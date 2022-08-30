Read full article on original website
Cenla Food Bank joins national fight to end hunger
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Food Bank of Central Louisiana has joined Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month campaign, along with 60,000 partner food pantries and meal programs, for an annual call to action. This year’s campaign presents the impossible choices that millions of people in America are often forced...
Mayor Misty Clanton Talks About GUMBO Funding
ALEXANDRIA — DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton was among the attendees of the inaugural Louisiana Broadband Solutions Summit in Alexandria, hosted by the Louisiana Office of Broadband Development & Connectivity and the National Telecommunications & Information Administration. Clanton has long lobbied for broadband access for city residents — and for...
Longleaf Hospital observes International Overdose Awareness Day
Louisiana Internet for All Summit brings state leaders, Gov. John Bel Edwards to Downtown Alexandria. Gov. John Bel Edwards was in Alexandria on Aug. 31 for a major broadband announcement about the millions headed to the state to address internet woes.
Cleco responds to DEMCO’s allegations of “imprudent and significantly higher” fuel charges
Alexandria Police Union could endorse a mayoral candidate for the first time following forum. For the first time ever, the Alexandria Police Officers Association Local 833 could formally endorse a mayoral candidate ahead of the November election.
California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help. “I love you and I will find […]
City of Alexandria hosting National Day of Service event Sept. 10
The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:. Local residents are asked to join the City of Alexandria and numerous community partners in a day of service to benefit the community on Saturday, September 10. “We are excited to be able to bring together so many community-minded partners...
Alexandria Police Union could endorse a mayoral candidate for the first time following forum
A mistrial has been declared by Judge Greg Beard in the Brandon Francisco attempted second-degree murder trial, after a joint motion filed by the Rapides Parish District Attorney's Office and the defense. Cleco responds to DEMCO's allegations of "imprudent and significantly higher" fuel charges.
Former assistant chief of Turkey Creek is arrested
In the month of June 2022, Chief Steven Ardoin received multiple complaints regarding Assistant Chief Christopher Lemaire’s actions during traffic stops. Following normal procedures for all officer involved complaints, Chief Ardoin began reviewing body camera data from those traffic stops. During the review, other behaviors were observed that did...
State superintendent visits Cenla over special ed. classroom cameras
State superintendent visits Cenla over special ed. classroom cameras
Louisiana Internet for All Summit brings state leaders, Gov. John Bel Edwards to Downtown Alexandria
Louisiana Internet for All Summit brings state leaders, Gov. John Bel Edwards to Downtown Alexandria
Body retrieved from Black River in July identified as Jonesville woman
JONESVILLE, La. — Authorities have identified the body of a woman that was pulled from Black River in Jonesville. According to Catahoula Parish Sheriff Toney Edwards, the body was identified as Talesha “Tish” LaChae Hamilton, 43, of Jonesville. Hamilton was born on September 30, 1978, in Natchez.
Mistrial declared for Brandon Francisco attempted second-degree murder trial
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A mistrial has been declared by Judge Greg Beard in the Brandon Francisco attempted second-degree murder trial, after a joint motion filed by the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office and the defense. Francisco, 36, of Mansura, is charged with attempted second-degree murder for a Dec....
RPSO statement on incident at Pineville High School
(ALEXANDRIA, La) – On August 31, 2022, at approximately 8:30 A.M., a routine visit was given by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and its drug dogs at Pineville High School. During the visit by the RPSO’s drug dogs, a small amount of marijuana was discovered on one of...
Louisiana Board of Pardons in investigation portion of Greenhouse, Jr. request in Mardis case
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Board of Pardons & Committee on Parole said it received a pardon application from Norris Greenhouse, Jr., the former Marksville deputy city marshal who pleaded guilty in Oct. 2017 in the case involving the Nov. 2015 shooting death of six-year-old Jeremy Mardis. Francis Abbott,...
Louisiana National Guard commissions 16 new officers
The Louisiana National Guard’s Officer Candidate School at the 199th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) commissioned 16 new officers at the Camp Beauregard post theater in Pineville on Aug. 13. OCS is an Army school geared to train soldiers to become officers. It is a rigorous course that prepares officer...
Trial begins in newspaper carrier attack
Opening arguments began Tuesday morning in the 30th Judicial District Court in Vernon Parish in the jury trial of the first of two men charged in the attack of American Press newspaper carrier Woodie Blanks. Douglas Paul James, 32, is pleading not guilty to a charge of second-degree battery for...
NSU preparing for season opener against University of Montana
NSU preparing for season opener against University of Montana
Men who set fire to woman’s body and car to be sentenced Friday in DeRidder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What happened to Lexie Doga? Her body was found in a burned car in Beauregard Parish. Three men have been convicted in the case, but specifics of her death remain a mystery. The investigation determined that three men and Lexie Doga started out in Lake...
Smart Medicine: Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness Month
ALEXANDRIA, La. - Dr. Gary Jones, a cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, discusses Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) Awareness Month. It is a chronic circulatory condition, which if left untreated can result in unnecessary limb amputations. Copyright 2022 CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. All rights reserved.
State superintendent visits Pineville school to discuss implementation of cameras in special education classrooms
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Last week the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education approved a policy for school systems regarding the installation of cameras in certain special education classrooms. School systems will adopt policies by the end of the year or within 60 days after receiving funding for the...
