) — The newest meme stock on Wall Street, Bed Bath & Beyond, tumbled even further in after-hours trading Thursday after a high-profile activist investor confirmed that he’s bailed out of the stock. Ryan Cohen, the co-founder of Chewy who helped ignite a couple of meme stocks to jaw-dropping heights, confirmed in a filing with U.S. regulators that he no longer owns any shares or options related to Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock. The move disappointed hordes of smaller-pocketed and novice investors, who had piled into the stock amid hopes Cohen could turn around the company’s struggling finances, or at least send its stock on a moonshot like GameStop’s early last year. Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock dropped 42% in after-hours trading, after it had already sank nearly 20% during the regular session to close at $18.55. The steep drop follows a monstrous run from $5.77 at the start of the month to $23.08 on Tuesday, which Wall Street analysts saw as irrational.
Motley Fool

The Price of Winning on Wall Street

Today's consensus outstanding stocks were once volatile and sometimes speculative. Volatility is the price you pay for genuinely life-changing investment returns. Tomorrow's megacaps could be among the beaten-down stocks in this bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
