Santa Barbara Edhat
California ISO Extends Flex Alert to Thursday
The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has extended its statewide Flex Alert, calling for a second consecutive day of voluntary electricity conservation tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 1, from 4 to 9 p.m., due to continuing extreme temperatures pushing up energy demand and tightening available power supplies. By California ISO. August 31,...
California ISO Issues Flex Alert for Wednesday
The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert, a call for voluntary electricity conservation, for today, Aug. 31 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., due to high temperatures pushing up energy demand and tightening available power supplies. With excessive heat in the forecast across much of...
Community Environmental Council Applauds CA Legislature for Climate Bills
The Community Environmental Council applauds the California Legislature for passing a range of impressive climate bills [Wednesday night]. These bills and the federal government's recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act provide the strongest tailwinds for climate progress that the United States has ever experienced. We urge the governor to sign these important measures to continue California's climate and environmental leadership. Where California innovates, other states and nations follow, and 2022 is rapidly becoming the most momentous year for progress toward solving the climate crisis.
Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant to Stay Open Past 2025
State legislators approved a proposal Thursday to keep the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant open past its original 2025 decommissioning date. Governor Newsom proposed allocating up to $1.4 billion for a forgivable loan to PG&E to keep the plant running another five to 10 years to strengthen the state's power grid due to environmental changes and lack of renewable energy replacements.
