Prescott, AZ

SignalsAZ

DRAFT | Cast11 – Prescott Area’s Podcast Network Weekly Roundup

Cast11 is expanding, bringing you more from all over the Prescott AZ region. From coverage on Chino Valley, Prescott, Prescott Valley, and beyond, Cast11 has everything you need. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region. Check out everything happening this week on Cast11 Podcast Network:. Signals –...
PRESCOTT, AZ
ABC 15 News

ASU kicks off against NAU for season opener

TEMPE, AZ — Thursday night is the first Arizona State University football game of the season. The Sun Devils are set to kick off against the Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks at Sun Devil Stadium. If ASU wins, it will be their 23rd consecutive home opener win. ASU says that's...
TEMPE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Women’s Soccer Falls in Yuma

Prescott’s Yavapai College women’s soccer team headed south on Thursday night for a matchup against the Arizona Western College Matadors and eventually fell by a score of 3-1 and moved to 1-3 overall on the season. Arizona Western scored just three minutes into the contest, however, Yavapai kept...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Roughrider Volleyball Bested by New Mexico Broncos

Prescott’s Roughrider volleyball team welcomed the No. 2-ranked New Mexico Military Institute Broncos to Walraven Gymnasium on Thursday night to kick off the 2022 Dalton Overstreet Invitational Tournament. After a hard-fought contest, the Roughriders fell in four sets to the Broncos and moved to 1-3 overall on the young...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Is Deodar Cedar the Best Privacy Screen?: Watters Podcast

In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott discuss whether Deodar Cedar is the best choice for a privacy screen. Also learn if Blue Spruce is susceptible to insects, how to treat the tree for infestation, and more!. Check out more of The Mountain Gardener Podcasts...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Weekend Weather for Labor Day Weekend!

The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Take a quick break and check out the Labor Day weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Free to Volunteers: Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit

Join the action at the 2022 Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit as a volunteer. All volunteers will be provided:. (4) Outdoor Summit Day Pass admission wristbands for you and your family. (1) A branded t-shirt. Lunch, snacks and water. This means, volunteer for (4) hours and get FOUR admission tickets for...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

New Designated Dispersed Camping Sites Open Near Sedona

Coconino National Forest is excited to announce the implementation of a long-awaited designated camping system on the Red Rock Ranger District west of Sedona which provides visitors with designated camping areas and protects natural resources at the same time. The West Sedona Designated Dispersed Camping & Day-Use area now allows...
SEDONA, AZ
arcadianews.com

Out of the area, but worth the drive: September 2022

THURSDAY 9/1 – SUNDAY 9/4. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (4 p.m. on Sunday) at the Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road. If you’re in the market for gems and jewels, head down to Tucson for the Gem and Mineral Show. Here, guests will find more than 60 vendors from 26 countries selling jewelry, beads, chains, coins, gemstones, diamonds, tools and more. Registration is $15.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

HOPE FEST AZ Returns to Downtown Prescott

Northern Arizona’s premier community gathering HOPE FEST AZ 2022 – the 10th annual will take place on Saturday, September 10th, on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza from 10:00 am-9:00 pm. The mission of Hopefest is to Serve Veterans, Active Military, First Responders, their Families, and the Vulnerable of...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

14th Annual Wander the Wild to Support The Highlands Center

The Highlands Center for Natural History presents the 14th Annual Wander the Wild event on Sunday, September 18, 2022! In addition to the live event at the Windmill House, there will be an online auction from September 12-17. Wander the Wild is the signature annual fundraiser to benefit the Highlands...
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Speed Humps Coming to Prescott East Highway

Town Of Prescott Valley to Install Speed Humps on Prescott East Highway this week. The Town of Prescott Valley, as part of a speed mitigation effort, will install temporary speed humps on Prescott East Highway. beginning Thursday, Sept. 1. The speed humps are part of the plan to slow traffic...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Influent, Effluent Flows Test Positive for PFAS

After the City of Prescott announced in July that it had shut down two of its wells near the Prescott airport because of positive tests for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), Prescott Valley immediately tested all but two of its 27 wells (the two were offline). Of the 25 wells tested, four were found to have measurable amounts of the chemicals in the water pumped. The Town subsequently also tested its influent and effluent flows at the Water Treatment Plant, with positive results.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

YC Foundation Honors Ten Years of Community Healthcare Scholars

Students, teachers, community benefactors, and proud families came together at the YC Community Room Thursday afternoon; to celebrate personal accomplishment and historic achievement, as Yavapai College named its tenth class of Community Healthcare Scholars. Ten new Nursing students – Ryan Allred, Leslie Bessert, Sarah C. Gregory, Jessica Guerrero, Samantha Imes,...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

New Rabbi Welcomed to Temple B’rith Shalom

Temple B’rith Shalom in Prescott, AZ recently welcomed a new spiritual leader to the fold, Rabbi Susan Schanerman. New to the Prescott area, Rabbi Susan is eager to take on her new role and has plans to continue making Temple B’rith Shalom a welcoming, spiritual community. Prior to...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Two YC Future Nurses Won Prestigious Scholarships

Two aspiring nurses at Yavapai College have won prestigious Phi Theta Kappa honor society scholarships. Heidi Howden of Prescott and Vrindavan Silva of Cornville are 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholars. The two PTK members and YC Honors students are among a total of 207 Leaders of Promise selected from 1,300 applicants nationwide. Selection was based on academic achievement and demonstrated leadership potential.
PRESCOTT, AZ

