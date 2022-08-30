The Community Environmental Council applauds the California Legislature for passing a range of impressive climate bills [Wednesday night]. These bills and the federal government's recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act provide the strongest tailwinds for climate progress that the United States has ever experienced. We urge the governor to sign these important measures to continue California's climate and environmental leadership. Where California innovates, other states and nations follow, and 2022 is rapidly becoming the most momentous year for progress toward solving the climate crisis.

