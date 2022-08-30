ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

kalb.com

Cenla Food Bank joins national fight to end hunger

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Food Bank of Central Louisiana has joined Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month campaign, along with 60,000 partner food pantries and meal programs, for an annual call to action. This year’s campaign presents the impossible choices that millions of people in America are often forced...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Mayor Misty Clanton Talks About GUMBO Funding

ALEXANDRIA — DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton was among the attendees of the inaugural Louisiana Broadband Solutions Summit in Alexandria, hosted by the Louisiana Office of Broadband Development & Connectivity and the National Telecommunications & Information Administration. Clanton has long lobbied for broadband access for city residents — and for...
DERIDDER, LA
kalb.com

Longleaf Hospital observes International Overdose Awareness Day

Louisiana Internet for All Summit brings state leaders, Gov. John Bel Edwards to Downtown Alexandria. Gov. John Bel Edwards was in Alexandria on Aug. 31 for a major broadband announcement about the millions headed to the state to address internet woes.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Cleco responds to DEMCO’s allegations of “imprudent and significantly higher” fuel charges

Cleco responds to DEMCO's allegations of "imprudent and significantly higher" fuel charges
ALEXANDRIA, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Cypress, LA
City
Alexandria, LA
WGNO

California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help. “I love you and I will find […]
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
kalb.com

City of Alexandria hosting National Day of Service event Sept. 10

The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:. Local residents are asked to join the City of Alexandria and numerous community partners in a day of service to benefit the community on Saturday, September 10. “We are excited to be able to bring together so many community-minded partners...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Former assistant chief of Turkey Creek is arrested

In the month of June 2022, Chief Steven Ardoin received multiple complaints regarding Assistant Chief Christopher Lemaire’s actions during traffic stops. Following normal procedures for all officer involved complaints, Chief Ardoin began reviewing body camera data from those traffic stops. During the review, other behaviors were observed that did...
TURKEY CREEK, LA
kalb.com

State superintendent visits Cenla over special ed. classroom cameras

State superintendent visits Cenla over special ed. classroom cameras
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Louisiana Internet for All Summit brings state leaders, Gov. John Bel Edwards to Downtown Alexandria

Louisiana Internet for All Summit brings state leaders, Gov. John Bel Edwards to Downtown Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Natchez Democrat

Body retrieved from Black River in July identified as Jonesville woman

JONESVILLE, La. — Authorities have identified the body of a woman that was pulled from Black River in Jonesville. According to Catahoula Parish Sheriff Toney Edwards, the body was identified as Talesha “Tish” LaChae Hamilton, 43, of Jonesville. Hamilton was born on September 30, 1978, in Natchez.
JONESVILLE, LA
klax-tv.com

RPSO statement on incident at Pineville High School

(ALEXANDRIA, La) – On August 31, 2022, at approximately 8:30 A.M., a routine visit was given by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and its drug dogs at Pineville High School. During the visit by the RPSO’s drug dogs, a small amount of marijuana was discovered on one of...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
West Side Journal

Louisiana National Guard commissions 16 new officers

The Louisiana National Guard’s Officer Candidate School at the 199th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) commissioned 16 new officers at the Camp Beauregard post theater in Pineville on Aug. 13. OCS is an Army school geared to train soldiers to become officers. It is a rigorous course that prepares officer...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Trial begins in newspaper carrier attack

Opening arguments began Tuesday morning in the 30th Judicial District Court in Vernon Parish in the jury trial of the first of two men charged in the attack of American Press newspaper carrier Woodie Blanks. Douglas Paul James, 32, is pleading not guilty to a charge of second-degree battery for...
ROSEPINE, LA
kalb.com

NSU preparing for season opener against University of Montana

NSU preparing for season opener against University of Montana
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Smart Medicine: Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness Month

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Dr. Gary Jones, a cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, discusses Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) Awareness Month. It is a chronic circulatory condition, which if left untreated can result in unnecessary limb amputations. Copyright 2022 CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. All rights reserved.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

