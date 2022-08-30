UPDATE: 15-year-old Cambria County teen found safe

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) Jessie Bailey was found safe and the Missing Endangered Person advisory has been canceled.

Below is the original story

The West Hills Regional PD, Cambria County Pennsylvania, is searching for Jessie Bailey.

Bailey is a 15-year-old white female described as 5 feet tall, 120 lbs., blonde hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top.

Bailey was last seen in a white 2015 Subaru WRX, bearing PA registration LNH8428. Bailey was last seen in the area of Stackhouse Park, Lower Yoder Township, Cambria County on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 12:45 a.m.

Jessie Bailey (LEFT) was last seen with Jabree Battle (RIGHT) at 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Bailey was last seen with Jabree Battle who was operating the vehicle. Police believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury. Anyone with information on Bailey is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the West Hill Regional PD at 814-255-4145.

