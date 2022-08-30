Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn State’s James Franklin to arrive via helicopter to watch Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon play Laurel Highlands
James Franklin will make quite an entrance tonight at Belle Vernon. The Penn State football coach is expected to arrive by helicopter to watch Laurel Highlands play Belle Vernon — and five-star junior Quinton Martin, the top-rated 2024 prospect in the state — at James Weir Stadium. Belle...
State College
Penn State Football: A Win Is a Win, but This One Also Makes Things Complicated
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Things would have been easier to grapple with if Penn State had lost its season opener on Thursday night at Purdue. If Penn State had lost ,you could make sense of it. You could say that Sean Clifford was exactly the kind of player he has always been, good but also prone to all the things that make him a divisive figure in the Penn State football landscape. The kind of quarterback who can throw a preventable pick-six but still throw for four touchdowns and run for another.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Thursday night Penn State-Purdue thriller
Kirk Herbstreit was pleased with how the Penn State-Purdue game on Thursday night went, much like the neutral fans who watched. The game ended up going back and forth with a game-winning drive from Penn State QB Sean Clifford. The Nittany Lions scored with just under 1 minute to go in the game, winning 35-31.
State College
Handing Out the Grades Following Penn State’s 35-31 Win over Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Well, that was something. Penn State came out on top against Purdue with a last-minute comeback victory Thursday night to the tune of 35-31 after more than its fair share of mistakes, bad luck and ugly Week 1 play. This team will need to get a lot better if it wants to do anything of note this season, but wins are wins. That doesn’t mean the grades have to be sparkling though, so here they are.
State College
A Passion for College Football Rooted in Tradition and Memories
Each year as college football begins again, we are reminded of a love rooted in tradition and childhood memories forged across decades. The first cool late August morning gets our attention. It makes us think of fall Saturdays. I was almost 5 years old with my bleacher ticket in hand...
State College
Penn State Comes Back Late to Beat Purdue 35-31 in Season Opener
Penn State overcame a series of mistakes and a fourth quarter deficit with a scoring drive in the final two minutes to beat Purdue 35-31 Thursday night in the 2022 season opener at West Lafayette. After a promising start from Sean Clifford and his playmakers, a second half injury scare...
State College
Five Storylines to Follow as Penn State Takes on Purdue
Penn State heads to West Lafayette this week for a Thursday night showdown against Purdue to open the 2022 season, looking to turn the tide for a program that has gone 11-11 over the past two years. As always, the opening game of the year comes with plenty of questions to be answered and early season curiosities that will slowly turn into season-long storylines, both for better and worse.
University Park Airport adds flights for football season
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Penn State 2022 football season kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 1 and fans are eager to make their way through crowds and into the stands. With the upcoming games and fans eager to get into the stands to watch the team, University Park Airport is adding a flight to […]
State College
A Way to Grow: Way Fruit Farm extends its roots
Over the years, Way Fruit Farm has become a Centre County tradition. The family farm has been part of the community for nearly 200 years. Nowadays, families and friends from around the region know to pack up and travel out to 2355 Halfmoon Valley Road, Port Matilda, if they want to get a little taste of farm life. In the early summer, people wait patiently for announcements that the farm’s cherries, peaches, strawberries, and more are ripe and ready to enjoy. During the fall harvest, folks flock to the apple orchards and pumpkin patches, and weekend festivals bring in the crowds for apple dumplings, crafts, and family fun.
State College
Recapping Week 1 and Previewing Week 2 of Centre County High School Football
STATE COLLEGE (1-0) AT DOWNINGTOWN EAST (1-0) SEPT. 2, EXTON. The State College Little Lions ran out a 42-0 halftime lead over Williamsport on Friday night and then coasted to a 42-14 win over the Millionaires. The Little Lions only attempted seven passes in the game, but they ran the...
State College
Megabus Partners with Fullington for Service to 18 Pa. Cities from State College
Megabus.com is partnering with Centre County-based Fullington Trailways for service connecting State College to locations in central, northeastern and western Pennsylvania. Beginning Thursday, travelers will be able to purchase tickets from the State College bus terminal to these 18 Pennsylvania cities serviced by Fullington through either company, in addition to their existing independently operated routes:
Learn about the Horseshoe Curve at upcoming display event
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Happening this weekend in Blair County is the living history display — “Altoona at Work.” This display, at the world-famous Horseshoe Curve, will highlight the hardworking Irish immigrants who built the Mainline between 1851 and 1854. Re-enactors will give hands-on interpretation and educational programs that cover the history of the […]
State College
Centre County Stays at Low COVID-19 Community Level
Centre County saw an uptick in cases but remained at the low community level for COVID-19 for the second consecutive week, according to the Centers for Disease Control update on Thursday night. Statewide, more counties moved to the low level as overall cases and hospitalizations declined. Twenty of Pennsylvania’s 67...
State College
Taste of the Month: The new Red Horse Tavern
There aren’t many iconic restaurants left in the Bellefonte area. Over time, many have closed or changed names. One of the few still standing is the Red Horse Tavern, located at 104 North Main Street in Pleasant Gap. The Red Horse recently did change hands, but it’s still the...
State College
Spirits of Happy Valley: Brewery looks to be part of ‘cool future’ in Philipsburg￼
The team starting up The Dead Canary Brewing Company hopes to fill a void that has been missing in Philipsburg for roughly 80 years when the microbrewery opens this fall. According to them, that is the last time a brewery operated in the old mountain town. During those 80 years,...
fox8tv.com
State College Area School District Lawsuit
A dispute over female students wanting to play ice hockey in the State College School District has led to a federal lawsuit. The parents of three students filed the suit, claiming the district is violating Title IX by not providing an opportunity for the students to play. According to the...
Lancaster Farming
22-Year-Old Singer Noah G. Fowler Writes Songs Inspired by Rural Pennsylvania Roots
CAPON BRIDGE, W.Va. — Synchronicity: The simultaneous occurrence of events which appear significantly related but have no discernible causal connection. I had taken an unexpected trip to West Virginia for a friend’s funeral and found myself on the banks of the Cacapon River, playing guitar for two people I’d met at the service. We were behind The River House, a nonprofit arts/music cafe that serves as the beating heart of the local creative community. A young man was setting up to perform that night, and I introduced myself. His name was Noah G. Fowler, he was from Carlisle, Pennsylvania (now living in Nashville), and he looked to be in his 20s. I promised to return for his show.
State College
Garbrick Brothers to be celebrated with sight and sound
CENTRE HALL — The local community of Centre Hall will be the site of the world premiere performances of a new music theatre work written to celebrate the Garbrick Brothers and their century-long history in Brush Valley. The hour-long performance will be presented in Vernon Garbrick’s Workshop at the...
Centre Comms join growing list against bigger trucks
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With heavier trucks on our roadways, crashes could increase up to 400% according to the Department of Transportation. About 3,500 law enforcement officers and safety leaders nationwide are speaking up about these dangers and supporting the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks (CABT). The non-profit coalition advocates for highway safety and sound […]
Altoona Fire Chief announces retirement
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Altoona Fire Department is going to be down one member as the chief has officially put in his two weeks. Fire Chief Tim Hileman has decided to retire after 24 years of working for the department. His official last day will be Wednesday, Sept. 14.
