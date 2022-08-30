Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
Any Ethereum Forks ‘Won’t Be Supported’, Says NFT Market OpenSea Ahead of Merge
As Ethereum edges towards its highly-anticipated merge event, the leading NFT marketplace OpenSea has taken a stand against any forks. OpenSea, the largest nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace, will be exclusively supporting proof-of-stake (PoS) NFTs on Ethereum, tweeting on Wednesday that “we are committed to solely supporting NFTs on the upgraded Ethereum PoS chain.”
decrypt.co
Ethereum Name Service Touts Third-Highest Monthly Revenue as Merge Approaches
Crypto domains are seeing a continued lift as the ETH universe prepares for its next major milestone. The Ethereum Name Service reported its third highest month of revenue in August, with 2.17 million ENS domain names created on the service. In a tweet announcing the latest milestone, ENS Domains said...
decrypt.co
The Ethereum Merge Is Almost Here. What Could Go Wrong?
Just weeks away from the historic event, experts discuss technical and political risks that could stem from the Ethereum network’s upgrade. It’s been awaited for half a decade, delayed for years, praised, condemned, tweaked, and so its developers say, perfected. Ready or not, here comes Ethereum’s long-anticipated merge....
decrypt.co
$80M Rari Capital Hack 'Was The Domino' That Led to DeFi Project Babylon Finance's Demise
Babylon Finance announced it will shutter operations due to losses suffered from the Rari Capital hack this year and the bear market. Babylon Finance is winding down, distributing the remaining treasury holdings, and its founder is sharing a few lessons about how the DeFi project went belly up. The Ethereum-based...
decrypt.co
ConsenSys to Launch 'Sustainable' NFTs Celebrating the Ethereum Merge
With the merge just around the corner, ConsenSys is releasing a series of “green” NFTs to usher in the Ethereum upgrade. “The merge is cause for celebration,” ConsenSys announced on Thursday. And to kick off the festivities, the blockchain firm will release “one of the first sustainable...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Staking Pools: Who Runs the Largest Ones?
One DeFi staking pool and three centralized crypto exchanges account for almost two-thirds of ETH securing the network ahead of the merge. Ethereum staking pools have been a popular, if somewhat contentious, way for investors without the funds or know-how to get in on network validator rewards. And there’s been...
decrypt.co
Decentralized NFT Marketplace Sudoswap Announces Ethereum Token Airdrop
Sudoswap has just announced the launch of a native governance token, SUDO, with the majority earmarked for XMON token holders. Sudoswap is getting a new token for its community. The decentralized NFT marketplace announced that an initial supply of 60 million Ethereum-based SUDO tokens would be distributed to various members...
decrypt.co
What the Ethereum Merge Means for NFTs
Are your NFTs safe? What’s up with duplicate NFTs on forked chains? Developers and builders answer these and other questions. Ethereum is about to execute its long-awaited “merge” that will dramatically cut down the environmental impact of the network. There may be forked versions of Ethereum, which...
decrypt.co
Helium Sinks 15% Following Proposed Move to Solana
Amid uncertainty about a potential move over to Solana, Helium's HNT is losing value—and it’s now down 47% over the last month. Helium’s HNT has lost significant value since developers proposed a plan to move the network over to Solana. Overall, HNT is down 32% over the...
