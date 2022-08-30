ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

UPDATE: 15-year-old Cambria County teen found safe

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Xci8_0hbhsNBH00

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) Jessie Bailey was found safe and the Missing Endangered Person advisory has been canceled.

Below is the original story

The West Hills Regional PD, Cambria County Pennsylvania, is searching for Jessie Bailey.

Bailey is a 15-year-old white female described as 5 feet tall, 120 lbs., blonde hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top.

Bailey was last seen in a white 2015 Subaru WRX, bearing PA registration LNH8428. Bailey was last seen in the area of Stackhouse Park, Lower Yoder Township, Cambria County on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 12:45 a.m.

You can see the Somerset County EMS services Facebook post here for more information.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ZIus_0hbhsNBH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKAoG_0hbhsNBH00
Jessie Bailey (LEFT) was last seen with Jabree Battle (RIGHT) at 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Bailey was last seen with Jabree Battle who was operating the vehicle. Police believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury. Anyone with information on Bailey is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the West Hill Regional PD at 814-255-4145.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Wanted Altoona man found hiding in basement, sheriffs report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after two different warrants caught up to him, Blair County Sheriff’s office reports. Two deputies went to the home of 43-year-old Jean Gray on 1st Avenue in the city on Sept. 1 at around 8:30 p.m. Gray was wanted with two felony bench warrants, one […]
ALTOONA, PA
WBRE

Missing man from Centre County found safe

FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Ferguson Township Police Department has found a missing man safe. Officials say the search for 91-year-old Charles Kayhart, has been called off as he has been found safe. Investigators believe this person may have been at special risk of harm or injury or may have been confused. It […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Crash limits traffic on Route 255 in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of roadway in Clearfield County has partially reopened after it was closed for a crash Friday afternoon. Emergency responders were sent to Route 255 at 12:10 p.m. after 2 vehicles crashed, according to Clearfield County Dispatch. The crash was reported between Kilmer Road and Edinger Road. Sandy Township […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Cambria County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Cambria County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Cambria County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Somerset, PA
WTAJ

Breezewood woman threatened to kill entire family, police say

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A threat to shoot a person’s family has left a Breezewood woman behind bars, state police report. State police said they were called to a home on Secrest Park Road in East Providence Township Aug. 27 just after 9 p.m. about 29-year-old Tricia Carbaugh threatening to shoot multiple people. After […]
BREEZEWOOD, PA
abc27.com

State Police searching for missing 91-year-old man

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 91-year-old Charles Kayhart, who was last seen near West Gatesburg Road, Ferguson Township, Centre County at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 31. Kayhart is five feet ten inches, weighs 180 pounds,...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown fire leads to building being demolished

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Crews who are working on putting out a fire in Johnstown are now planning on tearing down the building. The fire was reported at 1:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Kingston Alley. Flames were coming out from the roof when police arrived. According to Johnstown Fire Chief Bob Statler, there […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Hills#Subaru Wrx#The Somerset County Ems#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

State police release results of sobriety checkpoint in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — 104 vehicles were stopped by state police as part of a sobriety checkpoint in Centre County between late Friday night to early Saturday morning. From 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., state police out of Rockview conducted a sobriety checkpoint, according to a press release from state police. Nobody was arrested […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Fatal Rush Twp. ATV Accident

State police in Centre County say a Tyrone man was killed in an ATV crash earlier this week in Rush Township. Troopers say on the afternoon of Aug. 28, police were dispatched to a private property, located along the 300 block of Pump Station Lane. Investigators say the victim, identified...
TYRONE, PA
therecord-online.com

Centre County mother and daughter located

CENTRE HALL, PA – Rockview state police say a previously missing Centre County woman and her 10-year-old daughter have been located and are safe. Police provided no additional information, other than to say they were found safe on Wednesday. Police had posted word on Aug. 17 that Crystal Oburn,...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Crews respond after plane leaves runway in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Friday, Sept. 2 Clearfield emergency services responded to an aircraft emergency. According to the Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company a small single engine Skyhawk went of the runway, resulting in what they called an aircraft emergency. The incident occurred at Clearfield Lawrence Airport and no injuries were reported. According […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Four wanted for criminal charges in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Sept. 2. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Timothy Taylor, 35, of the Somerset area — wanted for tampering with evidence Matthew […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

DA: Johnstown man pleads guilty in murderous robbery

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty to charges of 3rd-degree murder after a robbery turned into a homicide last January, according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer. Dionte Jones, 29, was the alleged shooter and was arrested out of state by U.S. Marshalls, in Oct. 2021. He was placed […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone man killed after crashing ATV, police report

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man died from his injuries after police said he crashed his ATV in Centre County Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the scene Aug. 28 around 4:30 p.m. They reported that 57-year-old John Markel was riding a 2019 Can-Am side by side in Rush Township in the area […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Autism treatment center for kids to open second Altoona location

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at a second location for an Altoona center that provides treatment for autism in kids. The second home for the Journey Center, an autism treatment center for children in Blair and the other surrounding counties, will be at 4204 Broad Avenue. The other center is […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Blair County home catches fire, woman rescued by police

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Allegheny Township Police rescued a woman after she was trapped inside her home early Tuesday morning. The Allegheny Township Fire Department said it received a call for a fire at 2:45 a.m. on Orangewood Drive, and when they arrived, police were already rescuing the homeowner from the back of her […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy